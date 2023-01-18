ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

northshorenews.com

The First Waialua Sugar Plantation

We have always called the old smoke stack near Thompson Corner, standing 90 feet tall, the ‘Halstead Stack,’ and the 1873 to 1899 sugar plantation the ‘Halstead Mill.’ New revelations obtained by an intrepid former Waialua Sugar mill engineer, are leading to a new understanding. In...
WAIALUA, HI
KITV.com

YETI expanding to Hawaii with new store on Oahu

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- YETI, the popular cooler and drinkware maker, is expanding to Hawaii with a new location at Ala Moana Center, KITV4 has learned. The Austin, Texas-based company already has 13 stores across the country, including two stores in Austin, as well as in California, South Carolina, Illinois, Colorado, Florida and Arizona.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Come up with a new name for this Hawaii beef company and win $10,000

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Last month Oahu’s Kua Aina Sandwich Shop claimed a company, “Kua ‘Aina Ranches,” owned by an Idaho billionaire, was wrongfully using its name. Now, Hawaii Sustainable Beef CEO Frank VanderSloot has decided to squash the beef and replace the name “Kua ‘Aina Ranches,”...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Get ready, shave ice fans: A Maui favorite is expanding to Oahu!

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Get ready, shave ice fans: A Maui favorite is expanding to Oahu!. The popular Ululani’s Shave Ice will open its doors on Friday at its newest location on Kapahulu Avenue, right across the street from Leonard’s Bakery. This is the Maui chain’s first franchise on...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Business Report: Median home prices on Oahu

The specifics of the report show declines not only in gift giving but also in dining out and car sales. Toyota dominated local sales with over 4,000 counted in the third quarter. Business Report: O'ahu retail vacancy. Updated: Jan. 16, 2023 at 7:37 AM HST. |. By HNN Staff. Regional...
KITV.com

Popular Maui shave ice chain expanding to Oahu

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A popular Maui shave ice chain is getting back to its roots by opening its first Oahu location on Friday near Waikiki. Ululani’s Hawaiian Shave Ice, whose founders grew up on Oahu but reside on Maui, plan to open in the retail strip center at 909 Kaphulu Avenue.
HONOLULU, HI
americanmilitarynews.com

Calling National Guard to Waikiki a ‘nonstarter,’ official says

A recent rash of violent crimes in Waikiki has some residents ready to call in the National Guard, especially in the wake of a well-publicized labor shortage at the Honolulu Police Department. A recent rash of violent crimes in Waikiki has some residents ready to call in the National Guard,...
HONOLULU, HI
tourcounsel.com

Ala Moana Center | Shopping mall in Honolulu

The Ala Moana Center is the premier open-air mall not just in Honolulu, or even O'ahu, but in all of Hawaii. Who wants to spend time in an indoor mall when the sun is shining? Here, with more than 350 shops and restaurants, including department stores, high-class boutiques, and 160 dining options, it's not the kind of place you spend five minutes exploring. Why not check out some of Hawaii's unique surf gear while you're there? You will find the Ala Moana Center on the pink line.
HONOLULU, HI

