FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Famous restaurant chain unexpectedly closes multiple Michigan locationsKristen WaltersMichigan State
When The Iceman Came to DetroitBashar SalameDetroit, MI
45-Year-Old U.S. Shopping Mall to be Demolished For Apartments and Further RedevelopmentJoel EisenbergSterling Heights, MI
"Detroit: The Comeback City - How the Motor City is Rising from the Ashes and Making a Comeback"Pen 2 PaperDetroit, MI
Husband who murdered his woman, arrested in Southgate while moving her corpse to Superior TownshipWestland DailySouthgate, MI
Related
MLive.com
Red Wings acquire Jasper Weatherby from Sharks in swap of AHL centers
The Detroit Red Wings acquired Jasper Weatherby Wednesday from the San Jose Sharks in a swap of AHL centers. Weatherby, 24, has spent the entire season with the AHL San Jose Barracuda (three goals and three assists in 39 games). The move helps alleviate the logjam of veterans with the...
markerzone.com
TRADE ALERT: DETROIT RED WINGS AND SAN JOSE SHARKS COMPLETE MINOR DEAL
It may not be the blockbuster everyone has been waiting for, but we finally have a trade completed in the NHL. The Detroit Red Wings announced on Wednesday that they've acquired forward Jasper Weatherby from the San Jose Sharks in exchange for forward Kyle Criscuolo. Weatherby, 24, was a fourth-round...
FOX Sports
Brady Tkachuk scores in OT as Senators beat Penguins 5-4
OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Brady Tkachuk scored 25 seconds into overtime, and the Ottawa Senators beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-4 on Wednesday night. Alex DeBrincat, Tim Stutzle, Drake Batherson and Shane Pinto also scored for Ottawa (20-21-3), which went 4 for 9 on the power play. Tkachuk also had three assists, and Cam Talbot stopped 16 shots.
CBS Sports
Islanders' Brock Nelson: Goalless streak at 14 games
Nelson has not lit the lamp in his last 14 games. Nelson does have six assists over his last 14 games but also no points of any kind in his last four contests. His struggles have coincided with the team's offense going in the tank. The Islanders have only one win in their last seven contests. In those seven games, they have only scored 11 goals. They have only scored more than two goals in two of their previous nine games. Goal-scoring has dogged this team for quite a few seasons, and what is happening now should probably not be a surprise. The Isles hope their game against the wide-open Sabres on Thursday will help cure some of their offensive ailments.
markerzone.com
FORMER CANADIENS FIRST-ROUNDER AMONG TWO PLACED ON WAIVERS
According to Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman, Nashville Predators forward Michael McCarron and Buffalo Sabres forward Vinnie Hinostroza have been placed on waivers for the purpose of AHL assignment. McCarron, 27, was drafted by the Montreal Canadiens in the first round back in 2013. After parts of five seasons in the Habs...
CBS Sports
Hurricanes' Max Pacioretty: Exits in final minute
Pacioretty sustained what appeared to be a non-contact lower-body injury in the final minute of Thursday's game versus the Wild, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports. Given how late the injury occurred, it's unlikely there will be an update on Pacioretty's status following the contest. The winger missed nearly three months while recovering from an Achilles injury, and he grabbed at the same leg that he hurt previously. There should be an update on the winger prior to Saturday's game versus the Islanders.
CBS Sports
Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko: Close to returning?
Although Tarasenko (hand) won't play Thursday versus Nashville, coach Craig Berube believes the 31-year-old winger is "close to telling him" when he'll be ready to return, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports. Although Tarasenko will miss a ninth straight contest Thursday, it sounds like he'll likely be ready to return sooner...
Detroit Red Wings try to break losing streak against top-performing Golden Knights | Live Stream, TV Info, Time, And More
Detroit Red Wings (18-17-8) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (28-15-2) The Detroit Red Wings will face off against the Vegas Golden Knights in the season’s third meeting. The Golden Knights currently sit at the top of the Pacific Division with a 28-15-2 record and a 13-12-0 record at home. The Red Wings, on the other hand, are struggling with 6th place in the Atlantic Division with an 18-17-7 overall record and a 7-8-5 record on the road.
FOX Sports
Detroit brings losing streak into matchup with Vegas
Detroit Red Wings (18-17-7, sixth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (28-15-2, first in the Pacific Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Red Wings come into the matchup with the Vegas Golden Knights after losing three games in a row. Vegas is 28-15-2 overall and 13-12-0 in home games....
CBS Sports
Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Questionable for Thursday
Bergeron (face) will have the final say regarding if he plays Thursday versus the Rangers, Joe Haggerty of Boston Hockey Now reports. Bergeron took a David Pastrnak shot off the face in Wednesday's game versus the Islanders, but he was able to finish the contest. With Thursday being the second half of a back-to-back, Bergeron may ultimately be a game-time decision, though it seems like he's probably closer to playing than sitting out based on his return to Wednesday's game.
CBS Sports
Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert: Out again Thursday
Gobert (groin) will not play in Thursday's game against the Raptors, Alan Horton of the Timberwolves Radio Network reports. Gobert will miss a second consecutive tilt with soreness in his right groin. The issue held him to just 5 and 13 minutes in the two contests leading up to his absence, so the injury has been an ongoing issue. Naz Reid got the start last time out and should remain the Timberwolves' starting center for the duration of Gobert's leave. His next chance to suit up will come Saturday against Houston.
Rantanen, Lehkonen lead Avalanche past Flames 4-1
Mikko Rantanen and Artturi Lehkonen each scored two goals, and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Calgary Flames 4-1.
NHL
Hockey Day in Canada evokes game's history in Owen Sound
Harry Lumley stories will be flowing this weekend like the pure summertime waters around Owen Sound, Ontario, the late, storied goalie among those being celebrated during the 23rd annual Scotiabank Hockey Day In Canada. And so too will there be many tales told about and by Les Binkley, a fellow...
FOX Sports
Avalanche play the Canucks after Rantanen's 2-goal game
Colorado Avalanche (22-17-3, fourth in the Central Division) vs. Vancouver Canucks (18-22-3, sixth in the Pacific Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Avalanche visit the Vancouver Canucks after Mikko Rantanen scored two goals in the Avalanche's 4-1 win against the Calgary Flames. Vancouver has an 8-11-1 record at home and an...
MLive.com
Red Wings’ backup goaltending situation far from resolved
When the Detroit Red Wings waived Alex Nedeljkovic on Sunday and assigned him to the Grand Rapids Griffins the following day after he cleared, it did not settle their backup goaltending situation. It was only a temporary solution for a crowded roster. The Red Wings might not have seen the...
NHL
PREVIEW: Blackhawks Travel to Philadelphia for Flyers Matchup
Chicago will begin their first of two away games this weekend. TV: NBCSCH | RADIO: WGN-720-AM | STREAM: MyTeamsApp (In Market) & ESPN+ (Out of Market) After winning four of their last five home games, the Blackhawks go on the road to face the Philadelphia Flyers. RECAP. An overtime game-winning...
bvmsports.com
Montreal Canadiens Will Not Trade Sam Montembeault
Montreal Canadiens Will Not Trade Sam Montembeault January 18, 2023 at 12:14 pm CDT | by Gavin Lee 2 Comments When looking around for goaltenders that might be of interest at the trade deadline, one might settle on the Montreal Canadiens. The team gave Cayden Primeau a three-year, one-way contract in the fall that suggested he would soon be installed…
CBS Sports
Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Won't play Wednesday
Leonard (injury management) will not take the floor Wednesday versus the Jazz, Joey Linn of SI.com reports. Leonard hasn't played in any back-to-back games this season, so this was a predictable outcome after he suited up Tuesday and logged 36 minutes against the Sixers. Paul George (hamstring) and Luke Kennard (calf) will join the growing list of absentees for the Clippers, and Ivica Zubac (knee) is questionable, so there could be a lot of minutes available as part of an irregular rotation Wednesday.
CBS Sports
Suns' Chris Paul: Practices Wednesday
Paul (hip) practiced fully Wednesday, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports. Paul has missed the last five games due to a right hip injury, but it's encouraging that he went through a full practice Wednesday. Coach Monty Williams didn't indicate whether Paul would be available for Thursday's game against the Nets, but the 37-year-old appears to at least be progressing in his recovery.
