Flood advisory for central Oahu
The Department of Emergency Management has issued a flood advisory until 7 p.m. tonight for leeward and central Oahu.
hawaiinewsnow.com
US Coast Guard monitoring possible Russian intelligence gathering ship off Hawaii
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - For the past few weeks, the U.S. Coast Guard says it’s been monitoring a Russian vessel off the Hawaiian Islands. Officials said it’s believed to be an intelligence gathering ship. While foreign military vessels are allowed to move freely through what’s called the U.S. economic...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Amid concerns about contamination’s spread, BWS says Navy denied testing ask
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - In another feud surrounding the Red Hill water crisis, the Board of Water Supply is seeking to test the Navy’s water wells but the military appears unwilling to allow it. In a one-on-one interview with HNN, BWS Chief Engineer and Manager Ernie Lau expressed his frustration...
northshorenews.com
The First Waialua Sugar Plantation
We have always called the old smoke stack near Thompson Corner, standing 90 feet tall, the ‘Halstead Stack,’ and the 1873 to 1899 sugar plantation the ‘Halstead Mill.’ New revelations obtained by an intrepid former Waialua Sugar mill engineer, are leading to a new understanding. In...
KITV.com
YETI expanding to Hawaii with new store on Oahu
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- YETI, the popular cooler and drinkware maker, is expanding to Hawaii with a new location at Ala Moana Center, KITV4 has learned. The Austin, Texas-based company already has 13 stores across the country, including two stores in Austin, as well as in California, South Carolina, Illinois, Colorado, Florida and Arizona.
hawaiinewsnow.com
New transitional ‘kauhale’ village for the homeless planned for urban core
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Plans are moving forward to put in another village aimed at housing the homeless in Oahu’s urban core. The site currently being considered is located off Middle Street near the Keehi Transfer Station. City officials confirm plans are underway to transform the parcel into the island’s...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Come up with a new name for this Hawaii beef company and win $10,000
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Last month Oahu’s Kua Aina Sandwich Shop claimed a company, “Kua ‘Aina Ranches,” owned by an Idaho billionaire, was wrongfully using its name. Now, Hawaii Sustainable Beef CEO Frank VanderSloot has decided to squash the beef and replace the name “Kua ‘Aina Ranches,”...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Get ready, shave ice fans: A Maui favorite is expanding to Oahu!
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Get ready, shave ice fans: A Maui favorite is expanding to Oahu!. The popular Ululani’s Shave Ice will open its doors on Friday at its newest location on Kapahulu Avenue, right across the street from Leonard’s Bakery. This is the Maui chain’s first franchise on...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Business Report: Median home prices on Oahu
The specifics of the report show declines not only in gift giving but also in dining out and car sales. Toyota dominated local sales with over 4,000 counted in the third quarter. Business Report: O'ahu retail vacancy. Updated: Jan. 16, 2023 at 7:37 AM HST. |. By HNN Staff. Regional...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Researchers believe long-tracked humpback ‘Moon’ likely died following severe spinal injury
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Researchers say a well-known whale they have tracked for 15 years likely did not survive her injuries. “Moon,” the humpback whale, was last seen on Dec. 10 off Kona. At the time, she was emaciated and covered in sea lice. The whale could also no longer...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Paramedics have a warning for Hawaii drivers: Tailing ambulances isn’t just inconsiderate, it’s dangerous
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Emergency medical crews say drivers trying to get ahead in traffic are using ambulances to clear the way. Sunny Fitzgerald, a paramedic with Honolulu EMS, said it happens daily ― especially during rush hour ― and it puts them and the patients at risk. “We...
KITV.com
Popular Maui shave ice chain expanding to Oahu
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A popular Maui shave ice chain is getting back to its roots by opening its first Oahu location on Friday near Waikiki. Ululani’s Hawaiian Shave Ice, whose founders grew up on Oahu but reside on Maui, plan to open in the retail strip center at 909 Kaphulu Avenue.
E.K. Fernandez scales big rides at Punahou Carnival due to lack of skilled workers
Popular carnivals, like the Punahou Carnival are finally back this year. But with fewer thrill rides according to EK Fernandez President Scott Fernandez. He said it all boils down to safety.
LIST: Best private high schools in Hawaii for 2023
NICHE has released its annual ranking of best private high schools in Hawaii.
The perfect treat for Chinese New Year
Join Pamela Young in Mixed Plate as she samples Jin Dui made by Anita Cheung, the Jin Dui master.
americanmilitarynews.com
Calling National Guard to Waikiki a ‘nonstarter,’ official says
A recent rash of violent crimes in Waikiki has some residents ready to call in the National Guard, especially in the wake of a well-publicized labor shortage at the Honolulu Police Department. A recent rash of violent crimes in Waikiki has some residents ready to call in the National Guard,...
tourcounsel.com
Ala Moana Center | Shopping mall in Honolulu
The Ala Moana Center is the premier open-air mall not just in Honolulu, or even O'ahu, but in all of Hawaii. Who wants to spend time in an indoor mall when the sun is shining? Here, with more than 350 shops and restaurants, including department stores, high-class boutiques, and 160 dining options, it's not the kind of place you spend five minutes exploring. Why not check out some of Hawaii's unique surf gear while you're there? You will find the Ala Moana Center on the pink line.
Cargo plane crash in Molokai injures two pilots
A single engine plane crashed on Molokai early Monday morning, Jan. 16, injuring the two pilots on board. Officials said the plane went down two miles away from the airport.
Denby Fawcett: Is The Funeral Of Abigail Kawananakoa The Last Hawaiian Royal Burial?
The public ceremony to commemorate the death of “Her late Royal Highness Princess Abigail Kinoiki Kekaulike Kawananakoa” was announced in full-page ads Wednesday and Sunday in the Honolulu Star-Advertiser. “I think her funeral is a great honor. Royal funerals are expensive. They rarely happen. It is an opportunity...
From farm to table: Sun Farm Hawaii’s garden tour
Sun Farm Hawaii is a family run farm providing nourishing fruits, greens, flowers vegetables and herbs to the community of Oahu.
