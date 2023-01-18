Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Thursday in Portland: Courtroom fight breaks out at Portland murder suspect's arraignmentEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Popular retail store closing another store in Oregon this weekKristen WaltersPortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: Families of 2 victims in 2017 MAX stabbings sue TriMet, Portland policeEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Portland representative introduced numerous bills to make Narcan more accessibleMichelle NorthropOregon State
Tuesday in Portland: PPB investigating city's first homicide of 2023 and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Related
kptv.com
Victim in deadly SE Portland crash identified by police
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau has identified the driver killed in a Southeast Portland car crash Sunday. PPB first responded to the crash on Southeast Powell Boulevard and Southeast 80th Avenue just after 9:30 a.m. Sunday where the body of Tyler L. David, 44, of Portland, was found.
Thursday in Portland: Courtroom fight breaks out at Portland murder suspect's arraignment
(PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Thursday, Jan. 19 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Fight breaks out at Portland murder suspect's arraignment.
KATU.com
Suspicious circumstances surround body found in Southeast Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — Police are investigating a death in the Hazelwood neighborhood they say is suspicious in nature. Police were called just after 6 p.m. Thursday to check on someone near Southeast 96th Avenue and Main Street. At that location they found a man’s body down an embankment.
kptv.com
Portland police offering reward for help solving 2018 murder
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – The Portland Police Bureau, in partnership with Crime Stoppers of Oregon, is asking for the public’s help in solving an Oct. 2018 murder in Northeast Portland. Police responded Oct. 23, 2018, at 1:35 a.m. to the Glass House Tavern at 9710 Northeast Sandy Boulevard...
kptv.com
Community mourns year’s first Portland shooting victim, witness calls him hero
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A community is mourning as Portland police search for the person responsible for the first deadly shooting of 2023. A friend of that victim said his final act was heroic. Memorials set up around this area show just how loved he was. At one right behind...
kptv.com
Car crashes into Barnes & Noble at Llyod Center sending glass flying through store
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A car crashed into the Barnes & Noble bookstore at the Lloyd Center in Portland on Wednesday night. Videos shared with FOX 12 showed glass from a shattered window spread across the store’s interior. Employees put up tape to prevent customers from walking in the area.
KATU.com
DUII driver pleads guilty to killing woman in SE Portland car crash
PORTLAND, Ore. — Zodiac Clark, the man accused of killing a woman in a 2019 DUII car crash, has pled guilty. Clark was arrested in August 2019 after he had allegedly crashed into the car of Elena Davkina, 48, while intoxicated. Davkina later died of her injuries at the...
Police searching for suspect in Tigard salon burglary
Tigard Police are seeking help identifying a suspect in a Dec. 31 burglary.
Wednesday in Portland: Families of 2 victims in 2017 MAX stabbings sue TriMet, Portland police
(PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Wednesday, Jan. 18 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Families of 2 victims in 2017 MAX stabbings sue TriMet, PPB.
WWEEK
One Out of Every Eight Portland Police Officers Is Currently a Trainee
The Portland Police Bureau announced today that additional hires had brought the force to 800 sworn officers—and that 102 of them are currently trainees. The bureau’s aggressive efforts to rebuild its depleted officer ranks has been impeded by a lack of available training facilities, which has slowed an already slow process. It takes 18 months for new hires to complete their training, which includes both 16 weeks at Basic Police Academy in Salem and 12 weeks at PPB’s own Advanced Academy.
Police: Stolen cars, gun, fentanyl found near Eastport Plaza
Multiple vehicles and one gun were recovered following an investigation near the Eastport Plaza, Portland police said in a Twitter post Wednesday morning.
kptv.com
Man shot while waiting for breakfast in front of Union Gospel Mission in downtown Portland
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A man was shot while he was waiting for breakfast outside the Union Gospel Mission in downtown Portland early on Wednesday morning. A spokesperson for the Portland Police Bureau told FOX 12 that a 911 call about shots fired came in around 6:20 a.m. and the first officers on scene at 3rd Avenue at Burnside found the man who had been shot in the arm.
kptv.com
PPB investigating 'suspicious death' after body found in Hazelwood Neighborhood
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – The Portland Police Bureau is investigating after a body was found at the bottom of an embankment in the Hazelwood Neighborhood on Thursday. East Precinct officers responded at 6:07 p.m. to Southeast 96th Avenue and Southeast Main Street where officers and paramedics found the body.
‘I want the whole city back’: Portlanders still seeking relief from rampant crime, drug-use
In the latest chapter of a book that doesn't seem to have a satisfying resolution, business and community leaders are once again coming together to say they are tired of feeling unsafe in Portland.
kptv.com
‘This is a self-rescue:’ Portlanders call for better leadership on crime, homelessness
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - More Portlanders are speaking out over public safety and what they say is a poor response from local officials in confronting homelessness. On Thursday, dozens of concerned business owners and citizens gathered in Southeast Portland at the store, Urbanite, to share their stories dealing with crime and vandalism in the city, and demanding more action from local leaders.
City of Portland’s new dashboard shows reported homeless camps
HUCIRP launched the dashboard in late December.
kptv.com
Police searching for suspects connected to 3 burglaries in Milwaukie
MILWAUKIE, Ore. (KPTV) - An investigation is underway into three related burglaries at small businesses in Milwaukie. The burglaries happened early Monday morning. According to police, several thousand dollars in damage was caused, forcing one business to close for the day while repairs were made. The three businesses affected were...
Santa Muerte statue tips trooper to 45K fentanyl pills, 5 pounds of heroin stashed in vehicle: Court documents
An Arizona woman is accused of trafficking thousands of counterfeit oxycodone pills containing fentanyl and pounds of heroin through Salem.
Portland man with history of mental illness, accused of fatally shooting 3 people last year, now faces federal charges
A man with a history of mental illness and accused in three separate fatal shootings in Portland last year now faces federal allegations of illegally possessing a gun. Joseph Kelly Banks, 50, appeared briefly before U.S. Magistrate Judge Youlee Yim You on Thursday afternoon on the two new charges: prohibited possession of a gun by a person who has been committed to a mental institution or found to suffer from a mental defect and being a felon in possession of a firearm.
KATU.com
Two arrested, caught with sawed-off shotgun inside stolen vehicle in NE Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — Police officials arrested two convicted felons Sunday who were caught driving in a stolen car in East Portland with a sawed off shotgun in the vehicle. East Precinct Portland Police officers spotted the stolen vehicle driving near Northeast 148th Avenue and Halsey Street with switched license plates.
Comments / 2