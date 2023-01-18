Read full article on original website
Famous restaurant chain unexpectedly closes multiple Michigan locationsKristen WaltersMichigan State
When The Iceman Came to DetroitBashar SalameDetroit, MI
45-Year-Old U.S. Shopping Mall to be Demolished For Apartments and Further RedevelopmentJoel EisenbergSterling Heights, MI
"Detroit: The Comeback City - How the Motor City is Rising from the Ashes and Making a Comeback"Pen 2 PaperDetroit, MI
Husband who murdered his woman, arrested in Southgate while moving her corpse to Superior TownshipWestland DailySouthgate, MI
MLive.com
Red Wings acquire Jasper Weatherby from Sharks in swap of AHL centers
The Detroit Red Wings acquired Jasper Weatherby Wednesday from the San Jose Sharks in a swap of AHL centers. Weatherby, 24, has spent the entire season with the AHL San Jose Barracuda (three goals and three assists in 39 games). The move helps alleviate the logjam of veterans with the...
Detroit Red Wings Look to Bounce Back Against Struggling Coyotes | Live Stream, TV Info, Time, And More
The Detroit Red Wings will look to bounce back from their loss to the Colorado Avalanche as they take on the Arizona Coyotes in the second game of their three-game road trip. The Coyotes are currently rebuilding and on a nine-game losing streak, making this a prime opportunity for the Red Wings to get back in the win column. Our Player to Watch today is Tyler Bertuzzi.
NHL
PREVIEW: Red Wings focusing on consistency Thursday at Vegas
LAS VEGAS -- The Detroit Red Wings will conclude a three-game road trip out west on Thursday night at T-Mobile Arena against the Vegas Golden Knights. Puck drop between Detroit (18-17-8; 44 points) and Vegas (28-15-2; 58 points) is set for 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT on Bally Sports Detroit and the Red Wings Radio Network (97.1 The Ticket).
markerzone.com
FORMER CANADIENS FIRST-ROUNDER AMONG TWO PLACED ON WAIVERS
According to Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman, Nashville Predators forward Michael McCarron and Buffalo Sabres forward Vinnie Hinostroza have been placed on waivers for the purpose of AHL assignment. McCarron, 27, was drafted by the Montreal Canadiens in the first round back in 2013. After parts of five seasons in the Habs...
CBS Sports
Hurricanes' Max Pacioretty: Exits in final minute
Pacioretty sustained what appeared to be a non-contact lower-body injury in the final minute of Thursday's game versus the Wild, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports. Given how late the injury occurred, it's unlikely there will be an update on Pacioretty's status following the contest. The winger missed nearly three months while recovering from an Achilles injury, and he grabbed at the same leg that he hurt previously. There should be an update on the winger prior to Saturday's game versus the Islanders.
FOX Sports
Brady Tkachuk scores in OT as Senators beat Penguins 5-4
OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Brady Tkachuk scored 25 seconds into overtime, and the Ottawa Senators beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-4 on Wednesday night. Alex DeBrincat, Tim Stutzle, Drake Batherson and Shane Pinto also scored for Ottawa (20-21-3), which went 4 for 9 on the power play. Tkachuk also had three assists, and Cam Talbot stopped 16 shots.
MLive.com
Red Wings’ backup goaltending situation far from resolved
When the Detroit Red Wings waived Alex Nedeljkovic on Sunday and assigned him to the Grand Rapids Griffins the following day after he cleared, it did not settle their backup goaltending situation. It was only a temporary solution for a crowded roster. The Red Wings might not have seen the...
CBS Sports
Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Questionable for Thursday
Bergeron (face) will have the final say regarding if he plays Thursday versus the Rangers, Joe Haggerty of Boston Hockey Now reports. Bergeron took a David Pastrnak shot off the face in Wednesday's game versus the Islanders, but he was able to finish the contest. With Thursday being the second half of a back-to-back, Bergeron may ultimately be a game-time decision, though it seems like he's probably closer to playing than sitting out based on his return to Wednesday's game.
CBS Sports
Islanders' Brock Nelson: Goalless streak at 14 games
Nelson has not lit the lamp in his last 14 games. Nelson does have six assists over his last 14 games but also no points of any kind in his last four contests. His struggles have coincided with the team's offense going in the tank. The Islanders have only one win in their last seven contests. In those seven games, they have only scored 11 goals. They have only scored more than two goals in two of their previous nine games. Goal-scoring has dogged this team for quite a few seasons, and what is happening now should probably not be a surprise. The Isles hope their game against the wide-open Sabres on Thursday will help cure some of their offensive ailments.
Avalanche's Rantanen, MacKinnon make NHL All-Star game on fan vote
DENVER — Colorado Avalanche forwards Mikko Rantanen and Nathan MacKinnon have been selected to play in the NHL All-Star game after a fan vote. Rantanen and MacKinnon were voted as two of the remaining three players for the Central Division and will join teammate Cale Makar at the NHL All-Star Weekend next month at FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, Florida, home of the Florida Panthers.
How to Watch the Detroit Red Wings vs. Vegas Golden Knights - NHL (1/19/23) | Channel, Stream, Preview
The road trip the Detroit Red Wings currently find themselves on has not gone according to plan. Following a trio of losses, they will look to end the swing on a high note against the Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday night. The Red Wings went into the second half of...
FOX Sports
Predators face the Blues in Central Division play
Nashville Predators (20-17-6, fourth in the Central Division) vs. St. Louis Blues (22-20-3, sixth in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Nashville Predators take on the St. Louis Blues for a matchup within the Central Division Thursday. St. Louis has gone 22-20-3 overall with a 5-5-1 record in Central Division...
CBS Sports
