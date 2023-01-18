The World Cup is returning to Killington for the seventh time next year.

The resort announced Jan. 17 that a new one-year contract had been signed. The race features the fastest female alpine ski racers in the world. Part of the International Ski and Snowboard Federation’s Audi FIS Ski World Cup Circuit, the Killington Cup is the world’s most attended women’s Audi FIS Ski World Cup.

The “Heroic” initiative will also be back for the second year in a row, a program designed to empower and create opportunities for women in the ski industry.

The Stifel Killington Cup Giant Slalom and Slalom will be held Nov. 25-26, 2023.

“We are excited to again host this race at Killington Resort. This is an event that draws spectators from around the world to one of the premier resort destinations in the U.S., which continuously puts on the best event of the circuit,” said Powdr CEO Justin Sibley.

Mike Solimano, president and general manager of Killington Resort & Pico Mountain, added, “Hosting the Stifel Killington Cup is a great way to kick off the ski season in Vermont. Having the fastest female ski racers in the world compete on our slopes is a source of great pride for our entire team here at Killington & Pico. We look forward to having the athletes, entertainers, and partners back again for a seventh time.”

The race brings about 40,000 people to spectate at the base of Superstar over the course of the weekend’s events.

“Seeing nearly 40,000 fans at Killington every year shows how incredible World Cups in the U.S. can be,” said U.S. Ski & Snowboard President and CEO Sophie Goldschmidt.

The post Killington Cup to return under one-year deal appeared first on The Mountain Times .