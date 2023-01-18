Read full article on original website
Plane of Vomiting Passengers Lands After Horror Flight
A flight carrying several ill passengers, including some who were vomiting, landed at Philadelphia International Airport on Thursday, officials said. Authorities with American Airlines told CBS Philadelphia the flight, which was coming from St. Thomas in the U.S. Virgin Island, had encountered “moderate turbulence” before arrival. First responders met the aircraft at its gate “out of an abundance of caution,” according to an airline spokesperson, but no one was hospitalized. “The captain mentioned there was a weather system forming around us,” one passenger told CBS Philadelphia. “It was quite bad, and he requested permission to go up and down and that was denied. It was just really bumpy. It was just inconsistent. It was noisy from every direction.” Airport officials confirmed the incident had not impacted regular service.Read it at CBS Philadelphia
Plane Makes Emergency Landing in Chicago After Passenger's Laptop Catches Fire
Two flight attendants were treated on-site for smoke inhalation, and passengers were rebooked onto other flights Two flight attendants were treated for smoke inhalation after a Lufthansa plane made an emergency landing in Chicago on Monday night following a "small fire" from a passenger's overheated laptop. Pilots made the precautionary decision to land the plane –– which had taken off from Los Angeles and was bound for Frankfurt, Germany –– at O'Hare International Airport, according to a statement from the airline. "The reason was a small fire onboard the cabin caused by a...
Pilot and passengers rescued after plane makes emergency landing on Italian mountain
A pilot and two passengers were rescued after making an emergency landing in the snowy mountains of the Dolomites, Italy.Silvia De Bon, 22, was on a short flight with her brother and his girlfriend on Thursday (29 December) when the aircraft’s engine stalled.None of the three people on board sustained any serious injuries and rescue teams arrived and assisted the party in descending the mountain.In an interview from her hospital bed, De Bon said she was flying over the peak of Mount Cece when the motor in her Piper plane stalled.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More How New Year’s Eve is celebrated across the worldNew Zealand rings in new year with stunning fireworks and light show over AucklandFormer Pope Benedict XVI dies aged 95, Vatican confirms
Video shows plane crash in Russia, not Nepal
CLAIM: A video shows the Sunday crash of a passenger plane in Pokhara, Nepal, which killed all 72 aboard. AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. The video was recorded in 2021 and was shot in Russia, not Nepal, according to Associated Press reporting. THE FACTS: Yeti Airlines flight 691 crashed Sunday after...
Plane passenger ‘chokes out flight attendant’ on flight to Australia before being hauled off aircraft by cops
A RAGING passenger allegedly choked out a flight attendant before being hauled away by cops as chaos broke out on a plane. The long-haul flight to Australia was forced to be diverted as the problem flyer was reportedly had to be zip tied to his seat amid the carnage. The...
A doctor battled for 5 hours to save the life of a passenger whose heart stopped twice on a flight from London to India
Vishwaraj Vemala was flying with his mother on Air India when a 43-year-old man had a heart attack. He told the medic: 'I am forever indebted to you.'
Nepal plane crash: Yeti Airlines passenger films final moments before crash
A passenger on board the Yeti Airlines plane that crashed in Nepal, killing at least 68 people, live-streamed his final moments on Facebook. Sonu Jaiswal shared this footage showing himself and his group appearing to be in a happy mood as they anticipated landing in Pokhara.According to the Times of India, Mr Jaiswal, 29, and his friends were travelling for a paragliding trip. Other videos circulating social media purport to show the moments the aircraft got into trouble and plummeted toward the ground. Officials have recovered both of the aircraft’s black boxes. Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Nepal: Smoke billows after aircraft crashes near Pokhara airportTwo planes almost crashing at JFK airport sparks FAA investigationEuston funeral shooting: Video captures panic inside church after gunshots
Two planes collide at JFK days after near-miss
A JetBlue flight at JFK Airport in New York City bumped into another plane just days after a near-collision at the airport sparked an investigation by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). The most recent incident took place on Wednesday morning, WABC reported. Officials said that Flight 1603 to San Juan, Puerto Rico, was set to take off at 6am, but the aircraft was taken back to the gate and out of service after it struck the tail of another plane operated by the same airline. The aircraft that was struck had no one inside it. The flight took...
‘Wings like cracked eggshells’: Richard Branson faces turbulence over safety of space flights
In a desert basin in New Mexico, Richard Branson hopes history will be made later this year with the launch of Virgin Galactic’s first commercial flights to the edge of space, with tickets costing about $450,000 (£370,000) each. It is an ambitious schedule to launch the “world’s first...
All flights in US grounded as planes turn back to airports, tracker shows
Planes in the US turned back to airports as all flights across the country were grounded due to a Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) computer glitch on Wednesday, 11 January, tracker footage from Flightradar24 shows.In a Twitter post, the FAA said it was working to restore its Notice to Air Missions System.“We are performing final validation checks and reloading the system now,” the statement read.Flight tracking website Flight Aware showed that over 400 flights were delayed within, into, or out of the country at 5.31 am ET (10:31am GMT).Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Air India passenger who peed on woman during flight was 'incoherent', says witnessTop Cuba spy Ana Belén Montes released after 20 years in US prisonBritish mother calls for change after six-year-old shoots teacher
travelnoire.com
Southwest Airlines Pilot: 'Crew Members Are Sitting In Hotels And Airports With Nowhere To Go'
More Southwest Airlines employees are breaking their silence as the turbulent meltdown continues. In a heartbreaking and now-viral post, a Southwest Airlines pilot is shedding light on how employees are struggling to get home. “Crews are stranded in the airports with the passengers,” the pilot says. “[We’re] volunteering to take...
Delta plane engine catches fire at John Wayne Airport forcing passengers to deplane
A Delta Air Lines plane engine caught fire this afternoon at John Wayne Airport as it rolled down the runway for takeoff. Passengers said as the plane was about to take off to Atlanta, there was a loud boom, a fireball and flames coming from the engine area, with black smoke billowing out.Jay Blackmon, a passenger on board, caught the incident on camera and said he couldn't wait to get off the plane. "I've traveled a good bit, never had that happen. It shook me up a bit, I'm not going to lie… had it happened in the air, that would...
United Airlines and Southwest Airlines Both Have a Big Problem
A crisis could be looming for the airline industry that could leave you stranded.
americanmilitarynews.com
JetBlue plane strikes another plane near gate at JFK
A JetBlue flight bound for Puerto Rico bumped into an empty plane Wednesday morning before taking off from John F. Kennedy International Airport, prompting an evacuation of passengers and putting both planes out of service. The incident came days after two planes nearly collided at JFK during takeoff, triggering multiple...
Delta Airlines Makes an Expensive Customer-Friendly Move
Sometimes you gotta treat yourself to some Airbuses.
Plume-Like Cloud 'Shot' In Front Of Airplane Before Severe Turbulence
New details have been revealed regarding a flight in which 'server turbulence' caused more than two dozen injuries.
I flew on the world's longest flight in business class and thought the 18-hour trip from Singapore to New York was nearly flawless
Though it was long, I wouldn't hesitate to make the trek again if it included Singapore Airlines' huge lounger and delicious food.
morningbrew.com
The FAA grounded all flights, potentially disrupting days of air travel
The FAA created air travel chaos yesterday that highlights outdated tech in aviation again after a key bit of its software glitched harder than a Grand Theft Auto NPC. The agency grounded all flights in the morning over a problem it believes was caused by a “damaged database file,” renewing concerns that US travel infrastructure desperately needs an update.
ITA Airways investigates ground collision at New York's JFK airport
MILAN, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Italy's ITA Airways said on Thursday it had launched an investigation into a ground collision involving one of its aircraft at New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport - the second such incident in less than a year.
All U.S. Flights Grounded, Thousands Stranded at Airport & on Tarmac￼
On Wednesday morning, the Federal Aviation Administration grounded all flights across the country due to a failure with its NOTAM system. The failed system, which allows pilots to access flight plans, has left thousands of Americans stranded on the tarmac and in airports nationwide. Officials state flights will remain grounded until at least 9 a.m. EST.
