Rare finds offer insight into Stone Age life
Bones, tools and weapons were found at the site near Scarborough. It is thought the settlement originally lay on the shore of an island in an ancient lake and dates to the Mesolithic period. The dig uncovered evidence of a wide range of animals being hunted, including elk and red...
Mysterious stone carving baffles UK archaeologists. Can you solve the riddle?
Is the carving a “horned deity”? An abstract design? Or something else entirely?
Project to map Dorset's ancient sunken holloways
A project is under way to survey ancient sunken paths in Dorset. The Natural England-funded scheme is mapping the paths, called holloways, to assess their ecological, historic and cultural value. Experts are carrying out 3D surveys at Shute's Lane, a holloway near Bridport, and also studying Hell Lane, which runs...
3,000-year-old wishing well uncovered in Germany. Take a look at the items left inside
More than 100 artifacts may have been placed in the well as offerings during a long drought.
Undercover video finds cows on dairy giant farm that supplies Iceland and Costa Coffee ‘in filthy conditions’
Cows were found emaciated, lame and struggling to walk on a farm that supplies a dairy giant whose customers include Costa Coffee, Iceland, British Airways, Budgens and Londis, investigators claim.The animals were also handled roughly, with one being hit in the udder and others being slapped or having their heads pushed, footage suggested.Some had their legs shackled and others were filmed hobbling and showing signs of pain, activists said. Dead calves were photographed in wheelie bins and a dead cow was left outdoors “with the potential to spread disease”.The video was shot undercover by vegan organisation Viva! at a...
Neighbours fury as wealthy couple given go-ahead to build 25ft underground tunnel in crumbling cliff
Neighbours have reacted with fury after a wealthy couple were granted permission to build an underground tunnel through a cliff to their private viewing platform despite fears the rock is 'fragile'.
The Butchering and Defleshing of Dead Family Members Was Part of a Gruesome Ritual Practiced by Stone Age Orcadians
The Orkney Islands are a group of islands that are located off the north of Scotland. Thousands of years ago, the people inhabiting these islands are said to have practiced a grisly ritual that involved the dismemberment and defleshing of their dead relatives prior to transferring the bones to a common tomb.
Mother missing with newborn baby is part of aristocratic family with links to the Queen Mother
A mother missing with her partner and newborn baby belongs to an aristocratic family which used to own a sprawling country estate and has close links to the royal family. Constance Marten, 35, is the granddaughter of Mary Anna Marten, a British Museum trustee whose godmother was the late Queen Mother, and who used to own the Crichel estate in Dorset.Ms Marten, her partner Mark Gordon and their child were last seen on Thursday evening after their car broke down on the M61 motorway, at which point they left the road safely and walked towards Anchor Lane bridge, near...
A student accidentally created a rechargeable battery that could last 400 years.
There's an old saying that luck happens when preparation meets opportunity.There's no better example of that than a 2016 discovery at the University of California, Irvine, by doctoral student Mya Le Thai. After playing around in the lab, she made a discovery that could lead to a rechargeable battery that could last up to 400 years. That means longer-lasting laptops and smartphones and fewer lithium ion batteries piling up in landfills.
A Total Amateur May Have Just Rewritten Human History With Bombshell Discovery
ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. In what may be a major archaeological breakthrough, an independent researcher has suggested that the earliest writing in human history has been hiding in plain sight in prehistoric cave paintings in Europe, a discovery that would push the timeline of written language back by tens of thousands of years, reports a new study.
Creepy pictures reveal inside abandoned tunnels nearly 200 years old that lead out to sea
CREEPY photos have revealed what it's like inside miles of abandoned mining tunnels. Local explorers discovered the previously unseen parts of the tunnel network in Llandudno, Wales. The historic town was home to a 19th Century copper mine before it was lost to flooding. However, in 1985 a group of...
2,000-Year-Old Cemetery in Siberia Leads Archaeologists to Discover New Culture
Archaeologists in Siberia have identified a previously unknown culture after workers bulldozing land uncovered an ancient gravesite. In 2021, as they were removing a hill, workers in the Russian city of Krasnoyarsk happened upon old skeletons and more. The hill, as it turned out, was not a hill but a kurgan, a raised mass that held burial chamber within, and the skeletons were 2,000 years old. Archaeologists from the the Siberian Federal University, working under the leadership of Dmitry Vinogradov, got to work and discovered that the skeletons and the burial mound belonged to a culture that had never before been identified. According...
Did Russian Archaeologists Really Discover a New Ancient Culture?
Do you ever find yourself performing a task only to find that someone—possibly even you—has already done the work? Something similar happened to a team near the Russian city of Krasnoyarsk, in Siberia, in 2018. While construction workers were flattening land in preparation for a new cemetery, they discovered that they were on the site of a 2,000-year-old tomb. What are the chances? Now, scientists from the Siberian Federal University claim that the tomb holds evidence of a new, previously unknown ancient culture. But does it?According to the story, first published in Haaretz and now making the rounds on archeological...
Experts Reveal Who are Inside the Mysterious Sarcophagi Found Beneath the Notre-Dame Cathedral
Three years ago, the world watched in horror as a fire engulfed Paris’ beloved Notre Dame Cathedral. Restoration work began swiftly thereafter and, almost immediately, yielded incredible discoveries in the depths of the church. Two lead sarcophagi were salvaged from an ancient graveyard, inspiring speculation over who—or what—they contained. After months of research, French archaeologists have revealed the identities of the entombed. The sarcophagi respectively hold the remains of a high-ranking clergyman who led a largely sedentary life, according to an inscription on his coffin, and a young nobleman who likely suffered from chronic illness before his death. Last month INRAP, France’s national archaeological research institute, transferred the coffins...
Look at the face of the 'Jericho Skull,' buried 9,000 years ago with shells for eyes
The 9,000-year-old Jericho Skull now has a new face, thanks to the latest reconstruction techniques.
A Massive Viking Hall was Unearthed in Denmark: “The Largest Find” in a Decade
The remains of a Viking hall has been uncovered by archaeologists from the Historical Museum of Northern Jutland in Denmark. Unlike any other known in the area, it is the biggest building of its kind found in more than a decade. “This is the largest Viking Age find of this nature in more than ten years, and we have not seen anything like it before here in North Jutland, even though it has only been partially excavated,” archaeologist and excavation leader Thomas Rune Knudsen said in a statement. “We only had the opportunity to excavate part of the hall, but there...
Winchcombe meteorite sees museum visitors treble
Visitor numbers at a museum have trebled since it displayed fragments of a meteorite that landed locally. Discovered on a Winchcombe driveway in February 2021, parts of the meteorite are now on permanent display at the town's museum. It was the first to be discovered in the UK since 1991.
Life Did Not Originate on Earth, As Evidenced by a Meteorite Holding the “Source of Life” Proves
Science is still debating and researching the origin of life on Earth. There are several ideas regarding the origin of life on Earth, but up until this point, none have come to general agreement.
Three archaeology mysteries that may finally be solved in 2023 – including lost Egyptian queen
THREE huge historical mysteries may be solved this year. Research-based predictions have allowed those in the archaeological world to give us a look at which secrets kept for thousands of years may be told in 2023. QUEEN MUMMY. One Egyptian tomb may contain the mummy of Queen Nefertiti, and DNA...
