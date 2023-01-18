Read full article on original website
chatsports.com
USA and Juventus midfielder Weston Mckennie 'rejects $32 million move to Aston Villa' as he 'eyes bids from Premier League giants Chelsea and Tottenham or Borussia Dortmund'
American international and midfielder Weston McKennie has rejected a move to Aston Villa as he awaits a bid from a larger team, according to multiple reports from Corriere dello Sport and Tuttosport. The reports emerging from Italy claim that McKennie is holding out hope for a bid from Tottenham, Chelsea,...
chatsports.com
Another assist from Christian! Eriksen drives Man United new boy Wout Weghorst to Manchester airport as Marcus Rashford and Co make their way down to London for their Premier League clash with Crystal Palace
Manchester United stars including new loan signing Wout Weghorst arrived at Manchester Airport with the rest of the squad ahead of their Premier League clash against Crystal Palace. The Red Devils are due to face the Eagles at Selhurst Park on Wednesday evening as they bid to put the pressure...
chatsports.com
Conor Gallagher has no interest in leaving Chelsea while he continues to be selected by Graham Potter... despite interest from Nottingham Forest, Southampton, Everton, Crystal Palace and Newcastle
Nottingham Forest, Conor Gallagher, Graham Potter, Newcastle United Football Club, Chelsea FC, Southampton, Crystal Palace National Sports Centre, Stamford Bridge, Everton F.C. Reserves and Academy, Newcastle upon Tyne. Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher has no desire to leave the club despite enquiries from Nottingham Forest, Southampton, Everton, Crystal Palace and Newcastle...
Man United halted by Palace ahead of Arsenal showdown
MANCHESTER, England — (AP) — Manchester United's title momentum was dramatically halted Wednesday ahead of its visit to Premier League leader Arsenal at the weekend. Leading Crystal Palace 1-0 after 90 minutes at Selhurst Park, United looked set to rack up a 10th straight win in all competitions and move up to second in the table, just six points off the top.
Fans fear for Man Utd stars as they spot Erik ten Hag’s furious reaction after conceding last-minute goal against Palace
MANCHESTER UNITED fans feared for Erik ten Hag's stars after they were held to a 1-1 draw at Crystal Palace on Wednesday. A stunning Michael Olise free-kick in stoppage time denied the Red Devils all three points. And United manager Ten Hag, 52, was NOT happy. Cameras captured the Dutchman...
Sporting News
Arsenal vs Man United prediction, odds, betting tips and best bets for Premier League Sunday clash
Manchester United had this match circled on their calendar for weeks, knowing they would be facing the league leaders on the road with a chance to pull themselves into the title race. It all seemed destined for a top-drawer clash, until the final hurdle, and they slipped. Now, the Red...
msn.com
Olise’s free kick gives Crystal Palace a point vs Manchester United
Michael Olise scored perhaps the free kick of the season to give Crystal Palace a share of the points and a 1-1 draw with Manchester United at Selhurst Park on Wednesday. Manchester United led 1-0 from the 44th minute onward, after Bruno Fernandes hammered the ball past Vicente Guaita to open the scoring. The Red Devils had a handful of key chances to double their lead and put the game to bed, but their finishing was poor (just four of 15 shots on target).
Yardbarker
Alejandro Garnacho Agrees New Manchester United Contract
Alejandro Garnacho is set for a new Manchester United contract following long negotiations over a new and improved deal at Old Trafford. A new report states that all parties have agreed to the terms. Garnacho is one of United's best young talents at the moment and has made a great...
Sporting News
Is Cristiano Ronaldo playing today vs PSG? Latest update on CR7 lineup status for Riyadh Season Cup
More than a month since his last match, Cristiano Ronaldo is poised to return to action on Thursday. The Portugal star sealed a move to Saudi Arabia at the end of 2022 following a falling out with Manchester United. Ronaldo's first match in the country, however, won't be for his...
BBC
Masterclass: Alessia Russo of Man Utd shows you how to be a top forward
England and Manchester United striker Alessia Russo breaks down her game in a close-range finishing masterclass, including forward runs, first touch and plenty of goalscoring. Available to UK users only.
Soccer-Who could buy Manchester United and how much is it worth?
Jan 18 (Reuters) - Jim Ratcliffe's company INEOS formally entered the bidding process to buy Manchester United on Tuesday, months after the club owners, the Glazer family, said they were considering selling the club as they explore "strategic alternatives".
BBC
FA Cup replay: Leeds 5-2 Cardiff: Patrick Bamford scores twice in FA Cup third-round victory
Watch Patrick Bamford's double as Leeds cruise past Cardiff into the FA Cup fourth round at Elland Road. MATCH REPORT: Gnonto & Bamford fire Leeds into FA Cup fourth round. Available to UK users only. Follow the FA Cup on BBC Sport, BBC iPlayer & BBC Sounds.
Manchester City roar back to beat Tottenham in 'must-win' game
Manchester City pulled off a dizzying second-half comeback to beat Tottenham Hotspur 4-2 at the Etihad Stadium in the Premier League on Thursday.
Manchester City vs Tottenham prediction: How will Premier League fixture play out tonight?
Tottenham Hotspur square off against Manchester City in the Premier League on Thursday evening with their top-four hopes having hit the rocks in recent times but manager Antonio Conte is adamant they’ve got the mentality to turn things round.Spurs were blitzed 2-0 in the north London derby by Arsenal at the weekend, as the current gulf in class between the sides became apparent, and they now lie five points behind fourth-placed Manchester United - who also have a game in hand. Follow Man City vs Tottenham LIVE!The Arsenal loss prompted plenty of introspection and sparked the latest set of...
Yardbarker
Arsenal eyeing up a move for PSG midfield prodigy
Arsenal have been linked with a move for the PSG youngster Warren Zaire-Emery. According to a report from journalist Fabrice Hawkins of RMCsport, Arsenal are interested in signing the 16-year-old Paris Saint-Germain midfielder. Zaire-Emery is highly rated in France and he has a big future ahead of him. It is...
FOX Sports
Arsenal and Man United back on top in throwback title clash
MANCHESTER, England (AP) — The idea of Arsenal and Manchester United going head-to-head for the Premier League title feels like a throwback to a bygone era many younger fans will never have known. The same goes for some players. Arsenal forward Bukayo Saka was only 2 years old when...
Yardbarker
Gary Neville highlights the one reason Man United conceded late equaliser vs Crystal Palace
Manchester United were stunned on Wednesday night as Michael Olise scored an incredible free-kick in the 91st minute to grab Crystal Palace a draw at Selhurst Park. The result was a blow to Erik ten Hag’s side as it leaves Man United eight points behind league leaders Arsenal, who also have a game in hand, as the Red Devils prepare to travel to the Emirates on Sunday to play the Gunners.
Sporting News
Wolves vs Liverpool live score, updates, highlights and lineups as visitors leading through Elliott stunner
Had the VAR cameras at Anfield covered every inch of its pitch, it is unlikely Liverpool would have got as far as earning an FA Cup replay from their first meeting with Wolves. But Toti's controversially disallowed winner meant the sides were forced to be content with a share of...
Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more
Follow live coverage as Manchester City face Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League today.Manchester City are reigning champions after beating Liverpool to the finish line in a neck-and-neck 2021/22 title race where a comeback win on the final day of the season against Aston Villa secured a fourth title in five years for Pep Guardiola's side.Jurgen Klopp's Reds were on course for a quadruple last season but were forced to settle for just an FA Cup and Carabao Cup win and will return trying to win the title again just as they did in 2020.It was a dramatic season for...
Sporting News
'Way behind' - Cristiano Ronaldo's Manchester United comments backed up by Jesse Lingard
Jesse Lingard has backed up claims from Cristiano Ronaldo regarding the lack of progress that has left Manchester United “miles” behind their rivals. WHAT HAPPENED? The Red Devils have enjoyed a welcome return to form on the pitch in 2022-23, with Erik ten Hag overseeing form that suggests a title challenge could be pieced together, but serious questions have been asked of the Premier League giants off the field.
