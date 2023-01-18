SANTA ANA, Calif. – A pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run in Santa Ana, and police Thursday sought the public’s help to find the motorist. The man was injured about 8 p.m. Wednesday in the 2800 block of West First Street, and he died at a hospital, the Santa Ana Police Department reported. Information on his identity was not immediately available.

