Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Alec Baldwin & Hannah Gutierrez-Reed will be charged with 2 counts of Involuntary Manslaughter on Rust Shooting DeathJames PatrickSanta Fe, NM
Shooting for the film "Rust" will result in involuntary manslaughter charges against Alec Baldwin.Sherif SaadSanta Fe, NM
Settlement by the Archdiocese of Santa Fe, New Mexico has No Impact on Pending Alamogordo CaseAlamogordo Conservative DailyAlamogordo, NM
Related
New Mexico lawmakers look to repeal the ban on rent control legislation
Senate Bill 99 is a rather short document—just one page.
Santa Fe Reporter
Legislative Preview: The issues
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and the Legislature will have record revenues to spend during this year’s session. Here are some of the big-ticket items to which you can expect to see money flowing—and some of the hot topics sure to drive debate during the next two months. Ethics...
New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham calls for a statewide assault weapons ban
(The Center Square) - Should assault weapons be legal in New Mexico? Banning them is a major second-term priority, Democratic Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham said in her 2023 State of the State address this week. The governor said she wants to crack down on crime in her address. She said this will include hiring and training 1,000 law enforcement officers across the state. However, she also said that she wants...
newsfromthestates.com
Proposed legislation would dramatically alter New Mexico’s principal oil and gas law
Lawmakers are considering measures that would dramatically redirect the Oil and Gas Act to protect the environment and the public. (Photo by Jerry Redfern / Capital & Main) Three bills proposed for the New Mexico legislative session would shift the state’s focus on the oil and gas industry by emphasizing public safety and environmental protections, denying permits and increasing penalties for companies in violation of the law, and making it easier for citizen groups to sue scofflaw operators.
Violence looms over New Mexico Legislature as work begins
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham called for new gun control laws and greater accountability for firearm manufacturers while denouncing recent drive-by shootings of the homes of Democratic lawmakers in Albuquerque in her State of the State address Tuesday at the start of the annual legislative session.
Native Leaders Say Tribal Education Trust Fund Would Be Game Changer
Education programs run by Native American tribes in New Mexico rely in part on money from the state, but accessing those dollars makes it difficult to complete all of the work they envision. Tribal leaders and advocates have long lobbied for a change. This year they want to make it happen. Each year, tribes can […]
lascrucesbulletin.com
Las Cruces representative is new chair of state House Appropriations Committee
State Rep. Nathan Small, a Las Cruces Democrat, is the new chair of the powerful Appropriations and Finance Committee in the New Mexico House of Representatives. Small was named chair Jan. 17, as the legislature convened in Santa Fe for a 60-day session. He replaces Patricia Lundstrom, D-McKinley, San Juan.
Santa Fe Reporter
Santa Fe Ranks #1 for Moviemaking
Santa Fe is the best small city for movie makers to live and work, MovieMaker magazine announced yesterday. The number one ranking in the magazine’s annual report marks the first time Santa Fe has appeared in the top spot (last year, Santa Fe came in third). “Since the inception of the Santa Fe Film Office in 2016, the momentum of productions filmed in the Santa Fe region has been one record year after the next,” Santa Fe Film Office Executive Director Jennifer LaBar-Tapia said in a statement. “Our continued growth of local resources and diverse locations are a huge draw for independent films, documentaries, commercials, television, streaming series, and feature films.” MovieMaker magazine Editor Tim Molloy offered his own congratulations in a statement, saying: “I’m so excited for people to see Santa Fe at the top and recognize what an amazing community has been created, with the familiarity of a small-town and all the options in the world.” Las Cruces appeared on the list for the first time this year as number seven in the smaller cities and town category. And, for the fifth consecutive year, Albuquerque also showed up high on the big cities list, but after four years slipped from first place to fifth. “Together, Albuquerque and Santa Fe form a film corridor known for inspiration, charm, inclusiveness and abundant tax incentives,” Molloy said. “New Mexico is thriving as a film capital, and we especially appreciate its efforts to train locals to join this thriving industry. We can’t wait to see the stories they’ll tell in the coming years.” According to a news release, MovieMaker compiles its annual list based on surveys, production spending, tax incentives, additional research, and personal visits, whenever possible.
New Mexicans warned that extra federal food aid will end
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — More than half a million New Mexicans will see the amount of money they have to spend on groceries each month shrink significantly when the U.S. government cuts off extra aid that had been doled out during the coronavirus pandemic. Top public health officials in...
New Mexico Republicans respond to Governor’s State of the State address
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico’s Republican lawmakers are responding to Democratic Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham’s 2023 State of the State address. In the minority, Republicans face Democratic control in the House, Senate and Executive branches during the 60-day session. House Republican Leader Ryan Lane (Aztec) issued a statement following the Governor’s speech Tuesday. A second […]
kunm.org
Governor outlines priorities amid unprecedented state revenue
The 2023 New Mexico Legislative Session began Tuesday and, as is customary, opening day was marked with the governor’s State of the State address. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham covered a lot of territory in her speech, including economic relief, climate change, crime prevention and education. All Things Considered host Nash Jones spoke with News Director Megan Kamerick about some highlights from the governor's address.
KRQE News 13
Lawmakers react to Governor Lujan Grisham’s 2023 New Mexico State of the State address
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) –Tuesday, the New Mexico Legislative Session began and Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham gave her State of the State speech. Republicans say they know the challenges they will face during this 60-day session. The Democrats hold a 45-25 advantage over the Republicans in the House and a 27-15 majority in the Senate. However, both sides on Tuesday said they are ready to work together.
Roundhouse Roundup: What to expect from day two
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Wednesday marks the first full day of lawmaking in the 2023 session. After introductions and a speech from the Governor yesterday, lawmakers are now going to dig into capital outlay and more bills. Starting at 9:00 a.m. this morning, the Senate Finance Committee will take a look at capital outlay projects […]
At Roundhouse, advocates ask for voting rights for convicted felons
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – As lawmakers gathered in Santa Fe for the start of the 2023 New Mexico Legislative Session, a group of advocates asked for support in expanding New Mexico’s voting rights. In particular, with a news conference at the Roundhouse, they called for the restoration of felons’ voting rights. “Most people don’t realize the […]
newsfromthestates.com
State employees rally in favor of telework as legislative session begins in New Mexico
CWA Local 7076 Treasurer Anne Keller (left) wore a union jacket to the rally on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023. outside the Roundhouse as lawmakers gathered for the start of the legislative session. (Photo by Austin Fisher / Source NM) Allie Alaimo is a chemist who has for three years helped...
Governor Lujan Grisham delivers 2023 New Mexico State of the State speech
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Entering her second term as New Mexico’s chief executive, Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham delivered her annual State of the State address to a room full of House and Senate lawmakers on day one of the 60-day, 2023 legislative session. Speaking for nearly an hour, the Governor outlined a series of investments she […]
pinonpost.com
Lujan Grisham surprises with support for ‘School Choice Week’
Democrat Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham made a surprise proclamation honoring School Choice Week, which commemorates school choice and the betterment of educational opportunities for students. Lujan Grisham declared January 22-28, 2023 as School Choice Week in the state, writing in the proclamation that “educational variety not only helps to diversify...
Albuquerque lawmakers want answers on pricey artificial field
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque city councilors are demanding answers from the Keller Administration about the future of an artificial indoor field. A Larry Barker investigation uncovered the City of Albuquerque spent almost a quarter of a million dollars to buy the artificial turf playing field for a private company, the Duke City Gladiators. “I think […]
Police open investigation into campaign funds tied to Solomon Peña
*Editor’s Note: This story has been updated with clarifying info from APD. ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Facing charges for allegedly planning the shootings at four Albuquerque elected officials homes, former Republican House candidate Solomon Peña is now facing an investigation over campaign contributions. Albuquerque Police detectives believe there may be “potential illegal activity” related to those contributions. […]
Failed GOP Candidate Arrested In String Of Shootings At New Mexico Democrats' Homes
Police charged Solomon Peña, a former Republican candidate for the state House of Representatives.
Comments / 0