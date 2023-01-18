Read full article on original website
NBC Sports
WATCH: Steph Curry drains halfcourt buzzer-beater vs. Celtics
Stephen Curry did Stephen Curry things Thursday night at TD Garden. The Golden State Warriors superstar made his presence felt with four 3-pointers in the first half of the NBA Finals rematch vs. the Boston Celtics. He saved his best 3 of the half for last. With two seconds left...
Hakeem Olajuwon On If Shaquille O'Neal Played In Today's NBA: “He’d Be A Monster! Who’s Going To Stop Him?”
Hakeem imagines what Shaquille O'Neal could do in the modern NBA.
Chris Ford dead at 74: Former Boston Celtics player and coach passes away from heart failure
FORMER NBA Champion Chris Ford has died at the age of 74. The cause of death was heart failure in New Jersey, according to sports journalist Dick Weiss. A statement by the Ford Family, via Dan Roche, said: "The Ford family is sad to announce the passing of Chris on January 17, 2023.
“Been drug tested like six times this season” - Ja Morant is confused as to why the NBA is after him
The annual drug test the NBA conducts makes sure that players are tested 4 times ever season. It’s also one way for the league to make sure that these athletes aren’t taking performance enhancing substances.
NBA World Praying For Ernie Johnson Tonight
On Thursday night, NBA on TNT remembered the life of Lois Marjorie Johnson, the mother of beloved host Ernie Johnson. Lois passed away this week at the age of 94. Following her passing, Ernie took some time away from the studio floor to spend some time with his family, as he should. Fans took to ...
‘They outplayed us’: Steve Kerr, Warriors see fortunes reversed against Celtics at TD Garden
"We didn't close the game. Better now than in the playoffs.”. Thursday’s NBA Finals rematch between the Celtics and Warriors had it all. There was a double-digit comeback in the second half by Boston. A clutch three-point equalizer by Jaylen Brown in the last minute of regulation. Numerous gut-check...
Golden State Warriors at Boston Celtics odds, picks and predictions
The Golden State Warriors (22-22) and Boston Celtics (33-12) meet Thursday at TD Garden. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET (TNT). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Warriors vs. Celtics odds, and make our expert NBA picks and predictions. The Warriors covered the spread as 2.5-point...
A scare for Patrice Bergeron, and other takeaways from Bruins-Islanders
ELMONT, N.Y. — The Boston Bruins began Wednesday’s game trailing the New York Islanders 1-0 after 20 minutes behind Zach Parise’s late first-period knuckle puck tally. Then they turned a corner in the middle frame behind another blue-line offensive spark from Charlie McAvoy’s blast and Derek Forbort’s tuck-in go-ahead tally on the doorstep.
Celtics' Jaylen Brown Ready To Get Off the Bench To Face Warriors
Ex-Cal star, having his best season, missed the past three games due to injury.
The 1995 McDonalds All-American High School Basketball Team Was Stacked
The 1995 McDonalds All-American game featured some future basketball Hall of Famers.
NBC Sports
What we learned as Dubs fumble lead, lose in OT to Celtics
The Warriors this season have had numerous bad losses. Thursday night in Boston was not one of them. Though the Warriors were outlasted in overtime, losing to the Boston Celtics 121-118 at TD Garden, the Warriors sent a message to the rest of the NBA. Whoever faces the Warriors in the playoffs, they're going to be sweating. Now, the Warriors of course need to get to the postseason first before any of that talk can begin.
FOX Sports
Mitchell leads Cleveland into matchup against Golden State
Golden State Warriors (22-23, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (28-18, fifth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers host the Golden State Warriors. Mitchell is eighth in the league scoring 28.4 points per game. The Cavaliers are 19-4 in home games. Cleveland...
msn.com
Longtime NBA Player, Coach Has Died At 74
Chris Ford, a former NBA player and coach, has passed away this week. He was 74 years old. Ford started his NBA career as a second-round pick for the Pistons. After spending several years in the Motor City, he was traded to the Celtics. Arguably the greatest achievement of Ford's...
KGO
'Felt like a playoff game': Celtics outduel Warriors in overtime
BOSTON -- The Golden State Warriors returned here Thursday night for the first time since they beat theCelticsin Game 6 to claim the 2022 NBA championship. For much of the 53 minutes of basketball that followed, it felt like a repeat of how that series played out: lots of ugly Celtics turnovers, particularly by Jayson Tatum, to go along with poor shooting and stagnant offense.
KGO
Where have the Warriors gone? Collapse to Celtics could spark changes by Steve Kerr
BOSTON -- For the first three quarters of the Golden State Warriors' game against the Boston Celtics on Thursday, Stephen Curry and company looked like themselves. Coach Steve Kerr went as far as to say they looked like a championship team. But then, in the fourth quarter and through overtime,...
KGO
Blue Jackets bring losing streak into game against the Sharks
San Jose Sharks (14-23-9, seventh in the Pacific Division) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (13-30-2, eighth in the Metropolitan Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Columbus Blue Jackets look to end a three-game slide when they play the San Jose Sharks. Columbus is 10-15-1 in home games and 13-30-2 overall. The Blue Jackets...
KGO
NBA Power Rankings: Celtics, Grizzlies playing like frontrunners; Luka can only carry Mavs so far
For as much as Luka Doncic does for his team on the court, his team does that much less when he's not on the court. The Dallas Mavericks have recentered themselves in the Western Conference playoff picture courtesy of their young superstar, but they have failed to gain momentum despite Doncic's nightly MVP performances.
Revisit Chris Ford's big Game 3 performance with the Boston Celtics from the 1981 NBA Finals
The Boston Celtics and the entire NBA community are mourning the loss and celebrating the life of former Boston player and head coach Chris Ford. The New Jersey native won multiple NBA titles as a player and a coach, and famously sank the first 3-point shot in league history. Ford...
Tennis Legend Diagnosed With Major Injury
Tennis fans from around the world have been holding their breath for news regarding the injury tennis legend Rafael Nadal suffered on the court during the Australian Open on Tuesday, and now there seems to be word of just how serious it is.
numberfire.com
Warriors' Kevon Looney coming off the bench on Thursday
Golden State Warriors forward Kevon Looney is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Boston Celtics. Looney will move to the bench on Thursday with Klay Thompson returning to the first five. Our models expect Looney to play 23.8 minutes against the Celtics. Looney's Thursday projection includes...
