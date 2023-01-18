well Putin needs to be stopped now or a lot of other countries will come under attack and trust me what we are spending now will seem like a drop in a bucket
Hmm... did Russia think about red lines and provocations during the Korean and Vietnam Wars, which not only saw them splitting our enemies with some of the most advanced weapons systems on the planet at the time, but Russian military actively engaging in combat against the United States and killing US airmen? What precedent have they set for us in Ukraine?
Hitler's first step was the invasion of his neighbor, Poland, in coordination with USSR. Now, a repeat is taking place with Russia and Belarus. Belarus is getting ready to join in the war alongside the terrorist federation of Russia. My estimate is the end of February, just like last year, Belarus military mixed with russian drafts will invade from the north. The West needs to deliver the tanks now for Ukraine to stand a chance of defending on two frontal incursions.
