Alec Baldwin & Hannah Gutierrez-Reed will be charged with 2 counts of Involuntary Manslaughter on Rust Shooting DeathJames PatrickSanta Fe, NM
Shooting for the film "Rust" will result in involuntary manslaughter charges against Alec Baldwin.Sherif SaadSanta Fe, NM
Settlement by the Archdiocese of Santa Fe, New Mexico has No Impact on Pending Alamogordo CaseAlamogordo Conservative DailyAlamogordo, NM
Santa Fe Ranks #1 for Moviemaking
Santa Fe is the best small city for movie makers to live and work, MovieMaker magazine announced yesterday. The number one ranking in the magazine’s annual report marks the first time Santa Fe has appeared in the top spot (last year, Santa Fe came in third). “Since the inception of the Santa Fe Film Office in 2016, the momentum of productions filmed in the Santa Fe region has been one record year after the next,” Santa Fe Film Office Executive Director Jennifer LaBar-Tapia said in a statement. “Our continued growth of local resources and diverse locations are a huge draw for independent films, documentaries, commercials, television, streaming series, and feature films.” MovieMaker magazine Editor Tim Molloy offered his own congratulations in a statement, saying: “I’m so excited for people to see Santa Fe at the top and recognize what an amazing community has been created, with the familiarity of a small-town and all the options in the world.” Las Cruces appeared on the list for the first time this year as number seven in the smaller cities and town category. And, for the fifth consecutive year, Albuquerque also showed up high on the big cities list, but after four years slipped from first place to fifth. “Together, Albuquerque and Santa Fe form a film corridor known for inspiration, charm, inclusiveness and abundant tax incentives,” Molloy said. “New Mexico is thriving as a film capital, and we especially appreciate its efforts to train locals to join this thriving industry. We can’t wait to see the stories they’ll tell in the coming years.” According to a news release, MovieMaker compiles its annual list based on surveys, production spending, tax incentives, additional research, and personal visits, whenever possible.
Letters to the Editor
Thank you for your well-written and thoughtful article. It’s nice to read something that doesn’t appear to serve a political agenda. I’d also like to point out that it costs the state zero additional dollars for me to work from home, regardless of the cost to lease the office space I don’t use when teleworking. I have also never had a public-facing job in the 22-plus years I’ve worked in IT for DOH so the “customer service” aspect doesn’t really apply to my job duties.
Legislature Kicks Off 56th Session at Noon
The New Mexico Legislature kicks off its 60-day 56th session at noon today with Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s State of the State address. The public can attend the opening ceremonies and subsequent meetings and hearings at the state Capitol, aka the Roundhouse, located at the corner of Old Santa Fe Trail and Paseo de Peralta. You can also view these events online in real-time and afterward through the Legislature’s web viewer. To track specific bills throughout the session, register for My Roundhouse. You can also search for legislation by bill number, keyword, subject and sponsor. Search for your legislator here. You can find the daily schedule for committee hearings and the like here. View the legislative social calendar here. In its list of priorities for the session, Common Cause New Mexico includes modernizing the legislative process with more staff, longer sessions and compensation for legislators, along with more improvements to the state’s campaign finance laws and disclosure acts. Lawmakers will be discussing how to allocate funds (read the governor’s budget recommendations for the 2024 fiscal year here and the Legislative Finance Council’s recommendations here), while tackling a slew of bills related to the economy, crime, housing, abortion, the environment and more. SFR will have a look at the top issues in tomorrow’s paper and online editions. Legislative Council Service Director Raúl Burciaga told lawmakers yesterday visitors will not be required to wear masks at the Roundhouse, nor will staff be checking vaccination cards. Visitors will, however, have to pass through metal detectors.
Left Out in the Sun
The first thing to know about the solar panels on top of the Santa Fe Community Convention Center is that they’re not just solar panels but also a sort of complex financial instrument. That, and they’re about to cost the city a chunk of money. Installed about a...
