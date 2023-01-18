Read full article on original website
BBC
Appeal for help to find rare beetle in Devon and Cornwall
A charity is asking for the public's help to spot a rare beetle in the woodlands of Devon and Cornwall. The Blue Ground Beetle (Carabus Intricatus) is so scarce that it has only been seen at 15 sites across the South West of England and south Wales. The species is...
BBC
Oxfordshire pupils face losing home-to-school transport
Some pupils are set to lose their home-to-school transport from September. Oxfordshire County Council is withdrawing its Spare Seats scheme on nine routes, affecting more than 200 children. It allows parents with children not eligible for free home-to-school transport to pay to use spare seats on school buses. The council...
BBC
Charge plan for Shropshire Remembrance parades dropped
Remembrance Day parades in Shropshire will not have to pay for temporary road closures after a council shelved the plan. Organisers could have been charged £40 under the proposals in a report drawn up for Shropshire Council. One mayor said charging for Remembrance events was "disgusting". The council's cabinet...
BBC
Rail commuters targeted by town's new parking permit scheme
A residents' parking scheme is to be introduced in a Lincolnshire town amid claims some streets are "plagued" by commuters. The roads around Grantham railway station were frequently filled by people going to catch trains, a Lincolnshire County Council meeting was told. Councillors heard the vast majority of residents were...
BBC
Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service rated good by inspectors
Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service has been rated as good by inspectors. HM Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire and Rescue Services carried out its first inspection in the county since 2019. Roy Wilsher, HM Inspector of Fire and Rescue Services, said in a report he is "pleased with the performance...
Couple found dead alongside three surviving children after outback search
After police launched a public appeal to find them, the deceased couple and their three kids, all under five-years-old, were found sometime after midday on Tuesday.
Great-grandmother with broken hip taken to hospital on gritter lid as she ‘was not eligible’ for ambulance
The family of a great-grandmother who broke her hip were told she was not “was not eligible” for an ambulance so they took her to the hospital themselves - on a gritter lid in a white van.Pamela Rolfe, 79, was walking her dog when she fell on 29 December and passersby helped keep her warm by putting a duvet over her.As the weather became windy and rainy her daughter Dawn Hamilton, 58, phoned to see where the ambulance was - and was stunned to be told “due to the current crisis at the moment she doesn’t qualify for an ambulance”.Ms...
BBC
Three women died at Priory psychiatric unit in two months
Two other young women died in the same psychiatric hospital as a mental health blogger in the two months before her death, a BBC investigation has found. Beth Matthews, 26, from Cornwall, ordered a poisonous substance from Russia, which was posted to her secure ward at Priory Hospital Cheadle Royal near Stockport, where she ingested it.
BBC
Body in Leeds canal found with 30-year-old A-Z in pocket
The body of an "elderly" man who had a "single key and a 30-year-old map book" in his pockets has been recovered from a canal, police have said. West Yorkshire Police said a member of the public reported seeing a body in the water near Bramley Fall Park in Leeds at about 09:05 GMT.
Farmer Who Appeared in Documentary About Farming Killed By His Own Cow
In a tragic albeit ironic accident, a farmer who appeared in a documentary about farming was killed by his own cow. Now, the man’s death, who starred in a BBC documentary known as This Farming Life about the challenges of farming in Scotland, is being investigated by authorities. According...
BBC
Troubled teen living in hospital due to lack of accommodation
A teenager with behavioural difficulties and mental health problems is "living" in a hospital children's ward because no suitable accommodation can be found, a judge has been told. A ruling from a family court hearing in Derby said there was no medical need for the child to be in hospital.
Retired Birmingham pub landlady, 79, died when 'decades old' faulty copper pipe caused gas explosion
Retired pub landlady Doreen Mace, originally from Erdington, Birmingham, was described by her relatives at the hearing on Monday as a 'once-in-a-lifetime soul'.
BBC
Anglesey farmer Macauley Owen killed by trailer gate
A farmer was killed when he was hit on the head by the rear gate of a trailer, an inquest has heard. Macauley Owen was using a tractor and tipper on a farm at Carreglefn, near Amlwch on Anglesey, when he was hurt. The 26-year-old died three days later at...
BBC
Nesscliffe Hill sandstone carvings puzzle archaeologists
Two archaeologists are asking for help to solve the meaning of mysterious carvings on a piece of sandstone. It was found during a dig last summer at Nesscliffe Hill, near Shrewsbury, by Dr Paul Reilly and Gary Lock. The stone has circular and straight lines carved into it which the...
BBC
County Durham paramedic struck off for failing to help girl who died
A paramedic who failed to give appropriate life support to a teenage girl who died has been struck off following a misconduct hearing. Emergency teams were called to attend the suicide of 17-year-old Quinn Milburn-Beadle in Shildon, County Durham, in December 2018. A panel found Gavin Wood did not follow...
Our Yorkshire Farm star Amanda Owen on co-parenting following split from husband
Our Yorkshire Farm star Amanda Owen has opened up about the challenges of co-parenting her nine children following her split from her husband Clive.The couple, who had been married for 22 years, rose to fame through the Channel 5 show which followed their shared life on Ravenseat Farm in Swaledale, North Yorkshire.Owen, 48, admitted it has been “tough” since they announced they were separating last year but that they “just have to get on with it”.She told the Radio Times: “Look, there are two simple facts: if he thought I was brilliant, and I thought he was brilliant, then we...
Time Out Global
Bad news: it’s now illegal to wild camp anywhere in England and Wales
Dartmoor was previously the only place in England and Wales where you were legally allowed to camp without needing to seek permission from the landowner. You could rock up, pitch your tent and sleep peacefully under the stars – much like you can do in Scotland. But that has...
BBC
King Charles to divert Crown Estate windfall to 'public good'
King Charles has asked for a surge in profits from six new offshore wind farms on the Crown Estate, worth £1bn, to be used for the "wider public good", rather than the Royal Family. The Royal Household's public funding is based on 25% of Crown Estate profits. But King...
BBC
Jonathan Edwards: Wife assault caution MP may run as independent
An MP who was cautioned by police for assaulting his wife said he could run against his former party at the next election. Carmarthen East and Dinefwr MP Jonathan Edwards quit Plaid Cymru last year amid a row about his status in the party. Mr Edwards said he has a...
BBC
Public toilets: Abergavenny 'has unusually high number'
Residents in one Welsh town are benefiting from an "unusual" number of public toilets, it has been claimed. David Jones, the official who looks after public loos in Monmouthshire, said there were plenty available for Abergavenny's 13,000 or so people. He answered calls for a rethink of the closure of...
