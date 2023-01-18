ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Union, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Washington Missourian

Union parks staff costs increase

The Union Parks and Recreation Department is forecasting large increases in seasonal staff costs due to state-imposed minimum wage increases. Missouri’s state minimum wage increased to $12 an hour in 2023, up 85 cents per hour from 2022.
UNION, MO
Washington Missourian

Girls Basketball — Jefferson City at Union, Union Tournament

Jefferson City defeated Union in the championship game of the Union Tournament Saturday, Jan. 14. To order photo reprints, click the "Buy This Photo" button below the photo you are viewing. Reprints are processed through our photo lab partner MyCapture. Photo orders can now be processed any time, day or night, through our safe secure and easy to use system. We now offer a wide range of photo reprint products including Coffee Mugs, Shirts, Canvas Prints and MORE! Order your reprints today! Photos and other materials on this website are property of the Missourian and are protected by copyright law. Reproduction is unlawful. You may not duplicate this material.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
Washington Missourian

Union hires consultant on roundabout

The city of Union has hired a consultant to complete a grant application for money to make improvements on Denmark Road, including a new roundabout at the intersection with Progress Parkway. The city will pay Cochran Engineering, of Union, $3,000 to complete the application and submit it to the East-West...
UNION, MO
Washington Missourian

St. Charles defeats Knights in Washington tourney final

Two of the winningest teams in the history of the Washington Boys Basketball Tournament clashed in its championship game Friday. St. Charles (14-2) claimed its seventh championship in the tournament’s 52-year history Friday, besting St. Francis Borgia (15-1), 73-60.
WASHINGTON, MO
advantagenews.com

Godfrey may add permits to business licenses

A handful of business owners in Godfrey have allegedly cost themselves money by not getting permits for remodeling their buildings before starting the work. The issue appears to be the separation of the business license and the permits needed to do certain upgrades, so the head of the Building and Zoning Department wants to do both of those tasks at the same time.
GODFREY, IL
Washington Missourian

Dealerships report UTV sales have revved up

Traditionally used to haul tools or supplies off-road, side-by-sides have captured the hearts of many recreation enthusiasts and, in the past few years, sales of the machines have skyrocketed locally and across the country. Tony Tumminello is the lead mechanic at Lippert Powersports, which is currently building a new showroom...
UNION, MO
KMOV

Friends and family remember Belleville woman hit by train

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - It’s just steps away from this railroad crossing in Swansea, Illinois where a memorial of flowers continues to grow. “Just crushed, it’s literally like losing a family member,” said Kevin Horcher. 52-year-old Jennifer McDonnell was struck and killed by a MetroLink train...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Washington Missourian

Union boys wrestlers conclude 15th at Branson Tournament

Getting the chance to see some district opponents, the Union wrestling Wildcats competed over the weekend in the Branson Tournament. In the team standings, the Wildcats scored 52 points to place 15th, ending between Cassville (55) and Monett (40).
UNION, MO
Washington Missourian

Borgia girls finish seventh at MICDS

Scoring 105 points, the St. Francis Borgia girls swimming Lady Knights finished seventh in last Saturday’s MICDS Invitational. “With five girls out of town, and another out sick, it was a small group, but they managed to get some great races in,” Borgia Head Coach Diane Jones said. “Super proud of Lucy Shaefer who PR’d in both her events. She is really coming along.”
WASHINGTON, MO
Washington Missourian

Major League Pickleball announces expansion team to play in St. Louis

St. Louis Shock will kick off its season later this month in Arizona. Starting next month, St. Louis and pickleball fans across Missouri will have a new team cheer for after Major League Pickleball officials announced Thursday that a professional pickleball team will call St. Louis home. "St. Louis is...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Washington Missourian

Link scores rumble crown for Pacific, team places eighth

Despite a few missing pieces to the puzzle, the Pacific wrestling Indians were able to make into the top 10 at the 141 Rumble. Pacific scored 102 points Saturday at Rockwood Summit’s annual tournament, ranking eighth.
PACIFIC, MO
mymoinfo.com

Backbone Home Furniture and Gifts expands

(Festus) Backbone Home furniture store and gifts have recently moved to one of its locations on Festus Main Street. They recently took occupancy in the Books Galore building at 411 West Main Street to expand their operation. Christian and Corin Roth are the owners of the business and spoke on how taking on the new space helps.
FESTUS, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy