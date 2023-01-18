ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kptv.com

Victim in deadly SE Portland crash identified by police

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau has identified the driver killed in a Southeast Portland car crash Sunday. PPB first responded to the crash on Southeast Powell Boulevard and Southeast 80th Avenue just after 9:30 a.m. Sunday where the body of Tyler L. David, 44, of Portland, was found.
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Suspicious circumstances surround body found in Southeast Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. — Police are investigating a death in the Hazelwood neighborhood they say is suspicious in nature. Police were called just after 6 p.m. Thursday to check on someone near Southeast 96th Avenue and Main Street. At that location they found a man’s body down an embankment.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Portland police offering reward for help solving 2018 murder

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – The Portland Police Bureau, in partnership with Crime Stoppers of Oregon, is asking for the public’s help in solving an Oct. 2018 murder in Northeast Portland. Police responded Oct. 23, 2018, at 1:35 a.m. to the Glass House Tavern at 9710 Northeast Sandy Boulevard...
PORTLAND, OR
WWEEK

One Out of Every Eight Portland Police Officers Is Currently a Trainee

The Portland Police Bureau announced today that additional hires had brought the force to 800 sworn officers—and that 102 of them are currently trainees. The bureau’s aggressive efforts to rebuild its depleted officer ranks has been impeded by a lack of available training facilities, which has slowed an already slow process. It takes 18 months for new hires to complete their training, which includes both 16 weeks at Basic Police Academy in Salem and 12 weeks at PPB’s own Advanced Academy.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Man shot while waiting for breakfast in front of Union Gospel Mission in downtown Portland

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A man was shot while he was waiting for breakfast outside the Union Gospel Mission in downtown Portland early on Wednesday morning. A spokesperson for the Portland Police Bureau told FOX 12 that a 911 call about shots fired came in around 6:20 a.m. and the first officers on scene at 3rd Avenue at Burnside found the man who had been shot in the arm.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

PPB investigating 'suspicious death' after body found in Hazelwood Neighborhood

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – The Portland Police Bureau is investigating after a body was found at the bottom of an embankment in the Hazelwood Neighborhood on Thursday. East Precinct officers responded at 6:07 p.m. to Southeast 96th Avenue and Southeast Main Street where officers and paramedics found the body.
kptv.com

‘This is a self-rescue:’ Portlanders call for better leadership on crime, homelessness

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - More Portlanders are speaking out over public safety and what they say is a poor response from local officials in confronting homelessness. On Thursday, dozens of concerned business owners and citizens gathered in Southeast Portland at the store, Urbanite, to share their stories dealing with crime and vandalism in the city, and demanding more action from local leaders.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Police searching for suspects connected to 3 burglaries in Milwaukie

MILWAUKIE, Ore. (KPTV) - An investigation is underway into three related burglaries at small businesses in Milwaukie. The burglaries happened early Monday morning. According to police, several thousand dollars in damage was caused, forcing one business to close for the day while repairs were made. The three businesses affected were...
MILWAUKIE, OR
The Oregonian

Portland man with history of mental illness, accused of fatally shooting 3 people last year, now faces federal charges

A man with a history of mental illness and accused in three separate fatal shootings in Portland last year now faces federal allegations of illegally possessing a gun. Joseph Kelly Banks, 50, appeared briefly before U.S. Magistrate Judge Youlee Yim You on Thursday afternoon on the two new charges: prohibited possession of a gun by a person who has been committed to a mental institution or found to suffer from a mental defect and being a felon in possession of a firearm.
PORTLAND, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy