ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Killington, VT

Killington community finds missing dog involved in car crash

By Krista
Mountain Times
Mountain Times
 2 days ago

By Katy Savage

When a dog went missing in the woods after a car crash in Killington, about 40 people teamed up to find him.

They printed fliers, organized search teams, hiked day and night and flew drones.

They found the dog two days later.

Arlo, a 1-year-old pit bull mixed breed, was found near the Killington Deli and Markett place on Jan. 15.

“I was ecstatic. It was exciting. There were so many people out there looking for this puppy,” said Val Hannan, who manages the deli.

Lynne Aylesworth, a manager at Chalet Killington, saw Arlo as she pulled into the parking lot. She parked her car, opened her door and called the dog, according to Nancy Koch, who owns the deli. Aylesworth brought Arlo to the front of the store and held him in her lap.

Koch said Arlo was brought to a vet shortly after.

“He was a little chilly, definitely hungry and tired but he was wagging his tail,” Koch said. “I think he was happy to be in the back seat of a car. He was in great shape.”

Arlo was in a head-on collision around 4:30 p.m. on Jan. 13 when the pickup truck he was in collided with a tractor trailer.

According to police, Joseph Ceccacci of Killington, the owner of Arlo, was traveling west on Route 4 in the passing lane heading up Sherburne pass near Winterberry Road in a 2005 Dodge Ram pickup. Witnesses told police Ceccacci’s vehicle went into a spin and contacted a tractor trailer that was traveling east down the hill.

Ceccacci’s vehicle spun around  three times before stopping in a ditch, police said witnesses had reported. Ceccacci was ejected from his vehicle and found lying unconscious beside it where he was administered medical attention by bystanders. Arlo was seen running into the woods near Winterberry Road just after the crash.

The tractor trailer, operated by Hunter Daniels, attempted to brake but due to icy conditions, traveled across both westbound lanes before hitting the ditch, police said.

Daniels was not injured in the crash, according to police, while Ceccacci was transported via ambulance to Rutland Regional Medical Center with serious injuries.

Daniels told police he had been hauling water but the truck was currently empty. The tanker came to rest blocking both westbound lanes. Traffic in both directions was stopped for approximately two hours before opening up to one lane of travel and then intermittently closed while wreckers positioned for safe removal of both vehicles.

Ceccacci’s vehicle was towed by Killington Auto. The tractor trailer was removed by Lyman’s Towing of Royalton after emergency officials worked to separate the tractor and trailer.

Off-duty Fair Haven Police Officer Cheri Mcdermott hiked into the woods in an effort to find Arlo  just after the crash but could not find him.

Many of Ceccacci’s friends worked day and night over Martin Luther King weekend to search for Arlo.

“People take their dogs very seriously here in Vermont and particularly here in the community of Killington where everybody does a very good job of looking out for each other,” Jim Lewis of Killington said as he searched Gifford Woods State Park for Arlo the afternoon of Jan. 14.

When he was finally found, it was emotional for some. Ceccacci’s friend Kevin Olaynack said he was moved to tears.

“This is our community. We are one big family,” Olaynack said. “We all just stick together, and when someone is hurting, we pick them up, and when someone is in need, we take care of them.”

Koch, a friend of Ceccacci’s, said they were just about to set up a feeding station Arlo before he was found.

Koch said she drove around most of Saturday and Sunday searching for Arlo.

“It’s one of those things where everyone has the feeling of one more,” she said. “We would never regret that one more drive at night.”

Ceccacci, who was awake and conscious at the hospital, was immediately told Arlo had been found.

“Joe is very happy,”  said Koch just after Arlo was found. “His whole family is in tears in the hospital right now, but they are all very very happy. It’s great; it’s awesome.”

Koch said Ceccacci  is in “good spirits” and expected to make a full recovery.

“He has a lot of broken parts but he’s on the mend,” said Koch, explaining Ceccacci has a broken rib, a collapsed lung and broken collarbone.

“All he was ever asking about was Arlo,” Koch said. “He just wanted updates and leads as much as possible.”

A Go Fund Me has been started to help Ceccacci’s recovery. About $35,000 had been raised as of Jan. 17.

“This community is one of a kind honestly. A lot of people come together when they need to, especially in a time of need and hardship,” Koch said.

Victoria Gaither contributed to this report.

The post Killington community finds missing dog involved in car crash appeared first on The Mountain Times .

Comments / 0

Related
newportdispatch.com

Two injured during Cornwall crash

CORNWALL — A 57-year-old man from Sudbury was injured during a crash in Cornwall this morning. The single-vehicle crash took place on Vermont Route 30 at around 7:10 a.m. According to the report, Carl Anderson was traveling south when he crossed briefly into the center line and then exited the road on the southbound lane.
CORNWALL, VT
mynbc5.com

Woman dies from shed fire injuries in Sullivan County, NH

LANGDON, N.H. — A woman who was injured in a shed fire earlier this month in Langdon has died, New Hampshire fire officials said. The New Hampshire State Fire Marshall said 29-year-old Crystal Chase died on Jan. 10 after sustaining injuries in a fire that broke out several days earlier.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, NH
newportdispatch.com

Two-vehicle crash with injuries on I-89 in Williston

WILLISTON — Police responded to a two-vehicle crash with injuries in Williston today. The crash took place on I-89 south at around 8:30 a.m. According to the report, Keagan Livingston, 28, of South Burlington, was traveling north on I-89 before hitting Ian Wiltshire, 36, of St. Albans City, head-on.
WILLISTON, VT
newportdispatch.com

DUI crash in Newfane

NEWFANE — A 35-year-old man from Brattleboro was arrested for DUI following a crash in Newfane early this morning. The single-vehicle crash took place on Vermont Route 30 at around 12:00 a.m. Police say that the driver, identified as William Simon Jr., had been drinking. Simon Jr. was arrested...
NEWFANE, VT
NECN

Body Found Within Vermont Recycling Processing Center, Police Say

A woman’s body was found Tuesday within the Casella recycling processing center in Hartford, Vermont, police said. The Hartford Police Department responded to the report of a body found and determined that it was that of a deceased female, police said. Police said it appears to be an isolated incident and there is no risk to the community. They did not release any other details.
HARTFORD, VT
NEWS10 ABC

Search for a missing Granville man coming up cold

GRANVILLE, N.Y.(NEWS10) – A Granville man who went missing nine years ago today is still missing. NEWS10 is revisiting the case revolving around 23-year-old Jonathan Schaff and has the latest. “It was a very strange disappearance,” recalls Granville resident, Payton Barlow. Police say Jonathan Schaff was last seen...
GRANVILLE, NY
WCAX

Police ID body of Hartford woman found at recycling center

HARTFORD, Vt. (WCAX) - Authorities say they have identified the body of a Hartford woman found at the local recycling-processing center Tuesday. Hartford Police responded to a call that a woman’s body was found at the Casella facility. They say the woman is from Hartford but they are not releasing her name until the family is notified.
HARTFORD, VT
VTDigger

Woman found dead at Casella recycling center in Hartford

A woman was found dead at a Casella recycling processing center in Hartford on Tuesday, according to the Hartford Police Department.  The Vermont State Police are assisting the local agency with an investigation, Hartford police said, calling the death an apparent “isolated incident” that poses “no risk to the community.” Jeff Weld, director of communications […] Read the story on VTDigger here: Woman found dead at Casella recycling center in Hartford.
HARTFORD, VT
WCAX

Wardsboro man found not guilty in 2016 shooting death

BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (WCAX) - A Wardsboro man has been found not guilty in the shooting death of his neighbor in 2016. A Brattleboro jury Thursday exonerated Kevin Parker over the shooting death of Kirby Staib. Staib was found dead on an adjoining property on Gilfeather Road where the two men...
WARDSBORO, VT
WCAX

Body found at Upper Valley recycling center

HARTFORD, Vt. (WCAX) - Authorities are investigating after a body was found at a recycling-processing center in Hartford Tuesday. Hartford Police responded to a call that a woman’s body was found at the Casella facility. They say it appears to be an isolated incident and there is no threat to the community.
HARTFORD, VT
newportdispatch.com

Rollover crash in Williamstown

WILLIAMSTOWN — A 67-year-old woman was cited for leaving the scene of an accident in Williamstown on Sunday. The single-vehicle crash took place on South Hill Road at around 8:45 p.m. Police say that the driver, Laura Hernandez, of Williamstown, fled the scene in another vehicle. The vehicle was...
WILLIAMSTOWN, VT
Q 105.7

Grossly Negligent Vermont Man Crashes Doing 120 MPH, Police Say

VT man arrested for "grossly negligent operation" of a motor vehicle. What happened?. Police in Vermont arrested a man over the weekend who they say was unable to navigate a turn because he was driving under the influence and at a ridiculously unsafe speed. Eventually, the impaired man would crash his car, only to be arrested and charged moments later.
RUTLAND, VT
newportdispatch.com

Drug trafficking arrests made in Essex Junction

BURLINGTON — Five men with ties to Philadelphia were arrested on drug related charges in Chittenden County. Ronald Harris, aka Rizz, was arrested January 17 following his indictment for a drug conspiracy spanning nearly two years. Rasheed Stokes-Johnson, aka Slay, Eric J. Weaver, and Shamir W. Elliott were arrested...
ESSEX, VT
WCAX

Police investigate South Burlington armed robbery

“Just a proud moment as a coach”: Sportsmanship shines at high school basketball game. A junior varsity high school basketball game this week between Oxbow and Danville ended in a blowout with Danville coming out on top, but both teams walked away winners. New partnership to get Vt. mental...
SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT
newportdispatch.com

Plainfield teen cited for leaving scene of crash with injuries

MARSHFIELD — A 18-year-old from Plainfield was cited for leaving the scene of an accident in Marshfield early Saturday morning. Authorities were notified of a single-vehicle crash on US Route 2 at around 3:20 a.m. Police say all occupants had left the scene when they arrived. The passengers were...
MARSHFIELD, VT
WCAX

New name, same Six: The southern Vt. mountain name adjustment

SOUTH POMFRET, Vt. (WCAX) - Ski season is underway and so is a rebrand at a popular southern Vermont ski resort. Saskadena Six rebranded from its former, nearly 90-year-old name, Suicide Six, in July. The resort said it wanted to change its name to be sensitive to mental health concerns.
VERMONT STATE
Mountain Times

Mountain Times

Killington, VT
908
Followers
1K+
Post
91K+
Views
ABOUT

The Mountain Times is a weekly community newspaper serving, which means that it covers local events in a way that’s different from a large metropolitan or regional daily. The aim is to inform readers about their friends and neighbors, about events, local government, schools, sports and local business. We cover Windsor County and Rutland County in Vermont.

 http://mountaintimes.info

Comments / 0

Community Policy