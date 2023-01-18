The Ala Moana Center is the premier open-air mall not just in Honolulu, or even O'ahu, but in all of Hawaii. Who wants to spend time in an indoor mall when the sun is shining? Here, with more than 350 shops and restaurants, including department stores, high-class boutiques, and 160 dining options, it's not the kind of place you spend five minutes exploring. Why not check out some of Hawaii's unique surf gear while you're there? You will find the Ala Moana Center on the pink line.

HONOLULU, HI ・ 1 DAY AGO