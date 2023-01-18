Very few winners emerged from the grim spectacle that unfolded as Chris Eubank Jr. and Conor Benn's proposed superfight last October collapsed. During fight week, it emerged Benn had tested positive for a banned substance. It subsequently came to light that he failed two tests for clomifene, which can be used to boost testosterone levels in men and is banned in and out of competition by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA).

2 DAYS AGO