Santa Fe, NM

Santa Fe Reporter

Legislative Preview: The issues

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and the Legislature will have record revenues to spend during this year’s session. Here are some of the big-ticket items to which you can expect to see money flowing—and some of the hot topics sure to drive debate during the next two months. Ethics...
NEW MEXICO STATE
The Center Square

New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham calls for a statewide assault weapons ban

(The Center Square) - Should assault weapons be legal in New Mexico? Banning them is a major second-term priority, Democratic Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham said in her 2023 State of the State address this week. The governor said she wants to crack down on crime in her address. She said this will include hiring and training 1,000 law enforcement officers across the state. However, she also said that she wants...
NEW MEXICO STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Proposed legislation would dramatically alter New Mexico’s principal oil and gas law

Lawmakers are considering measures that would dramatically redirect the Oil and Gas Act to protect the environment and the public. (Photo by Jerry Redfern / Capital & Main) Three bills proposed for the New Mexico legislative session would shift the state’s focus on the oil and gas industry by emphasizing public safety and environmental protections, denying permits and increasing penalties for companies in violation of the law, and making it easier for citizen groups to sue scofflaw operators.
NEW MEXICO STATE
The 74

Native Leaders Say Tribal Education Trust Fund Would Be Game Changer

Education programs run by Native American tribes in New Mexico rely in part on money from the state, but accessing those dollars makes it difficult to complete all of the work they envision. Tribal leaders and advocates have long lobbied for a change. This year they want to make it happen. Each year, tribes can […]
Santa Fe Reporter

Santa Fe Ranks #1 for Moviemaking

Santa Fe is the best small city for movie makers to live and work, MovieMaker magazine announced yesterday. The number one ranking in the magazine’s annual report marks the first time Santa Fe has appeared in the top spot (last year, Santa Fe came in third). “Since the inception of the Santa Fe Film Office in 2016, the momentum of productions filmed in the Santa Fe region has been one record year after the next,” Santa Fe Film Office Executive Director Jennifer LaBar-Tapia said in a statement. “Our continued growth of local resources and diverse locations are a huge draw for independent films, documentaries, commercials, television, streaming series, and feature films.” MovieMaker magazine Editor Tim Molloy offered his own congratulations in a statement, saying: “I’m so excited for people to see Santa Fe at the top and recognize what an amazing community has been created, with the familiarity of a small-town and all the options in the world.” Las Cruces appeared on the list for the first time this year as number seven in the smaller cities and town category. And, for the fifth consecutive year, Albuquerque also showed up high on the big cities list, but after four years slipped from first place to fifth. “Together, Albuquerque and Santa Fe form a film corridor known for inspiration, charm, inclusiveness and abundant tax incentives,” Molloy said. “New Mexico is thriving as a film capital, and we especially appreciate its efforts to train locals to join this thriving industry. We can’t wait to see the stories they’ll tell in the coming years.” According to a news release, MovieMaker compiles its annual list based on surveys, production spending, tax incentives, additional research, and personal visits, whenever possible.
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

New Mexico Republicans respond to Governor’s State of the State address

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico’s Republican lawmakers are responding to Democratic Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham’s 2023 State of the State address. In the minority, Republicans face Democratic control in the House, Senate and Executive branches during the 60-day session. House Republican Leader Ryan Lane (Aztec) issued a statement following the Governor’s speech Tuesday. A second […]
NEW MEXICO STATE
kunm.org

Governor outlines priorities amid unprecedented state revenue

The 2023 New Mexico Legislative Session began Tuesday and, as is customary, opening day was marked with the governor’s State of the State address. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham covered a lot of territory in her speech, including economic relief, climate change, crime prevention and education. All Things Considered host Nash Jones spoke with News Director Megan Kamerick about some highlights from the governor's address.
NEW MEXICO STATE
KRQE News 13

Lawmakers react to Governor Lujan Grisham’s 2023 New Mexico State of the State address

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) –Tuesday, the New Mexico Legislative Session began and Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham gave her State of the State speech. Republicans say they know the challenges they will face during this 60-day session. The Democrats hold a 45-25 advantage over the Republicans in the House and a 27-15 majority in the Senate. However, both sides on Tuesday said they are ready to work together.
NEW MEXICO STATE
KRQE News 13

Roundhouse Roundup: What to expect from day two

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Wednesday marks the first full day of lawmaking in the 2023 session. After introductions and a speech from the Governor yesterday, lawmakers are now going to dig into capital outlay and more bills. Starting at 9:00 a.m. this morning, the Senate Finance Committee will take a look at capital outlay projects […]
NEW MEXICO STATE
KRQE News 13

At Roundhouse, advocates ask for voting rights for convicted felons

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – As lawmakers gathered in Santa Fe for the start of the 2023 New Mexico Legislative Session, a group of advocates asked for support in expanding New Mexico’s voting rights. In particular, with a news conference at the Roundhouse, they called for the restoration of felons’ voting rights. “Most people don’t realize the […]
SANTA FE, NM
pinonpost.com

Lujan Grisham surprises with support for ‘School Choice Week’

Democrat Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham made a surprise proclamation honoring School Choice Week, which commemorates school choice and the betterment of educational opportunities for students. Lujan Grisham declared January 22-28, 2023 as School Choice Week in the state, writing in the proclamation that “educational variety not only helps to diversify...
NEW MEXICO STATE
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque lawmakers want answers on pricey artificial field

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque city councilors are demanding answers from the Keller Administration about the future of an artificial indoor field. A Larry Barker investigation uncovered the City of Albuquerque spent almost a quarter of a million dollars to buy the artificial turf playing field for a private company, the Duke City Gladiators. “I think […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Police open investigation into campaign funds tied to Solomon Peña

*Editor’s Note: This story has been updated with clarifying info from APD. ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Facing charges for allegedly planning the shootings at four Albuquerque elected officials homes, former Republican House candidate Solomon Peña is now facing an investigation over campaign contributions. Albuquerque Police detectives believe there may be “potential illegal activity” related to those contributions. […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

