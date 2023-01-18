ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reuters

Macau court sentences junket mogul to 18 years in jail

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DnwqY_0kIOcNVE00

HONG KONG, Jan 18 (Reuters) - A Macau court sentenced a top gambling boss to 18 years in prison after he was found guilty of 162 charges, including enabling and operating illegal gaming, public broadcaster TDM reported on Wednesday.

Alvin Chau was chairman of Macau's Suncity junket operator - which brokered the gambling activity of Chinese high rollers - until December 2021, a month after his arrest.

The sentence marks a dramatic turnaround for the businessman, who was also found guilty of fraud and of running a criminal syndicate, and who once presided over the gambling hub's VIP industry.

Chau denied all wrongdoing during his two-month trial, which was watched closely by many in the former Portuguese colony, where he has a celebrity-like status.

Chau must pay the Macau government more than HK$6.5 billion ($830.66 million) as well as HK$178 million to HK$770 million to casino operators MGM China (2282.HK), Wynn Macau (1128.HK), Sands China (1268.HK), Galaxy Entertainment (0027.HK) AND SJM Holdings (0880.HK), TDM said.

Macau is the only city in China where citizens are permitted to gamble in casinos. Tax revenues from its casinos account for more than 80% of government income.

Chau's lawyers had argued that he did not operate any illegal gambling or commit money laundering and that his business in the Philippines was permitted by local authorities there. No one from Suncity Group had promoted gambling on the mainland, his lawyers said.

Junket operators help facilitate gambling for wealthy Chinese in Macau, extending them credit and collecting on their debt on behalf of casino operators. Marketing or soliciting gambling in mainland China is illegal.

Chau's Suncity was a major player in Macau until 2019, before prior the coronavirus outbreak, accounting for about 25% of total gaming revenues, industry executives said.

That year, Macau casinos generated $36 billion in revenue.

The junket industry has collapsed in the former Portuguese colony since Chau's arrest, with all of Suncity's VIP rooms shuttered. Many other operators folded, hurt by poor sentiment and a lack of business due to COVID-19 related travel restrictions.

Macau's government still permits junkets to operate but they face far more scrutiny after new legislation approved in December last year which regulates their licensing and activities.

Junkets are now only allowed to partner with a single casino; before they could work with as many as they wanted with little oversight.

($1 = 7.8251 Hong Kong dollars)

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
WSB Radio

Macao jails Suncity founder 18 years over illegal gambling

MACAO — (AP) — The founder of Macao’s once-biggest casino junket organizer was sentenced Wednesday to 18 years in jail after being convicted of operating illegal gaming activities, running a criminal organization and numerous other charges. Alvin Chau, former chairman of Suncity Group, was arrested in Macao...
CRESSON, PA
Benzinga

Kim Jong Un, Other World Leaders Would 'Think Twice' Before Attacking After US-Japan Defense Ties, Says Expert

An expert believes that Japan's and the U.S. increased defense cooperation would force world leaders like Kim Jong Un to "think twice" before taking serious steps. What Happened: Washington and Tokyo last week agreed to work more closely together on defense after a summit between Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and U.S. President Joe Biden.
WASHINGTON STATE
Carscoops

China Surpasses Germany To Become World’s Second-Largest Auto Exporter

China increased its vehicle exports by more than 54 percent in 2022, compared to the previous year. That was enough to propel the country into second place globally, in terms of auto exports. The China Association of Automobile Manufacturers reports that the country shipped 3.11 million vehicles to foreign countries...
Reuters

He fled Russia's draft, now he's stranded in a South Korean airport

Jan 19 (Reuters) - For two months now, 23-year-old Russian Vladimir Maraktayev has been living in an airport departure lounge. On Sept. 24, having received draft papers calling him up for military service in Ukraine during Russia’s "partial mobilisation", the linguistics student left home in the Siberian city of Ulan-Ude and fled over the border into neighbouring Mongolia.
Reuters

Reuters

681K+
Followers
374K+
Post
321M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy