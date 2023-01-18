ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Mexico State

KRQE News 13

Three New Mexico cities ranked in MovieMaker Magazine’s annual list

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – MovieMaker magazine announced three New Mexico cities on their annual list of “Best Places to Live and Work as a Moviemaker for 2023.” This year Las Cruces was named on the list for the first time, ranking at No. 7. Santa Fe, claimed the top spot in the best small cities and towns to live in. Albuquerque also ranked for the fifth consecutive year as one of the top big cities.
LAS CRUCES, NM
newmexicomagazine.org

The 22nd Annual New Mexico Magazine Photos of the Year: People

"This photo was taken in the Barelas neighborhood of Downtown Albuquerque during a cruise night where local custom car clubs line Fourth Street with beautifully detailed cars, motorcycles, and bicycles. I was walking near the center of the road and noticed this young man riding his lowrider bicycle with numerous motorcycles behind him. I decided to use the motorcycle lights to add drama to the scene. As you can see, his stare was not impacted by me or my camera. I was born and raised in New Mexico and I have been documenting custom car culture and other cultural celebrations since I was a teenager as a participant and photographer." —Bobby Gutierrez.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
The 74

Native Leaders Say Tribal Education Trust Fund Would Be Game Changer

Education programs run by Native American tribes in New Mexico rely in part on money from the state, but accessing those dollars makes it difficult to complete all of the work they envision. Tribal leaders and advocates have long lobbied for a change. This year they want to make it happen. Each year, tribes can […]
KRQE News 13

Snow, wind returns to New Mexico Friday

Another winter storm will impact New Mexico Friday. The heaviest snow will be in northeast New Mexico where significant travel impacts will be possible. A much quieter day across New Mexico Thursday with more sunshine returning and calmer winds. However, our next storm system will begin moving into western New Mexico Friday morning by 7 am. Snow and valley rain will spread eastward through the day, making it to the Rio Grande Valley and the Sangre de Cristo Mountains/central mountain chain by the mid-afternoon. There is a chance that the Albuquerque metro will see a chance for rain and snow as this storm moves into central New Mexico Friday afternoon with a chance for light snow through the evening. Snow will be tapering off Friday evening across western parts of New Mexico, while heavier snow develops in the far northeastern part of the state.
NEW MEXICO STATE
buckinghamshirelive.com

Actor Alec Baldwin to be charged over death of woman on film set

Actor Alex Baldwin will face charges over the death of a woman on a film set. New Mexico District Attorney's office confirmed the star will face charges of involuntary manslaughter following the 2021 Rust movie shooting, which resulted in the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. Both Baldwin and the film’s...
ARIZONA STATE
qhubonews.com

The School Superintendent has stated that the information presented in our report regarding expulsions in their district was not accurate – by Bryant Furlow, New Mexico In Depth

This article was produced for ProPublica’s Local Reporting Network in partnership with New Mexico In Depth. Sign up for Dispatches to get stories like this one as soon as they are published. Are you part of the Gallup-McKinley County Schools community? We’d like to hear from you. Over...
GALLUP, NM
KRQE News 13

Presbyterian Santa Fe Medical Center shifts to for-profit staffing firm

Presbyterian Santa Fe Medical Center shifts to for-profit staffing firm. Presbyterian Santa Fe Medical Center shifts to for-profit …. Presbyterian Santa Fe Medical Center shifts to for-profit staffing firm. ABQ couple calling on city after multiple vehicles …. ABQ couple calling on city after multiple vehicles crash into backyard wall.
NEW MEXICO STATE
rrobserver.com

New Mexico schools to take part in National School Choice Week

New Mexico families, students and educators will be raising awareness about school choice next week as part of National School Choice Week. National School Choice Week is Jan. 22-28 and is celebrated with school fairs, rallies, contests, talent shows; 185 events are planned at schools in New Mexico. All the...
NEW MEXICO STATE
KRQE News 13

At Roundhouse, advocates ask for voting rights for convicted felons

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – As lawmakers gathered in Santa Fe for the start of the 2023 New Mexico Legislative Session, a group of advocates asked for support in expanding New Mexico’s voting rights. In particular, with a news conference at the Roundhouse, they called for the restoration of felons’ voting rights. “Most people don’t realize the […]
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE Newsfeed: Suspect arrested, Housing project, Snow and Rain, Proposed renovations, Unique collection

Tuesday’s Top Stories Tuesday’s Five Facts [1] Police arrest former House candidate tied to shootings at elected officials’ homes – APD arrested the man suspected of shooting up the homes of elected leaders. Former GOP Candidate Solomon Pena was arrested Monday afternoon for what police are calling a politically motivated conspiracy. Pena is accused of […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Website removes New Mexico voter registration info

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexican’s voter registration information has been taken down from an online publication. Last year, the Voter Reference Foundation published the voter registration of New Mexicans and a federal judge allowed it temporarily. But the 10th Circuit Court of Appeals has sided with the New Mexico Secretary of State’s office, which says […]
NEW MEXICO STATE
pinonpost.com

Lujan Grisham surprises with support for ‘School Choice Week’

Democrat Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham made a surprise proclamation honoring School Choice Week, which commemorates school choice and the betterment of educational opportunities for students. Lujan Grisham declared January 22-28, 2023 as School Choice Week in the state, writing in the proclamation that “educational variety not only helps to diversify...
NEW MEXICO STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Proposed legislation would dramatically alter New Mexico’s principal oil and gas law

Lawmakers are considering measures that would dramatically redirect the Oil and Gas Act to protect the environment and the public. (Photo by Jerry Redfern / Capital & Main) Three bills proposed for the New Mexico legislative session would shift the state’s focus on the oil and gas industry by emphasizing public safety and environmental protections, denying permits and increasing penalties for companies in violation of the law, and making it easier for citizen groups to sue scofflaw operators.
NEW MEXICO STATE
iheart.com

Alec Baldwin Charged with Manslaughter

Oscar-nominated actor Alec Baldwin was charged with involuntary manslaughter in the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the New Mexico set of the Western movie “Rust,” prosecutors said Thursday. The film’s armorer who was in charge of weapons on the set, Hannah Gutierrez Reed, was also charged...
NEW MEXICO STATE

