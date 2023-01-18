Read full article on original website
Related
Couple found dead alongside three surviving children after outback search
After police launched a public appeal to find them, the deceased couple and their three kids, all under five-years-old, were found sometime after midday on Tuesday.
Woman who left 12-year-old bloodied after hitting him with paddle spared jail
A woman who whacked a 12-year-old boy with a paddle during an argument has been spared prison time.Antwon Forrest was struck by the paddle by Fay Johnson, 32, on the banks of the River Avon in Brislington on 26 March last year, leaving him bloodied.During sentencing on January 12, Johnson was handed a four-month jail term, suspended for six months, and ordered to pay £500 compensation after admitting to causing actual bodily harm.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
Police check every hotel in Colchester as hunt for wealthy missing mother and baby enters sixth day
A search for missing mother Constance Marten (pictured), 35, and her newborn child has entered its sixth day, with every hotel and B&B in the city of Colchester being checked.
Third murder charge over death of footballer Cody Fisher in Birmingham nightclub
A third man has been charged with murdering footballer Cody Fisher, who was stabbed in a Birmingham nightclub on Boxing Day.Reegan Anderson, 18, from Erdington in the city, will appear in court on Friday after being arrested on Thursday, West Midlands Police said.Mr Fisher was knifed on the dance floor of Crane in Adderley Street, Digbeth, just before midnight on December 26 and died at the scene.Two men have already appeared in court charged with the 23-year-old’s murder, while a third has been released on police bail.Detectives investigating the stabbing have set up a dedicated web page for information, photographs and videos that could assist the inquiry.Life-saving bleed kits are being installed at several clubs and venues in Birmingham after the killing, which led to Crane’s licence being withdrawn.The kits were donated by the Daniel Baird Foundation, a charity started by Lynne Baird after her son Daniel was murdered with a knife in Digbeth in July 2017.Kami Carpenter, 21, and Remy Gordon, 22, were charged with murder five days after the death of Mr Fisher.Both have been remanded in custody to face a trial due to start on July 3.
BBC
Three women died at Priory psychiatric unit in two months
Two other young women died in the same psychiatric hospital as a mental health blogger in the two months before her death, a BBC investigation has found. Beth Matthews, 26, from Cornwall, ordered a poisonous substance from Russia, which was posted to her secure ward at Priory Hospital Cheadle Royal near Stockport, where she ingested it.
Missing couple and baby spotted in Essex
A couple and their newborn child who went missing in Greater Manchester have been sighted in Essex, police said.Constance Marten and Mark Gordon were seen with the child in Harwich at 9am on Saturday and in Colchester about an hour later, according to Essex Police.They have been missing since their car broke down near junction four of the M61 near Bolton on Thursday.We do not wish to interrupt their family life; this search is primarily to ensure the welfare of the couple’s childDetective Chief Inspector Rob HuddlestonThey walked towards Anchor Lane bridge which links the Highfield and Little Hulton areas.Officers...
BBC
Anglesey farmer Macauley Owen killed by trailer gate
A farmer was killed when he was hit on the head by the rear gate of a trailer, an inquest has heard. Macauley Owen was using a tractor and tipper on a farm at Carreglefn, near Amlwch on Anglesey, when he was hurt. The 26-year-old died three days later at...
BBC
Women having home births in London warned about ambulance transport
Women giving birth at home might need to make their own way to hospital in case of emergency, NHS trusts in London have warned. There are delays due to about 20,000 ambulance workers and emergency call-handlers walking out across England. "There is no guarantee that an ambulance or paramedic will...
BBC
Oldham trio who imported cannabis from the USA jailed
Three men who imported cannabis by posting packages to their own homes from the USA have been jailed. Jason Warren, of Oldham, masterminded the scam by arranging for packages to be sent to his address and others. The 35-year-old was jailed for six years at Manchester's Minshull Street Crown Court.
BBC
Junior doctor blamed Birmingham hospital for her suicide, family say
A junior doctor left a suicide note blaming her death entirely on the hospital where she worked. Vaish Kumar, 35, who was based at Birmingham's Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QE), said in the letter shared by her parents the working environment "just broke me". She died in June and an inquest...
Schoolboy, 15, is charged after a baby was struck by a brick hurled through a bus window in Glasgow
A 15-year-old boy has been charged following an incident which saw a brick hurled through the window of a bus, striking a baby.
BBC
Hinkley Point: Bus crash road 'was gritted night before accident'
The road on which a bus flipped over with 70 people on board had been gritted the night before the accident, the council has said. The bus was carrying workers to the Hinkley Point C site and overturned on the A39 near Cannington at around 06:00 GMT on Tuesday. There...
BBC
Nesscliffe Hill sandstone carvings puzzle archaeologists
Two archaeologists are asking for help to solve the meaning of mysterious carvings on a piece of sandstone. It was found during a dig last summer at Nesscliffe Hill, near Shrewsbury, by Dr Paul Reilly and Gary Lock. The stone has circular and straight lines carved into it which the...
BBC
County Durham paramedic struck off for failing to help girl who died
A paramedic who failed to give appropriate life support to a teenage girl who died has been struck off following a misconduct hearing. Emergency teams were called to attend the suicide of 17-year-old Quinn Milburn-Beadle in Shildon, County Durham, in December 2018. A panel found Gavin Wood did not follow...
BBC
Birmingham house explosion neighbour relives 'horrible day'
A man has relived the moment his next-door neighbour's house exploded, killing a great-grandmother. Lami Charlery said he still struggled to sleep six months since the blast in Birmingham that fatally injured retired pub landlady Doreen Mace. He spoke to the BBC as he returned to the site of the...
Inside a gorgeous pub with rooms in Hodnet - Shropshire's finest Tudor village
Stan Cullimore calls at The Bear Inn, a pub with a restaurant and 12 bedrooms in the village of Hodnet. He finds that it 'oozes gentility and style'.
BBC
Rapist jailed for Aberdeen and Fife attacks on sleeping women
A rapist who carried out sex attacks on sleeping women during a catalogue of offending has been jailed for eight years. Daniel Malone, 32, targeted victims in Aberdeen and Dysart in Fife. He had denied a series of charges but was convicted of rapes and sexual assaults on three women.
BBC
Bitcoin fraud gang struggled to spend cash - police
A £21m Bitcoin fraud netted a Blackpool-based gang so much money they struggled to spend it, said police. James Parker used a glitch in a trading website to siphon money with the help of Kelly Caton, Stephen Boys, Jordan Robinson and James Austin-Beddoes. They made money so quickly that...
BBC
David Carrick: Serial rapist police officer could lose pension
Ministers have backed efforts to strip a serial rapist police officer of his state-funded pension. David Carrick, 48, was sacked by the Metropolitan Police after he admitted dozens of rapes and sexual offences against 12 women over two decades. An application for his pension forfeiture will be considered by the...
BBC
Flooded residents brace as river levels set to peak
There is flooding across a swathe of the West Midlands as people brace for peak river levels at the weekend. Water was lapping at the doorsteps of some Hereford residents on Friday, while towns and cities in neighbouring counties face a similar picture. Roads also remained shut as Herefordshire, Worcestershire...
Comments / 0