Alec Baldwin & Hannah Gutierrez-Reed will be charged with 2 counts of Involuntary Manslaughter on Rust Shooting DeathJames PatrickSanta Fe, NM
Shooting for the film "Rust" will result in involuntary manslaughter charges against Alec Baldwin.Sherif SaadSanta Fe, NM
Settlement by the Archdiocese of Santa Fe, New Mexico has No Impact on Pending Alamogordo CaseAlamogordo Conservative DailyAlamogordo, NM
Santa Fe Reporter
Letters to the Editor
Thank you for your well-written and thoughtful article. It’s nice to read something that doesn’t appear to serve a political agenda. I’d also like to point out that it costs the state zero additional dollars for me to work from home, regardless of the cost to lease the office space I don’t use when teleworking. I have also never had a public-facing job in the 22-plus years I’ve worked in IT for DOH so the “customer service” aspect doesn’t really apply to my job duties.
Santa Fe Reporter
Santa Fe Ranks #1 for Moviemaking
Santa Fe is the best small city for movie makers to live and work, MovieMaker magazine announced yesterday. The number one ranking in the magazine’s annual report marks the first time Santa Fe has appeared in the top spot (last year, Santa Fe came in third). “Since the inception of the Santa Fe Film Office in 2016, the momentum of productions filmed in the Santa Fe region has been one record year after the next,” Santa Fe Film Office Executive Director Jennifer LaBar-Tapia said in a statement. “Our continued growth of local resources and diverse locations are a huge draw for independent films, documentaries, commercials, television, streaming series, and feature films.” MovieMaker magazine Editor Tim Molloy offered his own congratulations in a statement, saying: “I’m so excited for people to see Santa Fe at the top and recognize what an amazing community has been created, with the familiarity of a small-town and all the options in the world.” Las Cruces appeared on the list for the first time this year as number seven in the smaller cities and town category. And, for the fifth consecutive year, Albuquerque also showed up high on the big cities list, but after four years slipped from first place to fifth. “Together, Albuquerque and Santa Fe form a film corridor known for inspiration, charm, inclusiveness and abundant tax incentives,” Molloy said. “New Mexico is thriving as a film capital, and we especially appreciate its efforts to train locals to join this thriving industry. We can’t wait to see the stories they’ll tell in the coming years.” According to a news release, MovieMaker compiles its annual list based on surveys, production spending, tax incentives, additional research, and personal visits, whenever possible.
New Mexico campground worries after years of cancelled camps
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The aftermath of the Hermit’s Peak-Calf Canyon wildfire is still wreaking havoc for spots of Northern New Mexico. A campground in Montezuma is struggling to pick up the pieces and is expecting to see a drastic loss for years to come. When the Hermit’s Peak-Calf Canyon wildfire ripped through the El Porvenir Christian […]
Nob Hill icon, former ‘Mannie’s’ building demolished
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –An iconic restaurant that served the University of New Mexico students and locals for decades is now a big pile of rubble. Mannie’s Restaurant, which closed in 2020, was demolished this week to make way for something new. Residents say they’ll miss the famous place. “It’s sad to see it go and, you […]
Rio Rancho planning roundabout at busy intersection
RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – Rio Rancho has plans for another road improvement project. Rio Rancho Mayor Gregg Hull says the project will try and tackle the intersection at Idalia and Loma Colorado by putting in a roundabout. As the city of Rio Rancho continues to grow, they say it is a major demand trying to […]
Santa Fe Reporter
Dollars and Strengths
It’s been a common refrain in recent years: New Mexico officials are looking at a budget surplus—this time around, a record $3.6 billion in “new money” for a whopping nearly $12 billion in total projected revenues—as Santa Fe prepares to host a mandated, odd-numbered-year 60-day legislative session.
newmexicomagazine.org
Five Things to Do This Weekend
Welcome the Year of the Rabbit, hear Big Richard, explore Diné photography, sample some mezcal, and marvel at Taos Pueblo artistry. 1 Welcome the Year of the Rabbit. Grab a cup of coffee and head to the Branigan Cultural Center, in Las Cruces, Saturday morning to celebrate the Lunar New Year. The party features a lion dance performance by the Blue Dragon Dojo, who taught community members some of the choreography, so some Las Cruces folks will join the dance. “The Lunar New Year celebration is going to involve a lot of activities for the whole family, including crafts and learning about the history of the Lunar New Year,” says Elizabeth Montoya, museum curator of education at the Branigan Cultural Center. Children can make dragon puppets, and there will be a chance to learn about the Chinese Zodiac, including the animal that corresponds to the year you were born. “It’s a smaller event,” Montoya says. “But it’s well-designed. We focused on the quality, rather than quantity, of activities.” Jump into the fun from 10 a.m. to noon.
Inside look at Presbyterian Hospital’s new tower
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The public is getting its first look into Presbyterian’s new tower, which officials say will help increase access to patient care. The 11-story tower on the hospital’s downtown campus will add 144 beds. They’ll be used primarily for patients who need more extensive care but don’t need to be in the ICU. […]
Handmade sign warns Albuquerque drivers of a speed camera
“We got to penalize them. If we don't penalize them, they're going to continue to do it and do it and do it. A warning ain't nothing."
Push for lawmaker pay coming to Santa Fe
It’s been more than 30 years since the last time New Mexicans voted against paying state lawmakers a salary, first in 1990 and again in 1992. Now, some lawmakers think the mood has shifted and it’s time to ask voters again. The need has grown, they say, while the Legislature remains hobbled by volunteer lawmakers who lack paid staff and in many cases must juggle outside work in order to live.
KRQE News 13
Snow returns to New Mexico Friday
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Quieter weather returning, only briefly, before another storm arrives Friday. Snow chances will return to parts of New Mexico with colder temperatures. Snow has tapered off from across New Mexico tonight. Strong winds in eastern New Mexico are also dying down from earlier today. Thursday will see a break between storms with quieter but cool weather across the state.
KRQE News 13
Three New Mexico cities ranked in MovieMaker Magazine’s annual list
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – MovieMaker magazine announced three New Mexico cities on their annual list of “Best Places to Live and Work as a Moviemaker for 2023.” This year Las Cruces was named on the list for the first time, ranking at No. 7. Santa Fe, claimed the top spot in the best small cities and towns to live in. Albuquerque also ranked for the fifth consecutive year as one of the top big cities.
$275,000 grant awarded to three Albuquerque Schools
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A $275,000 grant will help three South Valley schools with a new Science Technology Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) program. The funds will go to Mountain View Elementary, Polk Middle School and Rio Grande High School. The funding for the grant came from the Omnibus Bill approved by congress. The money will help […]
KRQE News 13
Presbyterian Santa Fe Medical Center shifts to for-profit staffing firm
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Presbyterian Santa Fe Medical Center is making a shift in how it bills patients and employs doctors. The hospital is partnering up with a private staffing company which it says will not change the patient experience. Story continues below:. Legislature: Governor Lujan Grisham wants...
New Mexico witness says oval-shaped object hovered 100 feet overhead
A New Mexico witness at Albuquerque reported watching a low-flying, oval-shaped object hovering about 100 feet off of the ground at 11:01 p.m. on November 23, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Full list: New Mexico Regal movie theater among 39 set to close
Nearly 40 additional Regal Cinemas locations are expected to close after parent company Cineworld filed for bankruptcy last year.
Staffing shortages create dire situation for New Mexico pet owners
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Finding care for some pets in New Mexico when it’s most critical is becoming harder and harder. Staffing issues are forcing some vet clinics to change their hours and leaving limited options for pet owners. It’s now a dire situation, throughout the entire state of New Mexico there is only one 24/7 […]
KRQE News 13
Balloon Fiesta’s longtime executive director to retire
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – After more than two decades leading the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta, the executive director for New Mexico’s marquee event is stepping down. In a news release Tuesday, the AIBF announced the retirement of Paul Smith, who’s spent 26 years in the organization’s top spot.
KRQE News 13
Albuquerque recognized as ‘Top Food City to Travel to in 2023’
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque was recognized in Eater Magazine and was named one of the top cities in the world to travel to in 2023. “Albuquerque was included among ten other destinations and is one of only two U.S. cities included (in addition to Asheville, North Carolina),” said Lara Brockway from Visit Albuquerque.
KRQE News 13
Albuquerque International Sunport concessions redevelopment status
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – If you are traveling this month you might see some renovations being done at the Albuquerque International Sunport. Innovation and Commercial Development Manager, Manny Manriques explained their plans for a new and improved Sunport. They started construction and renovations this month. Although the renovations will...
