The Portland Police Bureau announced today that additional hires had brought the force to 800 sworn officers—and that 102 of them are currently trainees. The bureau’s aggressive efforts to rebuild its depleted officer ranks has been impeded by a lack of available training facilities, which has slowed an already slow process. It takes 18 months for new hires to complete their training, which includes both 16 weeks at Basic Police Academy in Salem and 12 weeks at PPB’s own Advanced Academy.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 15 HOURS AGO