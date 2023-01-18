10-Year Treasury Yield Tumbles Below 3.44% After Producer Prices Decline by More Than Expected

Read full article on original website
European Markets Set for Higher Open, Seeking Rebound as Investors Weigh Fed Risks
This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European markets are set to climb on Friday as traders look for a partial recovery from Thursday's selloff, with the outlook for monetary policy still firmly in focus. The pan-European Stoxx 600 closed down 1.6% in the previous session, with tech stocks...
Fed Governor Lael Brainard Sees High Rates Ahead Even With Progress on Inflation
Brainard insisted that the Fed won't waiver in its commitment to taming prices that have come down some in recent months, but remain near four-decade highs. Markets are assigning a near-100% probability that the FOMC will a raise its benchmark interest rate another quarter percentage point on Feb. 1. "We...
Former Indian Central Bank Governor Says a Soft Landing Will Be ‘Very Hard' for the Fed
After a string of promising data releases indicated softening inflation, markets believe that the central bank is ready to ease its foot off the brakes. Market pricing now indicates a hike of just 25 basis points at the Fed's February meeting. "They need to bring down inflation, however as soon...
Ron Insana Says the Solution to the Inflation Problem Is More Workers
Demography is destiny, or at least many economists believe that to be true. That concept began with Thomas Robert Malthus, the 18th century British economist and demographer, who believed that overpopulation would lead to starvation and poverty if the world and Britain, more specifically, did not control population growth. His...
Global Economic Outlook May Be Less Bad — But We're Still Not in a Good Place, IMF Chief Says
The IMF's Kristalina Georgieva said headline inflation was heading down and China's reopening was expected to boost global growth. The IMF is forecasting China's economy will outpace global growth of 2.7% this year, at 4.4%, after slipping below it for the first time in four decades last year. She also...
Cramer's Week Ahead: ‘Be on Your Toes' This Earnings Period
CNBC’s Jim Cramer urged investors to be careful and slow with their decisions when the new earnings season kicks off next week. The biggest companies in tech, retail and consumer goods will report their quarterly financial results. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday urged investors to make careful, considered decisions...
