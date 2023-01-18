Read full article on original website
KRQE News 13
Three New Mexico cities ranked in MovieMaker Magazine’s annual list
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – MovieMaker magazine announced three New Mexico cities on their annual list of “Best Places to Live and Work as a Moviemaker for 2023.” This year Las Cruces was named on the list for the first time, ranking at No. 7. Santa Fe, claimed the top spot in the best small cities and towns to live in. Albuquerque also ranked for the fifth consecutive year as one of the top big cities.
newmexicomagazine.org
The 22nd Annual New Mexico Magazine Photos of the Year: People
"This photo was taken in the Barelas neighborhood of Downtown Albuquerque during a cruise night where local custom car clubs line Fourth Street with beautifully detailed cars, motorcycles, and bicycles. I was walking near the center of the road and noticed this young man riding his lowrider bicycle with numerous motorcycles behind him. I decided to use the motorcycle lights to add drama to the scene. As you can see, his stare was not impacted by me or my camera. I was born and raised in New Mexico and I have been documenting custom car culture and other cultural celebrations since I was a teenager as a participant and photographer." —Bobby Gutierrez.
Full list: New Mexico Regal movie theater among 39 set to close
Nearly 40 additional Regal Cinemas locations are expected to close after parent company Cineworld filed for bankruptcy last year.
Native Leaders Say Tribal Education Trust Fund Would Be Game Changer
Education programs run by Native American tribes in New Mexico rely in part on money from the state, but accessing those dollars makes it difficult to complete all of the work they envision. Tribal leaders and advocates have long lobbied for a change. This year they want to make it happen. Each year, tribes can […]
KRQE News 13
Snow, wind returns to New Mexico Friday
Another winter storm will impact New Mexico Friday. The heaviest snow will be in northeast New Mexico where significant travel impacts will be possible. A much quieter day across New Mexico Thursday with more sunshine returning and calmer winds. However, our next storm system will begin moving into western New Mexico Friday morning by 7 am. Snow and valley rain will spread eastward through the day, making it to the Rio Grande Valley and the Sangre de Cristo Mountains/central mountain chain by the mid-afternoon. There is a chance that the Albuquerque metro will see a chance for rain and snow as this storm moves into central New Mexico Friday afternoon with a chance for light snow through the evening. Snow will be tapering off Friday evening across western parts of New Mexico, while heavier snow develops in the far northeastern part of the state.
Woman keeps husband’s memory alive with New Mexico musicians’ help
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – It started with one guitar, a yard sale find in 2018 that has now turned into so much more. Pamela Marquez now has four mini electric guitars signed by 172 New Mexico musicians. Marquez and her late husband, Art, started collecting signatures four years ago, attending every concert they could throughout the […]
Backlog of projects: New Mexico has $3.3 billion in outstanding capital funds
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – From university campus upgrades to roads, to youth sports complexes, the state has a backlog of capital outlay projects that’s led to billions of dollars sitting unused. State lawmakers received an update on the problem on Wednesday at the Roundhouse. According to the latest numbers from the Legislative Finance Committee, the state […]
buckinghamshirelive.com
Actor Alec Baldwin to be charged over death of woman on film set
Actor Alex Baldwin will face charges over the death of a woman on a film set. New Mexico District Attorney's office confirmed the star will face charges of involuntary manslaughter following the 2021 Rust movie shooting, which resulted in the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. Both Baldwin and the film’s...
qhubonews.com
The School Superintendent has stated that the information presented in our report regarding expulsions in their district was not accurate – by Bryant Furlow, New Mexico In Depth
This article was produced for ProPublica’s Local Reporting Network in partnership with New Mexico In Depth. Sign up for Dispatches to get stories like this one as soon as they are published. Are you part of the Gallup-McKinley County Schools community? We’d like to hear from you. Over...
KRQE News 13
Presbyterian Santa Fe Medical Center shifts to for-profit staffing firm
Presbyterian Santa Fe Medical Center shifts to for-profit staffing firm.
rrobserver.com
New Mexico schools to take part in National School Choice Week
New Mexico families, students and educators will be raising awareness about school choice next week as part of National School Choice Week. National School Choice Week is Jan. 22-28 and is celebrated with school fairs, rallies, contests, talent shows; 185 events are planned at schools in New Mexico. All the...
At Roundhouse, advocates ask for voting rights for convicted felons
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – As lawmakers gathered in Santa Fe for the start of the 2023 New Mexico Legislative Session, a group of advocates asked for support in expanding New Mexico’s voting rights. In particular, with a news conference at the Roundhouse, they called for the restoration of felons’ voting rights. “Most people don’t realize the […]
KRQE Newsfeed: Suspect arrested, Housing project, Snow and Rain, Proposed renovations, Unique collection
Tuesday’s Top Stories Tuesday’s Five Facts [1] Police arrest former House candidate tied to shootings at elected officials’ homes – APD arrested the man suspected of shooting up the homes of elected leaders. Former GOP Candidate Solomon Pena was arrested Monday afternoon for what police are calling a politically motivated conspiracy. Pena is accused of […]
Website removes New Mexico voter registration info
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexican’s voter registration information has been taken down from an online publication. Last year, the Voter Reference Foundation published the voter registration of New Mexicans and a federal judge allowed it temporarily. But the 10th Circuit Court of Appeals has sided with the New Mexico Secretary of State’s office, which says […]
pinonpost.com
Lujan Grisham surprises with support for ‘School Choice Week’
Democrat Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham made a surprise proclamation honoring School Choice Week, which commemorates school choice and the betterment of educational opportunities for students. Lujan Grisham declared January 22-28, 2023 as School Choice Week in the state, writing in the proclamation that “educational variety not only helps to diversify...
‘Rust’ shooting: Prosecutors to announce Thursday whether charges will be filed
The announcement comes nearly 16 months after the fatal shooting.
KRQE News 13
Play Ball! Little league baseball and softball are open for registration across New Mexico
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Little league baseball and softball registration are currently open across the state and the country. Fred Mestas of NM District 5 little league, and Sandia High School coach Molan Murphy, explain everything you need to know if you’re looking to enroll your kid in a little league.
New Mexico lawmakers look to repeal the ban on rent control legislation
Senate Bill 99 is a rather short document—just one page.
newsfromthestates.com
Proposed legislation would dramatically alter New Mexico’s principal oil and gas law
Lawmakers are considering measures that would dramatically redirect the Oil and Gas Act to protect the environment and the public. (Photo by Jerry Redfern / Capital & Main) Three bills proposed for the New Mexico legislative session would shift the state’s focus on the oil and gas industry by emphasizing public safety and environmental protections, denying permits and increasing penalties for companies in violation of the law, and making it easier for citizen groups to sue scofflaw operators.
iheart.com
Alec Baldwin Charged with Manslaughter
Oscar-nominated actor Alec Baldwin was charged with involuntary manslaughter in the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the New Mexico set of the Western movie “Rust,” prosecutors said Thursday. The film’s armorer who was in charge of weapons on the set, Hannah Gutierrez Reed, was also charged...
