Compton, CA

Charles Montgomery
1d ago

gangs are domestic terrorists they should deploy the military to destroy every single gang there is no matter what race or color, that's how you end this violence.

De Zeri Mary
1d ago

this is the result of the leftist great social justice reform- ⚖️ willing to enable criminals to make us all victims in exchange for their socialist revolutionary utopian ideologies, power, and votes.

Therealdeal25
1d ago

Why are we still dealing with gang issues? At least if you're going to be in a gang, protect your community instead of antagonizing them. Are children failing because they have no guidance. My pastor used to say the reason we have gangs is because no one gave them their milk and cookies growing up. So sad 😞

NBC Los Angeles

Sun Valley Man Arrested After Killing Dogs in Backyard Stabbings

A 45-year-old man was arrested after police said he killed two dogs during a backyard stabbing in Los Angeles. Alexandro Flores was jailed for animal cruelty after the stabbings at a home on the 9200 block of Cayuga Avenue in Sun Valley, the Los Angeles Police Department said. The ordeal...
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Orange County man arrested on gun, drug charges in Pomona

POMONA, Calif. – A man was arrested Wednesday evening on drug and gun charges during a traffic stop in Pomona. Officers from the Pomona Police Department responded at 7:30 p.m. to Holt Avenue and Weber Street regarding a disturbance call and identified the occupants of a white SUV as possible suspects, said Cpl. Luis Jimenez.
POMONA, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Killed in Palmdale Shooting

A man was fatally shot in Palmdale, authorities said Thursday. Deputies from the Palmdale Station of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department responded at 8:30 p.m. Wednesday to a shots fired call in the 38600 block of 11th Street East and found the victim in a driveway suffering from gunshot wounds, Sgt. Gerardo Magos told City News Service.
PALMDALE, CA
KTLA

Police union responds to deadly LAPD use of force incidents

The union that represents Los Angeles Police Department officers on Thursday responded to criticism over three recent use of force incidents. The Los Angeles Police Protective League is firing back against City Council members and Black Lives Matter activists and sent a letter to members calling them out on their proposed reforms. The use of […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Police Investigate False Threat of Bomb at Elementary School in Burbank

Authorities searched a Burbank elementary school Wednesday after a caller reported a bomb on campus, and determined that the threat was false, police said. The incident temporarily disrupted classes at Joaquin Miller Elementary School, 720 E. Providencia Ave., the Burbank Police Department reported. “This morning, around 8:20 a.m., an unidentified...
BURBANK, CA
KTLA

1 wounded, 1 arrested after shooting at Huntington Beach park

A man was injured in a shooting at a Huntington Beach park early Wednesday, police said. The shooting was reported around 12:20 a.m. at the Murdy Park and Community Center in the 7000 block of Norma Drive, Lt. Roman Altenbach of the Huntington Beach Police Department said. The victim was found with a gunshot wound […]
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
orangecountytribune.com

Man is held on assault charge

A 30-year-old Norwalk man was arrested Tuesday by Huntington Beach police on a charge of assault with a deadly weapon with a firearm. According to Jessica Cuchilla, public information officer for the HBPD, the arrestee was identified as Scott Catalano. At around noon, officers responded to reports of a shooting...
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
KTLA.com

35-year-old Long Beach man charged with attempted murder

A 35-year-old Long Beach man has been arrested and charged with attempted murder after an investigation into a shooting last month that injured one man, authorities announced Thursday. The shooting occurred on Dec. 20 just after 1 a.m. in the 2800 block of East 7th Street in Long Beach, according...
LONG BEACH, CA
Key News Network

Suspect in Custody After Fiery Barricade

Monterey Park, Los Angeles County, CA: A man was in custody after barricading inside a home and setting fire to contents in a room early Thursday morning. Monterey Park Fire Department and police officers responded to the 300 block of West Riggin Street in the city of Monterey Park at approximately 12:40 a.m., Jan. 19, where a man was barricaded with smoke seen coming from inside a residence.
MONTEREY PARK, CA
HeySoCal

Authorities release identity of man shot to death in Alhambra

Authorities Wednesday identified a man who was shot to death in Alhambra over the weekend. The shooting was reported at 6:13 p.m. Sunday in the 400 block of North Atlantic Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Alhambra police officers sent to the location found a man...
ALHAMBRA, CA

