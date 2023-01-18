ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Antioch, CA

Comments / 16

Banbadjournalists
1d ago

This is in the district of pro crime council women tomisha Torres Walker. So expect more of this

Reply
10
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRON4 News

Victim in critical condition after shooting outside Antioch McDonald's

ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) — A victim is in critical condition after being shot outside an Antioch McDonald’s Thursday evening, the Antioch Police Department confirmed to KRON4. Police responded to the incident at 4440 Lone Tree Way at 5:37 p.m. The shooting occurred in the parking lot, and the victim ran into McDonald’s and collapsed after […]
ANTIOCH, CA
ABC10

Tracy High School temporarily locked down after shots fired nearby

TRACY, Calif. — Tracy High School was placed on a temporary lockdown just after 1 p.m. Thursday after police received multiple reports of shots fired nearby. According to Tracy Police Department, multiple 911 calls were received about shots fired in the area of 6th Street and Central Avenue. The...
TRACY, CA
KRON4 News

16-year-old, 2 others arrested for stabbing at Novato shopping center

NOVATO, Calif. (KRON) — Two adults and a 16-year-old were arrested in connection with a stabbing that happened at the Vintage Oaks Shopping Center on Saturday, according to the Novato Police Department. The victim has non-life-threatening injuries. The victim, a 33-year-old man, was admitted to the Novato Community Hospital at approximately 7:00 p.m. Saturday. Evidence […]
NOVATO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

DUI suspect crashes into San Francisco police car

SAN FRANCISCO - A DUI suspect was arrested Thursday morning suspicion of crashing into a San Francisco police car. Officer Robert Rueca said that officers tried to pull over a suspected drunk driver just before midnight. They say he rammed a marked police car in his SUV and tried to...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Multi-county investigation related to San Pablo shooting

SAN PABLO, Calif. - A multi-county agency investigation was launched Thursday morning related to a shooting in San Pablo late last year, police said. San Pablo Police Capt. Brian Bubar said multiple agencies were issuing search warrants. KTVU cameras captured some of that police activity in Union City. Bubar said...
SAN PABLO, CA
KRON4 News

Antioch officer saves drowning man, pulls him out of canal

ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) — An Antioch police K-9 handler used his special equipment to save a drowning man from a canal on Jan. 6, according to the Antioch Police Department. The officer, Kyle Smith, was first on the scene at Deer Valley Road and Carpenteria Drive for reports of a man drowning. Smith said he […]
ANTIOCH, CA
The Richmond Standard

Richmond police patrol activity report for Jan. 13-15

Below is an overview of significant service activity provided by RPD patrol officers during their scheduled shifts. Officers responded to approx. 442 calls for service during this period. Please note that activity shared in these segments are provided only as an overview, and do not reflect the entirety of service calls and reports taken throughout each shift.
RICHMOND, CA
KRON4 News

Man shot, killed in Vallejo's 1st homicide of 2023

VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) — Vallejo’s first homicide happened Tuesday evening when officers found a man suffering from gunshot wounds on the 100 block of Richardson Drive, according to the Vallejo Police Department. Officers responded to reports of a shooting around 7:29 p.m. Tuesday. Officers said they found a victim suffering from at least one gunshot […]
VALLEJO, CA
pioneerpublishers.com

Hit and run suspected in Pittsburg teen’s death

CONCORD, CA (Jan. 18, 2023) — An apparent hit and run-on January 7 is now the focus in the death of a missing 19-year-old Pittsburg man who was discovered down an embankment along Highway 4. The California Highway Patrol Golden Gate Division announced January 16 that Damond Lazenby Jr.,...
PITTSBURG, CA
KRON4 News

Suspects allegedly involved in string of armed robberies arrested

HAYWARD, Calif. (KRON) — The Hayward Police Department arrested two men officials said were involved in a string of armed robberies, during one of which the suspects stole two French bulldogs. After a several-hour standoff on Geneva Avenue, Hayward police said they were able to arrest one of the suspects involved in at least four […]
HAYWARD, CA
thesfnews.com

Two Mission District Homicide Suspects Arrested By SFPD

SAN FRANCISCO—Two suspects have been arrested by the San Francisco Police Department in connection to a homicide that transpired in the Mission District on August 21, 2022. The SFPD reported at approximately 2:26am, officers assigned to the Mission Station responded to Mission Street and 19th Street on a report of a shooting. Upon arrival on the scene, officers found three victims suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, and one victim suffering from other non-life-threatening injuries.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Pittsburg Man Killed in Hit-and-Run Accident in Concord

The California Highway Patrol is searching for a driver allegedly involved in a hit-and-run accident that killed a 19-year-old Pittsburg man on January 1, 2023. The incident occurred along the shoulder of State Route 4 in the vicinity of the Port Chicago Highway in Concord, officials said. Details on the...
CONCORD, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Tens of thousands in cash allegedly stolen from salon owner's car

OAKLAND - A salon owner says she lost "tens of thousands of dollars in cash" when a thief broke into her car in Oakland. A surveillance video shows a man that the salon owner believes broke into her Infiniti as she got coffee from a Starbucks in the Montclair village neighborhood earlier this month.
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

SFPD: Officers shot at during confrontation with catalytic converter thieves

SAN FRANCISCO – Officers responding to a catalytic converter theft in San Francisco's Richmond District early Tuesday morning were shot at during a confrontation with the suspects, police said.Around 4:20 a.m., officers from the Richmond Station were called to the area of California Street and 9th Avenue on report of a catalytic converter theft in progress. As they responded, police were told that the three men involved fled the scene in their vehicle. Officers located the suspects and vehicle near McAllister Street and Arguello Boulevard, about a mile from where the reported theft took place.The suspects then led officers on...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy