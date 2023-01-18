10-Year Treasury Yield Tumbles Below 3.44% After Producer Prices Decline by More Than Expected

Read full article on original website
Related
Bank of Japan Defends Yield Curve Control Measures, Intends to Stick to Ultra-Easy Monetary Policy
Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda on Friday defended the central bank's decision to widen the trading band in its yield curve control program. Speaking during a panel session at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Kuroda said it was "not wrong" for the BOJ's board to widen its tolerance range for the yield on its 10-year government bond from 25 basis points to 50 basis points last month.
Silver Prices Could Touch a 9-Year High in 2023 — With a Bigger Upside Than Gold
Silver could hit a nine-year high of $30 per ounce this year and become a better performer than gold. Insufficient supplies of silver — as well as its tendency to be a better performer than gold in periods of high inflation — are the reasons. Prices of silver...
In Hindsight, Monetary Policy Everywhere Was Too Expansionary: Swiss Central Bank Chief
Monetary policy has "in hindsight" been "too expansionary," according to the Chairman of the Swiss National Bank Thomas Jordan. Jordan made the comments on a monetary policy panel hosted by CNBC's Joumanna Bercetche. Monetary policy was "too expansionary" in previous years and the current surge in consumer prices has not...
Ron Insana Says the Solution to the Inflation Problem Is More Workers
Demography is destiny, or at least many economists believe that to be true. That concept began with Thomas Robert Malthus, the 18th century British economist and demographer, who believed that overpopulation would lead to starvation and poverty if the world and Britain, more specifically, did not control population growth. His...
‘Utterly Unprepared': Larry Summers Says Another Covid-Scale Problem Is a Top Economic Risk
Economist Larry Summers shared what he believes are the world's biggest near-term risks during a CNBC-moderated panel on the last day of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. "I would note that the odds in my view are better than 50-50 that there will be a Covid-scale problem within...
Watch the Federal Reserve's Waller Speak Live on the Economy and Interest Rates
[The stream is slated to start at 1 p.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]. Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller is scheduled to speak Friday at 1 p.m. before the Council on Foreign Relations in New York. Afterwards, CNBC's Steve Liesman will conduct a question-and-answer session.
Opinion: The Solution to the U.S. Debt Disaster Is a Value-Added Tax
Sifting through the turmoil of the speaker of the House election, and the promises Kevin McCarthy made to secure the job, one thing is important to note: The Republicans who are insisting on budget cuts and balanced budgets have a point. The U.S. debt now totals an unfathomable $31.4 trillion.
IMF's Georgieva and ECB's Lagarde Discuss the Future of Global Growth at Davos
[The stream is slated to start at 5 a.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]. Moderated by CNBC's Geoff Cutmore, top business leaders and policymakers discuss the future of growth at Davos, Switzerland, and the policies needed to stabilize the global economy.
Cramer's Week Ahead: ‘Be on Your Toes' This Earnings Period
CNBC’s Jim Cramer urged investors to be careful and slow with their decisions when the new earnings season kicks off next week. The biggest companies in tech, retail and consumer goods will report their quarterly financial results. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday urged investors to make careful, considered decisions...
