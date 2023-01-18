Read full article on original website
Related
Two arrested as remains of man found in pond identified by police
Two men have been arrested after the remains of a 59-year-old man were found in a pond in Essex.Essex Police announced on Tuesday that the remains had been discovered in Oakwood Pond in Harlow on New Year’s Eve and were likely to have been there for “weeks”.The force said on Thursday that they had been identified as belonging to Phillip Lewis, 59, from Harlow, who was known to his friends as “Scottish Phil”.Police arrested a 52-year-old man on suspicion of murder and a 23-year-old man on suspicion of conspiracy to commit murder on Wednesday evening. Both remained in custody.The force...
BBC
Cody Fisher stabbed to death on Birmingham nightclub dance floor
A 23-year-old man stabbed to death on the dance floor of a Birmingham nightclub has been described as a "best friend" by his family. Cody Fisher, a non-league footballer and school sport coach, was fatally injured at The Crane nightclub, just before 23:45 GMT on 26 December. Despite efforts to...
BBC
Saul Murray: Luton man killed after posting Rolex photos
A man has been convicted of murdering a "hard-working" father who was drugged with the sedative GHB. A trial heard how Saul Murray, 33, was killed at his flat in Luton on 27 February last year after posing on Instagram with Rolex watches. A jury found Ikem Affia, 31, of...
BBC
Stoke-on-Trent man jailed for killing neighbour in phone row
A man has been jailed for life for stabbing his neighbour to death in a row over a mobile phone theft. Nathan Miotk pleaded guilty to killing Florin-Dumitru Ciurar on 4 August last year at his flat in Hanley, Stoke-on-Trent. A Newton hearing to determine the facts of the case...
BBC
Paddleboarder who hit boy in Bristol park sentenced
A woman who attacked a 12-year-old boy with a paddle has been given a suspended sentence. Fay Johnson, 32, of Yate, hit Antwon Forrest on the banks of the River Avon in Brislington on 26 March. She had been on a paddle boarding trip and accused a group of children...
Police check every hotel in Colchester as hunt for wealthy missing mother and baby enters sixth day
A search for missing mother Constance Marten (pictured), 35, and her newborn child has entered its sixth day, with every hotel and B&B in the city of Colchester being checked.
Father should have known of obese girl’s plight, manslaughter trial told
Alun Titford on trial over death in ‘horrific circumstances’ of his 16-year-old daughter Kaylea in Wales
Morbidly obese girl, 16, died after living in conditions ‘unfit for an animal’
A teenage girl who died after becoming morbidly obese over lockdown and lived in conditions “unfit for any animal” was seriously neglected by her parents, a court has been told.Kaylea Titford, 16, weighed 22 stone and 13 lbs, with a body mass index of 70, when she died in October 2020 at her home in Newtown, Powys, Wales.Police discovered her lying in soiled clothing and bed linen, Mold Crown Court heard on Wednesday.Her mother Sarah Lloyd-Jones, 39, admits manslaughter by gross negligence but her father Alun Titford, 45, denies the offence.Opening Titford’s trial, Caroline Rees KC, prosecuting, said Kaylea had...
BBC
Three women died at Priory psychiatric unit in two months
Two other young women died in the same psychiatric hospital as a mental health blogger in the two months before her death, a BBC investigation has found. Beth Matthews, 26, from Cornwall, ordered a poisonous substance from Russia, which was posted to her secure ward at Priory Hospital Cheadle Royal near Stockport, where she ingested it.
BBC
Draining of Harlow pond where human remains found concludes
The draining of a pond where human remains were found on New Year's Eve has concluded, a police force said. The remains of Phillip Lewis, 59, who lived in Harlow, Essex, were recovered from Oakwood Pond in the town. Essex Police said Lee Clarke, 55, charged with murder, had been...
BBC
Fourth man arrested over footballer Cody Fisher's death
A fourth man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering footballer Cody Fisher at a Birmingham nightclub. The 23-year-old player for non-league Stratford Town died after being stabbed on the dance floor of the Crane venue in Digbeth on Boxing Day. The 18-year-old suspect was detained in Erdington, Birmingham, on...
BBC
Anglesey farmer Macauley Owen killed by trailer gate
A farmer was killed when he was hit on the head by the rear gate of a trailer, an inquest has heard. Macauley Owen was using a tractor and tipper on a farm at Carreglefn, near Amlwch on Anglesey, when he was hurt. The 26-year-old died three days later at...
BBC
Women having home births in London warned about ambulance transport
Women giving birth at home might need to make their own way to hospital in case of emergency, NHS trusts in London have warned. There are delays due to about 20,000 ambulance workers and emergency call-handlers walking out across England. "There is no guarantee that an ambulance or paramedic will...
BBC
A39 Somerset: Road re-opens after over-turned double-decker bus
A road has reopened after a double-decker bus carrying 70 Hinkley Point C workers overturned in icy road conditions in Somerset. Initially declared a major incident, police attended the crash, which also involved a motorcyclist, on the A39 near Cannington at about 06:00 GMT. There were 70 people on board...
BBC
Witham Cemetery fly tippers will be 'hunted down' and prosecuted
A pile of fly-tipped waste has been removed from outside a cemetery. The rubbish, including ventilation piping, wooden panels and domestic appliances, was found outside Witham Cemetery and was reported to Essex Police on Monday morning. Braintree District Council staff have cleared the waste and were investigating. Ross Playle, Conservative...
BBC
Bradford brothers jailed over heroin haul found at house
Two brothers have been jailed after a man walked into a police station and told officers they were storing drugs at his home. A search of his house in Bradford found heroin worth more than £1.5m as well as £100,000 in cash, Bradford Crown Court was told. Daniel...
BBC
Woman dies after "suspected hit and run" in East Devon
A woman has died in hospital following a "suspected hit-and-run" in East Devon. Police were called on Thursday morning after pedestrians found an injured woman on Cadhay Lane in Ottery St Mary. Paramedics attended and a "local woman in her 60s" was taken to Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital where...
BBC
Hinkley Point: Bus crash road 'was gritted night before accident'
The road on which a bus flipped over with 70 people on board had been gritted the night before the accident, the council has said. The bus was carrying workers to the Hinkley Point C site and overturned on the A39 near Cannington at around 06:00 GMT on Tuesday. There...
BBC
Cemfjord sinking: Crew lost during 'extraordinarily violent' seas
The crew of a small cargo ship died after their vessel capsized in strong winds and 10m-high waves, a fatal accident inquiry (FAI) has heard. The bodies of the eight men were never recovered after the MV Cemfjord sank in the Pentland Firth, a stretch of sea between Orkney and the Caithness coast.
BBC
County Durham paramedic struck off for failing to help girl who died
A paramedic who failed to give appropriate life support to a teenage girl who died has been struck off following a misconduct hearing. Emergency teams were called to attend the suicide of 17-year-old Quinn Milburn-Beadle in Shildon, County Durham, in December 2018. A panel found Gavin Wood did not follow...
Comments / 0