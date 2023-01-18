ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Art in America

Sensuality & Independence: An Interview with Karen Lamassonne

In an early watercolor series by Karen Lamassone—a Colombian American artist with a survey spanning five decades at the Swiss Institute in New York—an anonymous female figure is shown in closely cropped domestic interiors: standing nude at a bookshelf, sitting on a floor, stepping out of a tiled shower. In many of these works (all part of the series Baños, from 1978–81), a mirror becomes a secondary frame within the image, with its reflective surface appearing almost as a precursor to the iPhone screen. Whether their presence is visual, literal, or merely implied, screens and monitors are a recurring motif...
msn.com

Love tragedy for Princess Amalia

Slide 1 of 26: Striking news: Princess Amalia is no longer together with Isebrand. Love is over and out, writes the German magazine 'Freizeit König'. The magazine even mentions the word 'drama'. Perhaps people in Germany were pleased that a fellow countryman could be at the side of the future queen of the Netherlands.
Stereogum

French City Appeals To Madonna To Loan Them The Painting It Lost In World War I

There is apparently a good chance that Madonna owns a 19th-century French painting that was thought to be lost during World War I. Now, the city where the painting was lost is asking Madonna to give them back that painting, at least temporarily. According to The Guardian, Jérôme-Martin Langlois painted...
New York Post

Nostradamus predictions for 2023: An antichrist arrives, World War III and the monarchy dies

As the year comes to a close, it’s time to talk doomsday forecasts, my babies, and no one grips us with grim quite like Nostradamus. Nostradamus, Nos if you’re nasty, was a 16th-century astrologer, plague doctor, accused heretic and bearded seer that has been credited with foretelling the Great Fire of London, Hitler’s rise to power, the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks and the COVID-19 pandemic, to name a few. Sometimes on the money but more often than not muddily missing the mark, our man’s prophecies lean towards conflagration and catastrophe. Referred to as the “prophet of doom,” Nostradamus’ bleak world...
iheart.com

Glenn: My visit to Vatican City proves EVIL IS EVERYWHERE

During his Christmas address last December, Pope Francis warned cardinals to be vigilant of an ‘elegant demon’ lurking in the Vatican. Additionally, Pope Benedict XVI’s personal secretary plans to release a tell-all book that his publisher says will describe certain ‘dark maneuvers.’ But Glenn also has his own, personal experiences in Vatican City that lead him to believe there could be sinister forces attempting to gain a foothold there. In this clip, Glenn describes the last time he visited the Vatican, and the “spooky” meeting he had there. His story, Glenn says, proves that evil isn’t just spreading in America — it’s all over the world. But, there are good guys fighting it everywhere as well…
WASHINGTON STATE
TheDailyBeast

Ghost of Benedict Threatens Scandalous End to Pope Francis

VATICAN CITY—The body of Pope Benedict XVI had barely been lowered into its tomb in the crypt under St. Peter’s Basilica when wild speculation started swirling. Now that Benedict, who retired in 2013, was gone, would that pave the way for Francis to be the second pope in modern history to become a papal pensioner? But the whispers weren’t about Francis making the choice. They were about how to push him off the throne.At the center of the alleged conspiracy to oust the sitting pope is Archbishop Georg Gänswein—once known as Gorgeous George, or George Clooney of the Catholic Church,...
Ricky

The head of the world's largest family had 39 wives and 94 children

Photo byRichard Grange/Barcroft India/Getty Images. The world's largest family is believedto be residing in Mizoram, a state located in the northeast of India. The head of the family is Ziona Chana. He is the head of a local Christian sect that allows polygamy only for males. Although polygamy is illegal in India for most people, the authorities permit it if it's done as a religious custom.
The Guardian

Gina Lollobrigida obituary

The actor Gina Lollobrigida, who has died aged 95, was one of the great film stars of the 1950s and 60s, and an icon of Italian cinema who became known as “the most beautiful woman in the world”. The movie that launched her as a sex symbol was...
The Associated Press

African man isn’t oldest person in world at 146

CLAIM: Photos show a man in Africa who is the oldest person in the world and just celebrated his 146th birthday. AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. The person in photos on social media posts is not a man named Mzee John Kiplagat from Kenya, as the posts claim. The images date to 2016 and depict Saparman Sodimejo, an Indonesian man who died at the purported age of 146, according to the photographer who snapped the images. But Sodimejo’s true age was never independently verified, and a spokesperson for the Guinness Book of World Records confirmed that neither Kiplagat or Sodimejo has ever held their record for oldest living person or oldest living man.
ARTnews

Experts Reveal Who are Inside the Mysterious Sarcophagi Found Beneath the Notre-Dame Cathedral

Three years ago, the world watched in horror as a fire engulfed Paris’ beloved Notre Dame Cathedral. Restoration work began swiftly thereafter and, almost immediately, yielded incredible discoveries in the depths of the church. Two lead sarcophagi were salvaged from an ancient graveyard, inspiring speculation over who—or what—they contained. After months of research, French archaeologists have revealed the identities of the entombed. The sarcophagi respectively hold the remains of a high-ranking clergyman who led a largely sedentary life, according to an inscription on his coffin, and a young nobleman who likely suffered from chronic illness before his death. Last month INRAP, France’s national archaeological research institute, transferred the coffins...
