Banbadjournalists
1d ago
This is in the district of pro crime council women tomisha Torres Walker. So expect more of this
Man Arrested in Connection to 2 Decades Old Cold Case MurdersTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Vallejo, CA
The Habit Burger Grill Set to Open New Location In OaklandMadocOakland, CA
Habit Burger Grill Set To Open Second Location in Oakland, CA This MonthLet's Eat LAOakland, CA
Taste Tri-Valley Restaurant Week Announced, Features Deals and EventsThomas SmithSan Ramon, CA
Everything You Need To Know About The Next Round Of Rain And When We'll See Sunny Days AgainVince MartellacciWalnut Creek, CA
Alameda suspect arrested after pointing gun at car in Jack in the Box drive-thru: police
ALAMEDA, Calif. (KRON) — A suspect was arrested after pointing a gun at a car during an attempted robbery at a Jack in the Box drive-thru Wednesday afternoon, the Alameda Police Department said in a Facebook post. The incident happened around 12:50 p.m. at the Jack in the Box located at 1257 Park St. where […]
Victim in critical condition after shooting outside Antioch McDonald's
ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) — A victim is in critical condition after being shot outside an Antioch McDonald’s Thursday evening, the Antioch Police Department confirmed to KRON4. Police responded to the incident at 4440 Lone Tree Way at 5:37 p.m. The shooting occurred in the parking lot, and the victim ran into McDonald’s and collapsed after […]
Tracy High School temporarily locked down after shots fired nearby
TRACY, Calif. — Tracy High School was placed on a temporary lockdown just after 1 p.m. Thursday after police received multiple reports of shots fired nearby. According to Tracy Police Department, multiple 911 calls were received about shots fired in the area of 6th Street and Central Avenue. The...
16-year-old, 2 others arrested for stabbing at Novato shopping center
NOVATO, Calif. (KRON) — Two adults and a 16-year-old were arrested in connection with a stabbing that happened at the Vintage Oaks Shopping Center on Saturday, according to the Novato Police Department. The victim has non-life-threatening injuries. The victim, a 33-year-old man, was admitted to the Novato Community Hospital at approximately 7:00 p.m. Saturday. Evidence […]
KTVU FOX 2
DUI suspect crashes into San Francisco police car
SAN FRANCISCO - A DUI suspect was arrested Thursday morning suspicion of crashing into a San Francisco police car. Officer Robert Rueca said that officers tried to pull over a suspected drunk driver just before midnight. They say he rammed a marked police car in his SUV and tried to...
KTVU FOX 2
Multi-county investigation related to San Pablo shooting
SAN PABLO, Calif. - A multi-county agency investigation was launched Thursday morning related to a shooting in San Pablo late last year, police said. San Pablo Police Capt. Brian Bubar said multiple agencies were issuing search warrants. KTVU cameras captured some of that police activity in Union City. Bubar said...
SFist
Suspected Stolen Car Plunges Off Cliff on Twin Peaks During Chase, Lands On Another Car
A vehicle suspected of being stolen that was being chased by SFPD officers Wednesday night on Twin Peaks went off a cliff and landed on its side atop a parked vehicle on a roadway below. The chase occurred around midnight last night, as KPIX reports, and it began when SFPD...
Antioch officer saves drowning man, pulls him out of canal
ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) — An Antioch police K-9 handler used his special equipment to save a drowning man from a canal on Jan. 6, according to the Antioch Police Department. The officer, Kyle Smith, was first on the scene at Deer Valley Road and Carpenteria Drive for reports of a man drowning. Smith said he […]
Richmond police patrol activity report for Jan. 13-15
Below is an overview of significant service activity provided by RPD patrol officers during their scheduled shifts. Officers responded to approx. 442 calls for service during this period. Please note that activity shared in these segments are provided only as an overview, and do not reflect the entirety of service calls and reports taken throughout each shift.
Man shot, killed in Vallejo's 1st homicide of 2023
VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) — Vallejo’s first homicide happened Tuesday evening when officers found a man suffering from gunshot wounds on the 100 block of Richardson Drive, according to the Vallejo Police Department. Officers responded to reports of a shooting around 7:29 p.m. Tuesday. Officers said they found a victim suffering from at least one gunshot […]
pioneerpublishers.com
Hit and run suspected in Pittsburg teen’s death
CONCORD, CA (Jan. 18, 2023) — An apparent hit and run-on January 7 is now the focus in the death of a missing 19-year-old Pittsburg man who was discovered down an embankment along Highway 4. The California Highway Patrol Golden Gate Division announced January 16 that Damond Lazenby Jr.,...
Suspects allegedly involved in string of armed robberies arrested
HAYWARD, Calif. (KRON) — The Hayward Police Department arrested two men officials said were involved in a string of armed robberies, during one of which the suspects stole two French bulldogs. After a several-hour standoff on Geneva Avenue, Hayward police said they were able to arrest one of the suspects involved in at least four […]
mendofever.com
A Cyclist Is Dead and an 18-Year-Old Santa Rosa Man Arrested for Vehicular Manslaughter After Fatal Clearlake Collision
The following is a press release issued by the Clearlake Police Department. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On January 17, 2023, at approximately 5:45 pm, officers from the Clearlake Police Department responded to...
KCRA.com
Modesto man arrested, charged with manslaughter after hit-and-run pedestrian collision
A fatal hit-and-run collision that occurred in Modesto on Tuesday night is being investigated by Modesto Police Department's traffic safety unit. The department said that a 65-year-old woman was hit by a GMC Yukon while walking across Prescott Road just south of Standiford Avenue in Modesto and died on the scene.
thesfnews.com
Two Mission District Homicide Suspects Arrested By SFPD
SAN FRANCISCO—Two suspects have been arrested by the San Francisco Police Department in connection to a homicide that transpired in the Mission District on August 21, 2022. The SFPD reported at approximately 2:26am, officers assigned to the Mission Station responded to Mission Street and 19th Street on a report of a shooting. Upon arrival on the scene, officers found three victims suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, and one victim suffering from other non-life-threatening injuries.
Novato police search for man who disappeared after going for jog
The Novato Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a man who has been missing since he went out for a jog Monday morning.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Pittsburg Man Killed in Hit-and-Run Accident in Concord
The California Highway Patrol is searching for a driver allegedly involved in a hit-and-run accident that killed a 19-year-old Pittsburg man on January 1, 2023. The incident occurred along the shoulder of State Route 4 in the vicinity of the Port Chicago Highway in Concord, officials said. Details on the...
KTVU FOX 2
Pitbull euthanized after several attacks, including 8-year-old girl in Martinez
MARTINEZ, Calif. - A pitbull responsible for at least three attacks, including a little girl, was surrendered by the dog’s owner and euthanized by Contra Costa County Animal Services on Thursday. Neighbors called for the dog, Spot, a 15-month-old pitbull, to be put down after in attacked 8-year-old Layla...
KTVU FOX 2
Tens of thousands in cash allegedly stolen from salon owner's car
OAKLAND - A salon owner says she lost "tens of thousands of dollars in cash" when a thief broke into her car in Oakland. A surveillance video shows a man that the salon owner believes broke into her Infiniti as she got coffee from a Starbucks in the Montclair village neighborhood earlier this month.
SFPD: Officers shot at during confrontation with catalytic converter thieves
SAN FRANCISCO – Officers responding to a catalytic converter theft in San Francisco's Richmond District early Tuesday morning were shot at during a confrontation with the suspects, police said.Around 4:20 a.m., officers from the Richmond Station were called to the area of California Street and 9th Avenue on report of a catalytic converter theft in progress. As they responded, police were told that the three men involved fled the scene in their vehicle. Officers located the suspects and vehicle near McAllister Street and Arguello Boulevard, about a mile from where the reported theft took place.The suspects then led officers on...
