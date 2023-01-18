Read full article on original website
I'm an American who ate at a French McDonald's for the first time, and it wasn't as glamorous as 'Emily in Paris' suggests
An Insider reporter staying in Paris tried a few French McDonald's menu items, including macarons and the infamous McBaguette from "Emily in Paris."
Sensuality & Independence: An Interview with Karen Lamassonne
In an early watercolor series by Karen Lamassone—a Colombian American artist with a survey spanning five decades at the Swiss Institute in New York—an anonymous female figure is shown in closely cropped domestic interiors: standing nude at a bookshelf, sitting on a floor, stepping out of a tiled shower. In many of these works (all part of the series Baños, from 1978–81), a mirror becomes a secondary frame within the image, with its reflective surface appearing almost as a precursor to the iPhone screen. Whether their presence is visual, literal, or merely implied, screens and monitors are a recurring motif...
msn.com
Love tragedy for Princess Amalia
Slide 1 of 26: Striking news: Princess Amalia is no longer together with Isebrand. Love is over and out, writes the German magazine 'Freizeit König'. The magazine even mentions the word 'drama'. Perhaps people in Germany were pleased that a fellow countryman could be at the side of the future queen of the Netherlands.
Stereogum
French City Appeals To Madonna To Loan Them The Painting It Lost In World War I
There is apparently a good chance that Madonna owns a 19th-century French painting that was thought to be lost during World War I. Now, the city where the painting was lost is asking Madonna to give them back that painting, at least temporarily. According to The Guardian, Jérôme-Martin Langlois painted...
Child Conceived Wearing a Tail That Finished in a Meaty Ball Suggestive of a Middle age Gadget at Its Tip
A Brazilian baby had specialists scratching their heads not such a huge amount by the way that he was brought into the world with a genuine human tail yet because of the 1.5 broad balls toward the finish of it that looked like a substantial middle age club.
Houston Chronicle
Black WWII soldiers asked a White woman for doughnuts. They were shot.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. About two weeks after the end of World War II in Europe, French women were serving U.S. soldiers coffee and doughnuts in a Red Cross tent in France. Two Black soldiers went inside to get some. This was a...
Sister André — the world's oldest person — has died at 118. She drank a glass of wine every day and credited her long life to working until she was 108.
Sister André, a French nun who survived two world wars, the 1918 influenza pandemic, and then a COVID-19 infection in 2021, also loved chocolate.
3,000-year-old wishing well uncovered in Germany. Take a look at the items left inside
More than 100 artifacts may have been placed in the well as offerings during a long drought.
Nostradamus predictions for 2023: An antichrist arrives, World War III and the monarchy dies
As the year comes to a close, it’s time to talk doomsday forecasts, my babies, and no one grips us with grim quite like Nostradamus. Nostradamus, Nos if you’re nasty, was a 16th-century astrologer, plague doctor, accused heretic and bearded seer that has been credited with foretelling the Great Fire of London, Hitler’s rise to power, the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks and the COVID-19 pandemic, to name a few. Sometimes on the money but more often than not muddily missing the mark, our man’s prophecies lean towards conflagration and catastrophe. Referred to as the “prophet of doom,” Nostradamus’ bleak world...
The actor who played Ashley Wilkes in "Gone With the Wind" was shot down by the Germans in World War II
Leslie Howard Steiner (1893 - 1943) was an English actor, director, and producer who is best known for his role as Ashley Wilkes in the classic 1939 movie, Gone With the Wind. As a young adult even before he got into the movies, Leslie became interested in the war effort. During World War I, he voluntarily enlisted as a private in the British Army.
iheart.com
Glenn: My visit to Vatican City proves EVIL IS EVERYWHERE
During his Christmas address last December, Pope Francis warned cardinals to be vigilant of an ‘elegant demon’ lurking in the Vatican. Additionally, Pope Benedict XVI’s personal secretary plans to release a tell-all book that his publisher says will describe certain ‘dark maneuvers.’ But Glenn also has his own, personal experiences in Vatican City that lead him to believe there could be sinister forces attempting to gain a foothold there. In this clip, Glenn describes the last time he visited the Vatican, and the “spooky” meeting he had there. His story, Glenn says, proves that evil isn’t just spreading in America — it’s all over the world. But, there are good guys fighting it everywhere as well…
Josef Mengele, known as The Angel of Death, performed disturbing experimentation with prisoners, especially twins.
Also known as The Angel of Death, Josef Mengele was known to conduct inhumane experiments on prisoners at Auschwitz. Josef Mengele was born on March 16, 1911, in Güzburg, Germany.
Ghost of Benedict Threatens Scandalous End to Pope Francis
VATICAN CITY—The body of Pope Benedict XVI had barely been lowered into its tomb in the crypt under St. Peter’s Basilica when wild speculation started swirling. Now that Benedict, who retired in 2013, was gone, would that pave the way for Francis to be the second pope in modern history to become a papal pensioner? But the whispers weren’t about Francis making the choice. They were about how to push him off the throne.At the center of the alleged conspiracy to oust the sitting pope is Archbishop Georg Gänswein—once known as Gorgeous George, or George Clooney of the Catholic Church,...
The head of the world's largest family had 39 wives and 94 children
Photo byRichard Grange/Barcroft India/Getty Images. The world's largest family is believedto be residing in Mizoram, a state located in the northeast of India. The head of the family is Ziona Chana. He is the head of a local Christian sect that allows polygamy only for males. Although polygamy is illegal in India for most people, the authorities permit it if it's done as a religious custom.
Miss Thailand wore a dress made out of soda tabs at the Miss Universe pageant
Miss Thailand Anna Sueangam-iam's soda-tab gown paid tribute to her parents, who were garbage collectors.
Gina Lollobrigida obituary
The actor Gina Lollobrigida, who has died aged 95, was one of the great film stars of the 1950s and 60s, and an icon of Italian cinema who became known as “the most beautiful woman in the world”. The movie that launched her as a sex symbol was...
King Charles' Coronation Could Reportedly Be Invalidated Due To His Affair With Camilla, According To A Royal Expert
Prince Harry is in the spotlight right now due to all the bombshells from his memoir Spare, but the other royals aren’t completely out of the woods either! King Charles is still making headlines, as insiders are reportedly hinting that his coronation could be invalidated due to his past affair with Camilla – and we have so many questions!
Professor Not Prepared for Contents of Lost 1942 Reel Hoped To Be WWII Film
"To be fair, I could be in the middle of one of the most significant historical moments and still be captivated by puppies," said one commenter on Twitter.
African man isn’t oldest person in world at 146
CLAIM: Photos show a man in Africa who is the oldest person in the world and just celebrated his 146th birthday. AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. The person in photos on social media posts is not a man named Mzee John Kiplagat from Kenya, as the posts claim. The images date to 2016 and depict Saparman Sodimejo, an Indonesian man who died at the purported age of 146, according to the photographer who snapped the images. But Sodimejo’s true age was never independently verified, and a spokesperson for the Guinness Book of World Records confirmed that neither Kiplagat or Sodimejo has ever held their record for oldest living person or oldest living man.
Experts Reveal Who are Inside the Mysterious Sarcophagi Found Beneath the Notre-Dame Cathedral
Three years ago, the world watched in horror as a fire engulfed Paris’ beloved Notre Dame Cathedral. Restoration work began swiftly thereafter and, almost immediately, yielded incredible discoveries in the depths of the church. Two lead sarcophagi were salvaged from an ancient graveyard, inspiring speculation over who—or what—they contained. After months of research, French archaeologists have revealed the identities of the entombed. The sarcophagi respectively hold the remains of a high-ranking clergyman who led a largely sedentary life, according to an inscription on his coffin, and a young nobleman who likely suffered from chronic illness before his death. Last month INRAP, France’s national archaeological research institute, transferred the coffins...
