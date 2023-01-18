Polygon (MATIC) and ApeCoin (APE) Aren’t Going To Skyrocket Any Time Soon But Snowfall Protocol (SNW) Is Set For 1000x Gains!

Read full article on original website
NEWSBTC
Ethereum Nears $1,600 Level – Is The $2K Mark Hittable This Week?
The improving sentiment in the crypto market certainly made recovering lost ground from the bear market easier. Ethereum, the top altcoin, has been breaking barriers since the start of the year. According to CoinGecko, the coin is trading at $1,588 and has gained 20% in the past week, with the biggest gains being recorded at the monthly time frame at 32%.
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin aSOPR Again Retests Bull-Bear Junction Level, Will Resistance Break This Time?
Data shows the Bitcoin Adjusted Spent Output Profit Ratio (aSOPR) is retesting the historical bull-bear junction. Will a break be found this time?. Bitcoin aSOPR Is Currently Doing Another Rest Of 1.0 Level. As per the latest weekly report from Glassnode, a successful retest here could suggest a meaningful regime...
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Hash Rate at Near All-Time High despite Rising Mining Difficulty
The Bitcoin hash rate is trending at near all-time highs, per on-chain data on January 20, 2023. According to streams from BitInfoCharts, the Bitcoin network currently has a hash rate of 274 EH/s, up by almost one percent in the past 24 hours. Even at this pace, the hash rate is down from January 16 highs of 302 EH/s.
NEWSBTC
Polkadot (DOT) and Tron (TRX) on the Rise: Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) Surges Over 987%
Polkadot (DOT) and Tron (TRX) are on the rise, with Polkadot (DOT) up 15% in the past 7 days and Tron (TRX) up 12%. However, Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) has surged over 987%, going from $0.004 to $0.0435. Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) is a revolutionary venture capital and crowdfunding platform expected to 60x during its presale, making a big impact in the crypto space as the presale is soon coming to an end.
NEWSBTC
Here’s Why $22,400 Could Be The Next Major Level To Break For Bitcoin
As Bitcoin continues its strong rally, $22,400 could be the level to watch next, if this on-chain metric is anything to go by. Bitcoin Long-Term Holder Realized Price Is Currently Around $22,400. According to the latest weekly report from Glassnode, BTC broke through all three realized prices of the market...
Trump backer Peter Thiel reportedly made $1.8 billion cashing out an 8-year bet on crypto – when he was still touting a massive bitcoin price surge
Peter Thiel's fund closed almost all of its crypto positions shortly before prices crashed last year, according to the Financial Times. Founders Fund made $1.8 billion cashing out its bet on digital assets, the publication said. Thiel predicted bitcoin's price would surge 100 times around the same time his fund...
NEWSBTC
What’s Next For Shiba Inu As Price Remains Stuck Below $0.000011?
Shiba Inu has substantially recovered over the last week; it surged over 20% in the same timeframe. Over the last 24 hours, SHIB has appreciated by 2.9%, but despite the rise in value, the coin has remained stuck below the $0.000011 mark. The coin broke above its stern resistance mark...
Microsoft confirms that Sony has blocked these 4 games from hitting Xbox forever
Lawsuits in gaming are always fun, since it means we'll see more and more typically-secret snippets of information emerge in court documents. Microsoft has claimed that Sony has "exclusion" agreements for these games, specifically targeting Xbox.
ComicBook
Highly Rated PS4 Game Just $0.19 for Limited Time
Courtesy of a new PlayStation Store sale, one PS4 game is only $0.19 for a limited time. The PS4 game in question was developed by Digital Melody, published by Forever Entertainment, and released in 2018. Over on Steam, the game has nearly 3,000 user reviews, with 92 percent of these reviews reviewing the game positively, which gives the game a "Very Positive" User Review rating. And as the aforementioned pair notes, its predecessor has been played by millions. If you haven't connected the dots yet, the game in question is Timberman VS. Between now and January 19, the downloadable title is only $0.19 on PSN. And unlike most PSN games priced at this price, it's actually worth the loose change in your pocket.
ComicBook
Long Lost Wii U Game Finally Releasing via Nintendo Switch
A long-lost Wii U game is finally releasing on a Nintendo console, but not the Wii successor. Rather the game originally meant for the Wii U is coming to Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED. In 2016, a game called Gunscape was released via PC, PS4, and Xbox One. It was also supposed to come to Wii U, but this version was canned in favor of a Switch version. This version was teased for a 2017 release, but obviously, that never happen. Six calendar years later, we've received confirmation the game is still coming to Nintendo Switch. More specifically, it's coming to Nintendo Switch on February 1, 2023.
Age of Empires 2 finally comes to Xbox and Cloud Gaming in January
Xbox finally announced that the esteemed strategy civilization builder, Age of Empires 2: Definitive Edition, is finally coming to Xbox consoles and Xbox Game Pass.
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Soars to $21,500 On “Hated Rally,” Is There Fuel To Keep Rising?
The Bitcoin rally continues as the cryptocurrency smashes all resistance levels and seems ready to reclaim more ground. The number one crypto by market capitalization has seen a double-digit gain over the previous week leading the top performers in the sector. As of this writing, Bitcoin traded at $21,400 with...
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Bulls Hold The Line At $20,700, But Bigger Losses Are Imminent?
Bitcoin lost steam the previous day and seems poised to re-test its support levels in the coming days. The cryptocurrency rallied on the back of favorable macroeconomic winds and high upside liquidity from overleveraged short traders. As of this writing, Bitcoin trades at $20,800 with a 3% loss in the...
NEWSBTC
Hedera Soars 23% As HBAR Blooms All-Green On The Charts All Week
Hedera is a strong competitor in the DeFi space as it boasts some of the best metrics in the industry. According to recent analysis, the ecosystem hit 5,500 transactions per second. TPS is used to compare DeFi projects from each other. So far, Hedera beats Ethereum in terms of average transactions per second.
NEWSBTC
Algorand TVL Hits $177 Million As Altcoin Rally Continues – Can ALGO Sustain This Push?
Algorand is one of the fastest growing crypto in terms of gains. According to CoinGecko, the token has appreciated by 30% in the last two weeks. With the broader crypto market rallying as Bitcoin breaks its crucial $21,000 resistance, ALGO is set to gain more in the next few days.
NEWSBTC
Cardano (ADA) Creates a Stir with its First Python Smart Contract, Binance (BNB) Cleared for Registration in Sweden, Snowfall Protocol (SNW) Soars by 500%
The ever-evolving cryptocurrency space always has a width for more, and three major players are trying to fill that space with their latest developments that have made headlines. Cardano (ADA), Binance (BNB), and Snowfall Protocol (SNW) have all made significant advancements that are worth noting. Let’s see how these innovations can bring change to the crypto world.
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Price: Investors Predict 12% Decline For BTC In Next Two Weeks
Bitcoin has done well in the last week with multiple rallies that have brought the digital asset’s price back to early November 2022 levels. However, while investor sentiment looks to have significantly recovered, not everyone is expecting BTC to continue to do well. The Coinmarketcap Price Estimates feature reveals that a large number of investors are expecting the price of the cryptocurrency to fall over the next two weeks.
ComicBook
PS5 Reportedly Locking Major Feature Behind PS Plus
PS5 is reportedly getting a major feature, but not only is this feature going to be locked behind PlayStation Plus, but it's going to be locked behind the most expensive tier of the PS4 and PS5 subscription service. In other words, if you're a PS Plus Essential subscriber or even a PS Plus Extra subscriber, you're out of luck, because according to this new report, this new feature is for PS Plus Premium only, which means that only a fraction of subscribers will be able to enjoy it.
IGN
Sony PlayStation Store Top Downloaded Games of 2022 include Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2, FIFA 23, and More
PlayStation Store has been releasing a blog post each month that details the top downloaded games for the previous month. This list contains 20 games for EU and US/Canada region across every platform they have: PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, PSVR and Free to Play. Last week, we got to see December 2022's top downloaded games. Now we get to see the top downloaded games for the whole of 2022.
NEWSBTC
Asian Traders Behind Most Of Bitcoin’s Recent Gains, Report Reveals
Data shows most of Bitcoin’s recent gains since November 27 have been observed during Asian trading hours, according to a report. Bitcoin Saw The Most Returns During Asian Trading Hours. As per the latest weekly report from Arcane Research, Asian trading hours saw positive cumulative BTC returns of around...
