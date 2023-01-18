Read full article on original website
Related
Santa Fe Reporter
Legislature Kicks Off 56th Session at Noon
The New Mexico Legislature kicks off its 60-day 56th session at noon today with Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s State of the State address. The public can attend the opening ceremonies and subsequent meetings and hearings at the state Capitol, aka the Roundhouse, located at the corner of Old Santa Fe Trail and Paseo de Peralta. You can also view these events online in real-time and afterward through the Legislature’s web viewer. To track specific bills throughout the session, register for My Roundhouse. You can also search for legislation by bill number, keyword, subject and sponsor. Search for your legislator here. You can find the daily schedule for committee hearings and the like here. View the legislative social calendar here. In its list of priorities for the session, Common Cause New Mexico includes modernizing the legislative process with more staff, longer sessions and compensation for legislators, along with more improvements to the state’s campaign finance laws and disclosure acts. Lawmakers will be discussing how to allocate funds (read the governor’s budget recommendations for the 2024 fiscal year here and the Legislative Finance Council’s recommendations here), while tackling a slew of bills related to the economy, crime, housing, abortion, the environment and more. SFR will have a look at the top issues in tomorrow’s paper and online editions. Legislative Council Service Director Raúl Burciaga told lawmakers yesterday visitors will not be required to wear masks at the Roundhouse, nor will staff be checking vaccination cards. Visitors will, however, have to pass through metal detectors.
Santa Fe Reporter
3 Questions with New Mexico Hip-Hop Awards co-director Chris Soveranez
Rapper, producer and promoter Chris Soveranez (aka Sove) knows a thing or two about hip-hop in New Mexico—the guy’s been making and recording it here since pretty much always. Soveranez, who runs nonprofit LLC and studio Black Diamond Productions, understands there’s a glut of talent around the state just waiting to be discovered by everyday people, and that’s part of the reason he’s helping to reignite the New Mexico Hip-Hop Awards (5 pm Saturday, Jan. 21. $15. Lensic Performing Arts Center, 211 W San Francisco St., (505) 988-1234). Technically, a similar event took place back in 2011, but, Soveranez says, the upcoming iteration at the Lensic will be a classy red carpet affair packed with statewide hip-hop royalty coming together to celebrate the art form and, hopefully, taking steps to legitimize hip-hop in New Mexico. We spoke with Soveranez to learn more about the fledgling awards show. This interview has been edited for space and clarity.
Santa Fe Reporter
Legislative Preview: The issues
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and the Legislature will have record revenues to spend during this year’s session. Here are some of the big-ticket items to which you can expect to see money flowing—and some of the hot topics sure to drive debate during the next two months. Ethics...
Santa Fe Reporter
Dollars and Strengths
It’s been a common refrain in recent years: New Mexico officials are looking at a budget surplus—this time around, a record $3.6 billion in “new money” for a whopping nearly $12 billion in total projected revenues—as Santa Fe prepares to host a mandated, odd-numbered-year 60-day legislative session.
Comments / 0