Washington Missourian
Union parks staff costs increase
The Union Parks and Recreation Department is forecasting large increases in seasonal staff costs due to state-imposed minimum wage increases. Missouri’s state minimum wage increased to $12 an hour in 2023, up 85 cents per hour from 2022.
7 St. Louis Area Apartments That Are Under $700 a Month
1. The Icon - St. Louis. Speaking of $700 a month, The Icon on Grand Blvd in St. Louis is right on the money! The community has cozy studio apartments that start at $700 a month.
Washington Missourian
Girls Basketball — Jefferson City at Union, Union Tournament
Jefferson City defeated Union in the championship game of the Union Tournament Saturday, Jan. 14. To order photo reprints, click the "Buy This Photo" button below the photo you are viewing. Reprints are processed through our photo lab partner MyCapture. Photo orders can now be processed any time, day or night, through our safe secure and easy to use system. We now offer a wide range of photo reprint products including Coffee Mugs, Shirts, Canvas Prints and MORE! Order your reprints today! Photos and other materials on this website are property of the Missourian and are protected by copyright law. Reproduction is unlawful. You may not duplicate this material.
Washington Missourian
Union hires consultant on roundabout
The city of Union has hired a consultant to complete a grant application for money to make improvements on Denmark Road, including a new roundabout at the intersection with Progress Parkway. The city will pay Cochran Engineering, of Union, $3,000 to complete the application and submit it to the East-West...
Washington Missourian
Lady Knights stop St. Clair for seventh place at Union
St. Francis Borgia managed to capture seventh place Saturday at the 43rd Union Girls Basketball Invitational. The Lady Knights (5-9) defeated St. Clair (2-11) to start the final day’s action.
Children's Hospital reportedly advised Parkway School District to avoid disclosure of student chest-binding
Fox News is reporting that the Parkway School District in St. Louis County was advised by experts at St. Louis Children’s Hospital to avoid requiring staff to disclose chest-binding practices of students to parents.
Grocer lays off St. Louis support staff, to close 2 distribution centers
ST. LOUIS — Save A Lot, the St. Ann-based discount grocer, has laid off staff in its St. Louis support center and plans to close two distribution centers, moves it says support its long-term strategic plans. Save A Lot CEO Leon Bergmann said in a statement that the cuts...
The Best Missouri Burger is Allegedly in a St. Louis Burger Bar
If you really just gotta have the best burger possible and you don't want to travel far to get it, "experts" say that the best you're gonna find in Missouri is inside a St. Louis burger bar. This is a brand new burger ranking by Business Insider. For each state,...
Washington Missourian
St. Charles defeats Knights in Washington tourney final
Two of the winningest teams in the history of the Washington Boys Basketball Tournament clashed in its championship game Friday. St. Charles (14-2) claimed its seventh championship in the tournament’s 52-year history Friday, besting St. Francis Borgia (15-1), 73-60.
advantagenews.com
Godfrey may add permits to business licenses
A handful of business owners in Godfrey have allegedly cost themselves money by not getting permits for remodeling their buildings before starting the work. The issue appears to be the separation of the business license and the permits needed to do certain upgrades, so the head of the Building and Zoning Department wants to do both of those tasks at the same time.
Washington Missourian
Dealerships report UTV sales have revved up
Traditionally used to haul tools or supplies off-road, side-by-sides have captured the hearts of many recreation enthusiasts and, in the past few years, sales of the machines have skyrocketed locally and across the country. Tony Tumminello is the lead mechanic at Lippert Powersports, which is currently building a new showroom...
St. Louis Lottery office claims $50,000 prize from ‘Fruit Loot’ scratcher
ST. LOUIS – On January 5, the winner of a $50,000 scratch-off ticket bought in Charleston, Missouri, went to the St. Louis Regional Office to claim the prize. The winning Fruit Loot ticket was sold at the Three Points gas station on Highway 60. “Fruit Loot” is a $3...
KMOV
Friends and family remember Belleville woman hit by train
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - It’s just steps away from this railroad crossing in Swansea, Illinois where a memorial of flowers continues to grow. “Just crushed, it’s literally like losing a family member,” said Kevin Horcher. 52-year-old Jennifer McDonnell was struck and killed by a MetroLink train...
Washington Missourian
Union boys wrestlers conclude 15th at Branson Tournament
Getting the chance to see some district opponents, the Union wrestling Wildcats competed over the weekend in the Branson Tournament. In the team standings, the Wildcats scored 52 points to place 15th, ending between Cassville (55) and Monett (40).
Parson calls for rebuilding and widening I-70 corridor in State of State speech
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson called on state lawmakers to set aside nearly $860 million to widen and improve traffic flow on Interstate 70
Washington Missourian
Borgia girls finish seventh at MICDS
Scoring 105 points, the St. Francis Borgia girls swimming Lady Knights finished seventh in last Saturday’s MICDS Invitational. “With five girls out of town, and another out sick, it was a small group, but they managed to get some great races in,” Borgia Head Coach Diane Jones said. “Super proud of Lucy Shaefer who PR’d in both her events. She is really coming along.”
Washington Missourian
Major League Pickleball announces expansion team to play in St. Louis
St. Louis Shock will kick off its season later this month in Arizona. Starting next month, St. Louis and pickleball fans across Missouri will have a new team cheer for after Major League Pickleball officials announced Thursday that a professional pickleball team will call St. Louis home. "St. Louis is...
Washington Missourian
Lady Jays swim to fourth place at MICDS Invitational
The top finish of the day came in the final race for the Washington swimming Lady Jays. Washington finished with 195 points to rank fourth in the team standings at the MICDS Invitational Saturday.
Washington Missourian
Link scores rumble crown for Pacific, team places eighth
Despite a few missing pieces to the puzzle, the Pacific wrestling Indians were able to make into the top 10 at the 141 Rumble. Pacific scored 102 points Saturday at Rockwood Summit’s annual tournament, ranking eighth.
mymoinfo.com
Backbone Home Furniture and Gifts expands
(Festus) Backbone Home furniture store and gifts have recently moved to one of its locations on Festus Main Street. They recently took occupancy in the Books Galore building at 411 West Main Street to expand their operation. Christian and Corin Roth are the owners of the business and spoke on how taking on the new space helps.
