worldboxingnews.net
Adrien Broner reacts to switch as fans blast PPV as ‘not worth $40’
Adrien Broner initially reacted to an opponent switch for February 25 as some boxing fans aired their grievances over the Pay Per View. “The Problem” was due to fight Ivan Redkach in a dangerous return from another lengthy spell out of action. Having signed with Black Prime, Broner was talking the big talk about a world title shot after one comeback.
worldboxingnews.net
Chris Eubank Jr. grilled by fans after Liam Smith ‘gay’ questioning
Chris Eubank Jr. got bombarded by follow-up questions after Liam Smith tried to out him as gay at the final press conference. Eubank posted a simple “Well, that escalated quickly” message on his social media. What happened next was predictable following Smith’s line of questioning. Is Chris...
worldboxingnews.net
Beterbiev reacts to Yarde working with former opponent Usyk
ARTUR BETERBIEV OFFERED up a nonchalant response when questioned over his former amateur rival providing some words of advice to his forthcoming opponent Anthony Yarde ahead of the world light heavyweight title clash at the OVO Arena, Wembley on January 28. British challenger Yarde was perched next to the unified...
Sporting News
Chris Eubank Jr. vs Liam Smith: Junior's journey from villain to hero needs similar in-ring transformation
Very few winners emerged from the grim spectacle that unfolded as Chris Eubank Jr. and Conor Benn's proposed superfight last October collapsed. During fight week, it emerged Benn had tested positive for a banned substance. It subsequently came to light that he failed two tests for clomifene, which can be used to boost testosterone levels in men and is banned in and out of competition by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA).
BoxingNews24.com
Oscar De La Hoya shows off contract for Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia
By Craig Daly: Oscar De La Hoya posted a photo of him and Ryan Garcia with the contract sent to him from Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis’ management for an April 15th mega-fight on Showtime PPV. De La Hoya made a big production about having the contract, but it’s...
worldboxingnews.net
Adrien Broner swaps 6-loss for 12-loss opponent in row over $35k
Adrien Broner has a much easier job on paper after replacing Hank Lundy for Ivan Redkach in a promotional row regarding a $35,000 payment. Broner had been locked in to face Redkach for weeks. Even a press conference happened, and the pair posed beside each other in the promotion. However,...
Demetrious Johnson reveals shocking pay during UFC run: 'That's where that chip on my shoulder came from'
Demetrious Johnson shed some light on his pay during his tenure with the UFC – and the numbers are quite shocking. The former UFC flyweight champion, now ONE Championship’s flyweight titleholder, revealed what he was getting paid while he was a title contender and champion in the UFC.
sportszion.com
UFC 286 fight card: Kamaru Usman vs Leon Edwards 3 title fight, Justin Gaethje vs Rafael Fiziev co-main book for London at O2 Arena on March 18 PPV event
Just when we thought that the UFC 286 card couldn’t get any better, Uncle Dana drops new bombshell news on more upcoming high-voltage bouts. The 3rd faceoff between Kamaru Usman and Leon Edwards has finally been confirmed and the clash of the heavy hitter, Rafael Fiziev and Justin Gaethje has also been confirmed.
Sporting News
Glover Teixeira vs. Jamahal Hill purse, salaries: How much money will fighters make at UFC 283?
Following a split decision draw between Jan Blachowicz and Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 282, the UFC once again will try to crown a light heavyweight champion. Former champion Glover Teixeira faces Jamahal Hill at UFC 283 on January 21. The fight takes place inside Brazil’s Jeunesse Arena. Champion Jiri Prochazka...
BBC
Chris Eubank Jr v Liam Smith: Fighters apologise for ugly scenes at news conference
Venue: AO Arena, Manchester Date: Saturday, 21 January. Coverage: Radio commentary on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra from 20:00 GMT and main card from 22:00 GMT on BBC Radio 5 Live; live text coverage on the BBC Sport website & app. Liam Smith and Chris Eubank Jr have apologised for...
Boxing Scene
Jaime Munguia, Golden Boy Want Dmitry Bivol Fight: 'It's Not Crazy'
Jaime Munguia is in the midst of a milquetoast middleweight stint featuring run-of-the-mill matchups. The former 154-pound WBO titleholder Munguia (41-0, 33 KOs) has had an unremarkable tenure since moving up in weight in 2020, easily scoring wins against the likes of Gary O'Sullivan, Tureano Johnson, Kamil Szeremeta, Gabriel Rosado, D'Mitrius Ballard, Jimmy Kelly, and Gonzalo Gaston Coria.
BoxingNews24.com
Canelo Alvarez vs. Dmitry Bivol rematch at 168 for undisputed championship in September
By Sam Volz: Canelo Alvarez will have his four super middleweight titles at stake for his September rematch with Dmitry Bivol, Matchroom Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn confirmed today. The former four division world champion Canelo (58-2-2, 39 KOs) changed his mind about not wanting to defend his undisputed super middleweight...
Sporting News
What channel is Power Slap League on tonight? How to watch the debut of Dana White's controversial new show
Despite the controversy surrounding UFC President Dana White and slap fighting in general, the show must go on for TBS and Warner Media. Following a delay, the Power Slap League will make its TV debut on January 18. Touted as "the biggest slap competition of all time,” the series takes place after AEW Dynamite and will be held inside the UFC’s APEX Center in Las Vegas.
Sporting News
UFC 283 PPV price: How much does it cost to watch Glover Teixeira vs. Jamahal Hill on ESPN?
Who will walk out of UFC 283 the UFC light heavyweight champion on Jan. 21? If Glover Teixeira gets his way, he will celebrate with family and friends. Teixeira fights Jamahal Hill for the vacant UFC light heavyweight title. UFC 283 takes place inside Brazil's Jeunesse Arena, Teixeira's backyard. Making...
BoxingNews24.com
Callum Smith picks Beterbiev to defeat Yarde
By Robert Segal: Callum Smith is picking IBF, WBC & WBO light heavyweight champion Artur Beterbiev as his favorite to defeat Anthony Yarde next week on January 28th at the AO Arena in London, England. Callum notes that the 37-year-old Beterbiev (18-0, 18 KOs) is getting up there in age...
Francis Ngannou reacts to Dana White's comments on UFC exit: 'The only thing I'm scared of is to be trapped'
Free agent Francis Ngannou offered a response to UFC president Dana White’s recent press conference comments addressing his exit from the promotion. Ngannou, the now-former undiputed UFC heavyweight champion, could not come to an agreement with the promotion for a new contract, which resulted in his full release. The promotion announced the vacant title will be up for grabs at UFC 285 in March, where Jon Jones will take on former interim champ Ciryl Gane.
Boxing Scene
Arum on Fury-Usyk: I Believe in The Next Week Venue Will Be Determined
Top Rank's CEO Bob Arum, who co-promotes WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, is still in the process of finalizing the terms for an undisputed showdown with WBO, IBF, IBO, WBA champion Oleksandr Usyk,. As Arum explained to BoxingScene.com earlier this week, the biggest remaining obstacle is the venue. At the...
Sporting News
When is Arsenal vs Man United? Date, time, odds and head to head history for Premier League clash
Manchester United's weekend trip to Arsenal has all the ingredients of a classic showdown between these two Premier League rivals. Despite neither side coming close to a title win in recent seasons, the picture in 2023 is very different, with Arsenal leading the way at the top the table, as they push for a first Premier League crown since 2004.
MMA analysts tip Francis Ngannou to get exposed in first boxing bout: “He’s an average puncher. He’s a below average boxer”
Francis Ngannou is now officially a free agent after being released from the UFC. The former UFC heavyweight champion now has the freedom to negotiate new opportunities with other promoters across different sports. The 36-year-olds next likely move is to transition into boxing, a dream the Cameroon native has held close to his heart since childhood.
Sporting News
Arsenal vs Man United prediction, odds, betting tips and best bets for Premier League Sunday clash
Manchester United had this match circled on their calendar for weeks, knowing they would be facing the league leaders on the road with a chance to pull themselves into the title race. It all seemed destined for a top-drawer clash, until the final hurdle, and they slipped. Now, the Red...
