worldboxingnews.net

Adrien Broner reacts to switch as fans blast PPV as ‘not worth $40’

Adrien Broner initially reacted to an opponent switch for February 25 as some boxing fans aired their grievances over the Pay Per View. “The Problem” was due to fight Ivan Redkach in a dangerous return from another lengthy spell out of action. Having signed with Black Prime, Broner was talking the big talk about a world title shot after one comeback.
worldboxingnews.net

Chris Eubank Jr. grilled by fans after Liam Smith ‘gay’ questioning

Chris Eubank Jr. got bombarded by follow-up questions after Liam Smith tried to out him as gay at the final press conference. Eubank posted a simple “Well, that escalated quickly” message on his social media. What happened next was predictable following Smith’s line of questioning. Is Chris...
worldboxingnews.net

Beterbiev reacts to Yarde working with former opponent Usyk

ARTUR BETERBIEV OFFERED up a nonchalant response when questioned over his former amateur rival providing some words of advice to his forthcoming opponent Anthony Yarde ahead of the world light heavyweight title clash at the OVO Arena, Wembley on January 28. British challenger Yarde was perched next to the unified...
Sporting News

Chris Eubank Jr. vs Liam Smith: Junior's journey from villain to hero needs similar in-ring transformation

Very few winners emerged from the grim spectacle that unfolded as Chris Eubank Jr. and Conor Benn's proposed superfight last October collapsed. During fight week, it emerged Benn had tested positive for a banned substance. It subsequently came to light that he failed two tests for clomifene, which can be used to boost testosterone levels in men and is banned in and out of competition by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA).
BoxingNews24.com

Oscar De La Hoya shows off contract for Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia

By Craig Daly: Oscar De La Hoya posted a photo of him and Ryan Garcia with the contract sent to him from Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis’ management for an April 15th mega-fight on Showtime PPV. De La Hoya made a big production about having the contract, but it’s...
worldboxingnews.net

Adrien Broner swaps 6-loss for 12-loss opponent in row over $35k

Adrien Broner has a much easier job on paper after replacing Hank Lundy for Ivan Redkach in a promotional row regarding a $35,000 payment. Broner had been locked in to face Redkach for weeks. Even a press conference happened, and the pair posed beside each other in the promotion. However,...
ATLANTA, GA
sportszion.com

UFC 286 fight card: Kamaru Usman vs Leon Edwards 3 title fight, Justin Gaethje vs Rafael Fiziev co-main book for London at O2 Arena on March 18 PPV event

Just when we thought that the UFC 286 card couldn’t get any better, Uncle Dana drops new bombshell news on more upcoming high-voltage bouts. The 3rd faceoff between Kamaru Usman and Leon Edwards has finally been confirmed and the clash of the heavy hitter, Rafael Fiziev and Justin Gaethje has also been confirmed.
Boxing Scene

Jaime Munguia, Golden Boy Want Dmitry Bivol Fight: 'It's Not Crazy'

Jaime Munguia is in the midst of a milquetoast middleweight stint featuring run-of-the-mill matchups. The former 154-pound WBO titleholder Munguia (41-0, 33 KOs) has had an unremarkable tenure since moving up in weight in 2020, easily scoring wins against the likes of Gary O'Sullivan, Tureano Johnson, Kamil Szeremeta, Gabriel Rosado, D'Mitrius Ballard, Jimmy Kelly, and Gonzalo Gaston Coria.
BoxingNews24.com

Canelo Alvarez vs. Dmitry Bivol rematch at 168 for undisputed championship in September

By Sam Volz: Canelo Alvarez will have his four super middleweight titles at stake for his September rematch with Dmitry Bivol, Matchroom Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn confirmed today. The former four division world champion Canelo (58-2-2, 39 KOs) changed his mind about not wanting to defend his undisputed super middleweight...
Sporting News

What channel is Power Slap League on tonight? How to watch the debut of Dana White's controversial new show

Despite the controversy surrounding UFC President Dana White and slap fighting in general, the show must go on for TBS and Warner Media. Following a delay, the Power Slap League will make its TV debut on January 18. Touted as "the biggest slap competition of all time,” the series takes place after AEW Dynamite and will be held inside the UFC’s APEX Center in Las Vegas.
LAS VEGAS, NV
BoxingNews24.com

Callum Smith picks Beterbiev to defeat Yarde

By Robert Segal: Callum Smith is picking IBF, WBC & WBO light heavyweight champion Artur Beterbiev as his favorite to defeat Anthony Yarde next week on January 28th at the AO Arena in London, England. Callum notes that the 37-year-old Beterbiev (18-0, 18 KOs) is getting up there in age...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Francis Ngannou reacts to Dana White's comments on UFC exit: 'The only thing I'm scared of is to be trapped'

Free agent Francis Ngannou offered a response to UFC president Dana White’s recent press conference comments addressing his exit from the promotion. Ngannou, the now-former undiputed UFC heavyweight champion, could not come to an agreement with the promotion for a new contract, which resulted in his full release. The promotion announced the vacant title will be up for grabs at UFC 285 in March, where Jon Jones will take on former interim champ Ciryl Gane.
Boxing Scene

Arum on Fury-Usyk: I Believe in The Next Week Venue Will Be Determined

Top Rank's CEO Bob Arum, who co-promotes WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, is still in the process of finalizing the terms for an undisputed showdown with WBO, IBF, IBO, WBA champion Oleksandr Usyk,. As Arum explained to BoxingScene.com earlier this week, the biggest remaining obstacle is the venue. At the...
bjpenndotcom

MMA analysts tip Francis Ngannou to get exposed in first boxing bout: “He’s an average puncher. He’s a below average boxer”

Francis Ngannou is now officially a free agent after being released from the UFC. The former UFC heavyweight champion now has the freedom to negotiate new opportunities with other promoters across different sports. The 36-year-olds next likely move is to transition into boxing, a dream the Cameroon native has held close to his heart since childhood.

