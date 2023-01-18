Read full article on original website
BBC
Plan to turn street lights off for longer at night
Planners have proposed increasing the hours that Essex's street lights are switched off at night. About 70% of street lights in the county, excluding Southend and Thurrock, are switched off between 01:00 and 05:00 to save money and reduce carbon emissions. Lee Scott, Conservative cabinet member for highways maintenance and...
BBC
Bristol's new e-scooter scheme will include road parking
A new e-scooter rental scheme will see parking spaces moved from pavements onto marked areas on roads. Bristol City Council is planning to address issues surrounding "parking and rider behaviour" with e-scooters by moving where they are parked. Since October 2020, Voi has operated rentable e-scooters as part of a...
Neighbours fury as wealthy couple given go-ahead to build 25ft underground tunnel in crumbling cliff
Neighbours have reacted with fury after a wealthy couple were granted permission to build an underground tunnel through a cliff to their private viewing platform despite fears the rock is 'fragile'.
A 23-Year-Old Drove 3 Hours to Rob a Cannabis Factory And Ended Up Beaten to Death
The killing of a 23-year-old would-be cannabis burglar by three drug gang members is a continuing sign of the pernicious effects of UK weed laws, experts told VICE World News. The beating to death of Tomasz Waga in Cardiff by three members of a crime gang from Albania, is the latest deadly example of ongoing cannabis farm wars in the UK exposed by VICE World News in 2021. The case also reveals the wholesale expansion into Wales of Albanian gangs who have already become major players in the illegal cannabis growing industry – alongside the cocaine trade – in England.
BBC
Three women died at Priory psychiatric unit in two months
Two other young women died in the same psychiatric hospital as a mental health blogger in the two months before her death, a BBC investigation has found. Beth Matthews, 26, from Cornwall, ordered a poisonous substance from Russia, which was posted to her secure ward at Priory Hospital Cheadle Royal near Stockport, where she ingested it.
BBC
Cody Fisher stabbed to death on Birmingham nightclub dance floor
A 23-year-old man stabbed to death on the dance floor of a Birmingham nightclub has been described as a "best friend" by his family. Cody Fisher, a non-league footballer and school sport coach, was fatally injured at The Crane nightclub, just before 23:45 GMT on 26 December. Despite efforts to...
BBC
Anglesey farmer Macauley Owen killed by trailer gate
A farmer was killed when he was hit on the head by the rear gate of a trailer, an inquest has heard. Macauley Owen was using a tractor and tipper on a farm at Carreglefn, near Amlwch on Anglesey, when he was hurt. The 26-year-old died three days later at...
BBC
Body in Leeds canal found with 30-year-old A-Z in pocket
The body of an "elderly" man who had a "single key and a 30-year-old map book" in his pockets has been recovered from a canal, police have said. West Yorkshire Police said a member of the public reported seeing a body in the water near Bramley Fall Park in Leeds at about 09:05 GMT.
BBC
Hinkley Point: Bus crash road 'was gritted night before accident'
The road on which a bus flipped over with 70 people on board had been gritted the night before the accident, the council has said. The bus was carrying workers to the Hinkley Point C site and overturned on the A39 near Cannington at around 06:00 GMT on Tuesday. There...
BBC
Women having home births in London warned about ambulance transport
Women giving birth at home might need to make their own way to hospital in case of emergency, NHS trusts in London have warned. There are delays due to about 20,000 ambulance workers and emergency call-handlers walking out across England. "There is no guarantee that an ambulance or paramedic will...
BBC
Cows which trampled Yorkshire couple had no alternative field, farmer says
A farmer has told an inquest he had no alternative but to put his cows in a field with a footpath, where they trampled a walker to death. Michael Holmes, 57, was killed and his wife Teresa Holmes is in a wheelchair following the incident in 2020. They crossed a...
BBC
Nesscliffe Hill sandstone carvings puzzle archaeologists
Two archaeologists are asking for help to solve the meaning of mysterious carvings on a piece of sandstone. It was found during a dig last summer at Nesscliffe Hill, near Shrewsbury, by Dr Paul Reilly and Gary Lock. The stone has circular and straight lines carved into it which the...
BBC
Suffolk magnet fisherman shocked after dredging up revolver
A magnet fisherman said he was shocked to discover he had dredged up a gun dating back to the early 1900s. Brian Welburn, 43, found the US-made revolver at the bottom of the River Stour at Long Melford on the Essex/Suffolk border two weeks ago. Since then he has also...
BBC
Councillors back calls to stop council shedding 100 staff
Councillors have backed calls to temporarily halt the transfer of staff from Bristol City Council to the West of England Combined Authority (Weca). It involves the loss of 70 posts in the council's strategic transport and city design unit and 30 new roles at Weca. A Green party motion, voted...
Inside a gorgeous pub with rooms in Hodnet - Shropshire's finest Tudor village
Stan Cullimore calls at The Bear Inn, a pub with a restaurant and 12 bedrooms in the village of Hodnet. He finds that it 'oozes gentility and style'.
BBC
Maidenhead car park closure causing fury, councillor says
Businesses are furious over the continued closure of a town centre car park that was shut when concrete fell from its ceiling, a councillor said. The 734-space multi-storey on Broadway, Maidenhead, was shut on safety grounds on New Year's Eve. Liberal Democrat councillor Gurch Singh said the site was "one...
My beloved Morecambe was once mocked for Mr Blobbyland, so it deserves its Eden Project | Helen Pidd
This £50m levelling up project certainly beats our old theme park. One official told me he’d do a deal with the devil to help the area. Seems he did, says Guardian North of England editor Helen Pidd
BBC
West bus passengers to see 36 routes axed in funding row
Bus passengers in the west of England will see further cuts to public transport with routes being axed. From April, 36 of the regions 69 publicly-subsidised services will no longer be funded and will be withdrawn. The cuts were signed off by the West of England combined authority (WECA) on...
BBC
Birmingham house explosion neighbour relives 'horrible day'
A man has relived the moment his next-door neighbour's house exploded, killing a great-grandmother. Lami Charlery said he still struggled to sleep six months since the blast in Birmingham that fatally injured retired pub landlady Doreen Mace. He spoke to the BBC as he returned to the site of the...
BBC
Levelling Up: Catterick Garrison plan in PM's constituency to get £20m
A project in the Prime Minister's North Yorkshire constituency is to receive almost £20m in levelling up cash. The Catterick Garrison town centre scheme is the only one to receive government support in the county. Richmondshire District Council said the plans would create an attractive, vibrant and inclusive town...
