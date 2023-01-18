Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Alec Baldwin & Hannah Gutierrez-Reed will be charged with 2 counts of Involuntary Manslaughter on Rust Shooting DeathJames PatrickSanta Fe, NM
Shooting for the film "Rust" will result in involuntary manslaughter charges against Alec Baldwin.Sherif SaadSanta Fe, NM
Settlement by the Archdiocese of Santa Fe, New Mexico has No Impact on Pending Alamogordo CaseAlamogordo Conservative DailyAlamogordo, NM
Related
Santa Fe Reporter
Dollars and Strengths
It’s been a common refrain in recent years: New Mexico officials are looking at a budget surplus—this time around, a record $3.6 billion in “new money” for a whopping nearly $12 billion in total projected revenues—as Santa Fe prepares to host a mandated, odd-numbered-year 60-day legislative session.
Violence looms over New Mexico Legislature as work begins
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham called for new gun control laws and greater accountability for firearm manufacturers while denouncing recent drive-by shootings of the homes of Democratic lawmakers in Albuquerque in her State of the State address Tuesday at the start of the annual legislative session.
Santa Fe Reporter
Letters to the Editor
Thank you for your well-written and thoughtful article. It’s nice to read something that doesn’t appear to serve a political agenda. I’d also like to point out that it costs the state zero additional dollars for me to work from home, regardless of the cost to lease the office space I don’t use when teleworking. I have also never had a public-facing job in the 22-plus years I’ve worked in IT for DOH so the “customer service” aspect doesn’t really apply to my job duties.
KOAT 7
New Mexico legislators speak out after arrest of Solomon Peña
SANTA FE, N.M. — A big opening day for New Mexico's 56th legislative session. While many priorities were top of mind for lawmakers, one topic was evident. "XX," Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham (D - New Mexico) said. Grisham spoke out in her State of the State Address, less than...
Albuquerque lawmakers want answers on pricey artificial field
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque city councilors are demanding answers from the Keller Administration about the future of an artificial indoor field. A Larry Barker investigation uncovered the City of Albuquerque spent almost a quarter of a million dollars to buy the artificial turf playing field for a private company, the Duke City Gladiators. “I think […]
Santa Fe Reporter
Legislature Kicks Off 56th Session at Noon
The New Mexico Legislature kicks off its 60-day 56th session at noon today with Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s State of the State address. The public can attend the opening ceremonies and subsequent meetings and hearings at the state Capitol, aka the Roundhouse, located at the corner of Old Santa Fe Trail and Paseo de Peralta. You can also view these events online in real-time and afterward through the Legislature’s web viewer. To track specific bills throughout the session, register for My Roundhouse. You can also search for legislation by bill number, keyword, subject and sponsor. Search for your legislator here. You can find the daily schedule for committee hearings and the like here. View the legislative social calendar here. In its list of priorities for the session, Common Cause New Mexico includes modernizing the legislative process with more staff, longer sessions and compensation for legislators, along with more improvements to the state’s campaign finance laws and disclosure acts. Lawmakers will be discussing how to allocate funds (read the governor’s budget recommendations for the 2024 fiscal year here and the Legislative Finance Council’s recommendations here), while tackling a slew of bills related to the economy, crime, housing, abortion, the environment and more. SFR will have a look at the top issues in tomorrow’s paper and online editions. Legislative Council Service Director Raúl Burciaga told lawmakers yesterday visitors will not be required to wear masks at the Roundhouse, nor will staff be checking vaccination cards. Visitors will, however, have to pass through metal detectors.
Santa Fe Reporter
Santa Fe Ranks #1 for Moviemaking
Santa Fe is the best small city for movie makers to live and work, MovieMaker magazine announced yesterday. The number one ranking in the magazine’s annual report marks the first time Santa Fe has appeared in the top spot (last year, Santa Fe came in third). “Since the inception of the Santa Fe Film Office in 2016, the momentum of productions filmed in the Santa Fe region has been one record year after the next,” Santa Fe Film Office Executive Director Jennifer LaBar-Tapia said in a statement. “Our continued growth of local resources and diverse locations are a huge draw for independent films, documentaries, commercials, television, streaming series, and feature films.” MovieMaker magazine Editor Tim Molloy offered his own congratulations in a statement, saying: “I’m so excited for people to see Santa Fe at the top and recognize what an amazing community has been created, with the familiarity of a small-town and all the options in the world.” Las Cruces appeared on the list for the first time this year as number seven in the smaller cities and town category. And, for the fifth consecutive year, Albuquerque also showed up high on the big cities list, but after four years slipped from first place to fifth. “Together, Albuquerque and Santa Fe form a film corridor known for inspiration, charm, inclusiveness and abundant tax incentives,” Molloy said. “New Mexico is thriving as a film capital, and we especially appreciate its efforts to train locals to join this thriving industry. We can’t wait to see the stories they’ll tell in the coming years.” According to a news release, MovieMaker compiles its annual list based on surveys, production spending, tax incentives, additional research, and personal visits, whenever possible.
$275,000 grant awarded to three Albuquerque Schools
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A $275,000 grant will help three South Valley schools with a new Science Technology Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) program. The funds will go to Mountain View Elementary, Polk Middle School and Rio Grande High School. The funding for the grant came from the Omnibus Bill approved by congress. The money will help […]
Police open investigation into campaign funds tied to Solomon Peña
*Editor’s Note: This story has been updated with clarifying info from APD. ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Facing charges for allegedly planning the shootings at four Albuquerque elected officials homes, former Republican House candidate Solomon Peña is now facing an investigation over campaign contributions. Albuquerque Police detectives believe there may be “potential illegal activity” related to those contributions. […]
At Roundhouse, advocates ask for voting rights for convicted felons
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – As lawmakers gathered in Santa Fe for the start of the 2023 New Mexico Legislative Session, a group of advocates asked for support in expanding New Mexico’s voting rights. In particular, with a news conference at the Roundhouse, they called for the restoration of felons’ voting rights. “Most people don’t realize the […]
KRQE News 13
Flights between Albuquerque and Las Cruces now available
Https://www.krqe.com/news/new-mexico/flights-between-albuquerque-and-las-cruces-now-available/. Flights between Albuquerque and Las Cruces now available. https://www.krqe.com/news/new-mexico/flights-between-albuquerque-and-las-cruces-now-available/. ABQ couple calling on city after multiple vehicles …. ABQ couple calling on city after multiple vehicles crash into backyard wall. Ex-GOP candidate wanted “more aggressive” shootings …. Ex-GOP candidate wanted "more aggressive" shootings at lawmakers' homes. New...
Santa Fe Reporter
Left Out in the Sun
The first thing to know about the solar panels on top of the Santa Fe Community Convention Center is that they’re not just solar panels but also a sort of complex financial instrument. That, and they’re about to cost the city a chunk of money. Installed about a...
Failed GOP Candidate Arrested In String Of Shootings At New Mexico Democrats' Homes
Police charged Solomon Peña, a former Republican candidate for the state House of Representatives.
Former New Mexico House candidate arrested in connection with shootings at Democrats' homes
A former New Mexico House candidate was arrested in Albuquerque on Monday, accused of conspiring to shoot at the homes of four Democratic lawmakers in December and January. Albuquerque Police Chief Harold Medina announced on Monday evening that Solomon Peña, 39, has been "accused of conspiring with and paying four other men to shoot at the homes of two county commissioners and two state legislators." A Republican, Peña ran for House District 14 in the November election, and lost to the Democratic incumbent, Miguel Garcia. The shootings took place Dec. 4 at Bernalillo County Commissioner Adrian Barboa's home, Dec. 8 at New...
newmexicomagazine.org
Five Things to Do This Weekend
Welcome the Year of the Rabbit, hear Big Richard, explore Diné photography, sample some mezcal, and marvel at Taos Pueblo artistry. 1 Welcome the Year of the Rabbit. Grab a cup of coffee and head to the Branigan Cultural Center, in Las Cruces, Saturday morning to celebrate the Lunar New Year. The party features a lion dance performance by the Blue Dragon Dojo, who taught community members some of the choreography, so some Las Cruces folks will join the dance. “The Lunar New Year celebration is going to involve a lot of activities for the whole family, including crafts and learning about the history of the Lunar New Year,” says Elizabeth Montoya, museum curator of education at the Branigan Cultural Center. Children can make dragon puppets, and there will be a chance to learn about the Chinese Zodiac, including the animal that corresponds to the year you were born. “It’s a smaller event,” Montoya says. “But it’s well-designed. We focused on the quality, rather than quantity, of activities.” Jump into the fun from 10 a.m. to noon.
Judge denies motion to dismiss Taos compound terrorism charges
TAOS, N.M. (KRQE) – A joint motion filed by lawyers representing suspects facing terrorism has been denied. Five people are facing “providing material to support to terrorists” charges after a 2018 raid at a compound near Taos. They’re accused of training children to commit acts of terror at a property in Amalia. When feds raided the […]
ksfr.org
Members of NM's Congressional Delegation visit the state's first sobering center
Senator Martin Heinrich and Representative Melanie Stansbury were both in Albuquerque on Wednesday afternoon to attend a tour of the Gateway Center at the Gibson Health Hub. Both were responsible for securing $4.2 million in funding in the 2023 Omnibus Appropriations Agreement to open New Mexico’s first medical sobering center, which will be located inside the Gateway.
White House calls New Mexico shootings targeting Democratic officials ‘shocking and horrifying’
The White House on Wednesday expressed shock at the arrest of a former GOP candidate in New Mexico in connection with shootings targeting the homes of state Democratic officials, calling it an illustration of the dangers of conspiracies and political violence. “The allegations here are shocking and horrifying, and it’s a miracle here no one…
KRQE News 13
Balloon Fiesta’s longtime executive director to retire
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – After more than two decades leading the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta, the executive director for New Mexico’s marquee event is stepping down. In a news release Tuesday, the AIBF announced the retirement of Paul Smith, who’s spent 26 years in the organization’s top spot.
Santa Fe Reporter
Eavesdropper
“I have a Scorpio moon, which symbolizes death and rebirth, which I feel like I do a couple of times a month.”. “We can’t go in there, they only speak Spanish. This is New Mexico.”. Mail letters to PO Box 4910 Santa Fe, NM 87502 or email them to...
Comments / 0