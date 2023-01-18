Read full article on original website
Woman whose father died of Aids from infected blood urges Government apology
A University of Cambridge worker whose father died from Aids after he was given infected blood has called on the Government to issue a public apology for its role in the contaminated blood scandal.Elizabeth MacRae’s father Peter was infected with HIV through blood products he was given to treat his haemophilia, a condition that affects the blood’s ability to clot.She said he died in 1991, aged 42 or 43, when she was 12 and her sister Kirsty was nine.He is one of an estimated 2,400 patients who died after being infected with HIV and Hepatitis C through contaminated blood products...
16-year-olds old enough to decide on gender ID change, education secretary suggests
Education secretary Gillian Keegan has suggested that she believes 16-year-olds are old enough to decide to change their gender identity – as a political row deepened about Westminster’s plans to block reforms passed in Scotland. Rishi Sunak’s government said it would block a gender self-identification law passed in Scotland, a move branded by Nicola Sturgeon as a “full-frontal attack” on the Scottish parliament.The bill passed at Holyrood would lower the age Scots can apply for a gender recognition certificate (GRC) from 18 to 16, as well as removing the need for a medical diagnosis of gender dysphoria.Asked if she thought...
MP Simon Clarke's nurses-using-food banks remarks criticised by RCN
A Conservative MP's comments that nurses using food banks were just not budgeting properly have been called "heartless" by a union. Simon Clarke told BBC Radio Tees nurses on an "average salary of £35,000 a year" should not rely on charity. The Middlesbrough South and East Cleveland MP was...
Stormont parties urge NI Secretary to help enact organ donation law
The five largest parties at Stormont have written to the Northern Ireland Secretary urging him to intervene to process a new organ donation law.The opt-out system was passed by MLAs at Stormont last year but the enacting of the legislation has been delayed due to the political stalemate.It was to be named Daithi’s Law after six-year-old Daithi MacGabhann, from Belfast, who is on the organ transplant waiting list and whose family have campaigned for the new legislation.*STATEMENT* We have formally written to the Secretary of State @chhcalling requesting an urgent meeting to discuss #DáithísLaw. 📸 @MalMccann pic.twitter.com/nvoesD6ijT— Donate4Dáithí (@Donate4Daithi) January...
Lee Anderson reported to Commons authorities after using staff to make food bank point
Conservative MP Lee Anderson has been accused by Labour of “harassing” his own staff member and using her as a political football in a row over food bank use.The Tory MP has repeatedly attracted controversy on the subject after he claimed that poor people only food banks them because “cannot budget”.Mr Anderson shared a photo of a office staff member called Katy to make his point – saying she earned less than £30,000 and did not need to use a food bank. “Katy makes my point really well.”But Labour MP Dawn Butler said the tweet was “a form bullying and...
Crying grandmother begged family to let her die after 33-hour wait on hospital trolley
A 92-year-old crying grandmother asked her family to let her die as she waited for 33 hours on a trolley for a hospital bed.Graeme Smith, 37, told the Liverpool Echo of his grandmother’s agonising wait. An ambulance was called to her care home on New Year’s Eve after she became unwell, though it took “hours” to arrive. Eventually, she arrived at Aintree University Hospital at 9pm.However, Smith’s grandmother was left in a corridor with “about 40 other elderly or very sick people” until approximately 6am on 2 January when she was moved onto a ward. “She was very distressed...
Great-grandmother with broken hip taken to hospital on gritter lid as she ‘was not eligible’ for ambulance
The family of a great-grandmother who broke her hip were told she was not “was not eligible” for an ambulance so they took her to the hospital themselves - on a gritter lid in a white van.Pamela Rolfe, 79, was walking her dog when she fell on 29 December and passersby helped keep her warm by putting a duvet over her.As the weather became windy and rainy her daughter Dawn Hamilton, 58, phoned to see where the ambulance was - and was stunned to be told “due to the current crisis at the moment she doesn’t qualify for an ambulance”.Ms...
Prison where 3 guards had flings with inmates is 'UK's cushiest jail'
Slide 1 of 16: A 'modern' prison where three female guards had flings with inmates allows prisoners to have phones in their rooms, send emails, and even have their own laptops. Shamed prison staff Jennifer Gavan, 27, Ayshea Gunn, 27, and Emily Watson, 26, have all been jailed within the last three years for sparking relationships with prisoners at £250 ($300) million super prison HMP Berwyn in Wrexham, North Wales, which houses Category C adult male offenders.
Law student would have lived if he had gone to hospital earlier – neurosurgeon
A neurosurgeon who investigated the death of a 26-year-old law student after a series of remote GP appointments, concluded he probably would have lived if he had been taken to hospital earlier, an inquest has heard.Simon Howarth conducted an inquiry following the death of musician David Nash, who was taken to hospital after four phone consultations with a Leeds GP practice over a 19-day period in October and November 2020 and then five calls to NHS 111.A coroner in Wakefield, West Yorkshire, had heard a GP expert conclude that the advanced nurse practitioner from the Burley Park Medical Practice, in...
Three women died at Priory psychiatric unit in two months
Two other young women died in the same psychiatric hospital as a mental health blogger in the two months before her death, a BBC investigation has found. Beth Matthews, 26, from Cornwall, ordered a poisonous substance from Russia, which was posted to her secure ward at Priory Hospital Cheadle Royal near Stockport, where she ingested it.
Disabled boy loses overnight NHS care because parents cannot afford heating
The parents of a severely disabled 11-year-old boy, who requires constant 24-hour medical attention at home, have been told that the NHS cannot guarantee overnight nursing support for him because they can not properly heat their house. Leah and Troy Van Keogh were told by their local health board that...
Disability benefit assessment proposals are utterly unworkable, says charity
Government plans which could reportedly see disability benefits claimants asked to demonstrate what work they might be able to take have been described as “utterly unworkable” by a charity.Such claimants could continue receiving the payments after they return to employment as part of a drive to get people back into the workforce, according to reports.Under the reforms, the system used to assess eligibility for the sickness benefits could be scrapped, with ministers describing it as a “perverse incentive to prove how sick you are”, The Times newspaper reported.It could be replaced with a process that instead asks claimants to demonstrate...
Nurses' strike: New dates as union escalates dispute
Two new nurses' strikes will be held on 6 and 7 February in England and Wales - unless there is movement on pay, the Royal College of Nursing says. The walkouts will be the biggest so far, with more than a third of NHS trusts in England and all but one Welsh health board affected.
Councillors back calls to stop council shedding 100 staff
Councillors have backed calls to temporarily halt the transfer of staff from Bristol City Council to the West of England Combined Authority (Weca). It involves the loss of 70 posts in the council's strategic transport and city design unit and 30 new roles at Weca. A Green party motion, voted...
Thousands of nurses and ambulance workers to strike on same day
Thousands of ambulance workers and nurses will go on strike on the same day next month as the pay dispute with the Government shows no signs of reaching a resolution.The GMB union said more than 10,000 ambulance workers, including paramedics, emergency care assistants and call handlers, will stage strikes on February 6, February 20, March 6 and March 20.Nurses are also due to strike on February 6 – meaning mass disruption can be expected across the NHS on that day. Nurses will also strike the following day, February 7.BREAKING 🚨: Ambulance workers announce new strike dates – after government refuse to...
Charities and organisations call for social energy tariff
Almost 100 charities and organisations are collectively calling for a social energy tariff to help low-income and vulnerable older and disabled households heat their homes.In an open letter to Chancellor Jeremy Hunt, the group including Age UK, Fair By Design, National Energy Action (NEA) and Scope warn that many older and disabled people, their carers and low-income households, are facing an uncertain future as they grapple with unaffordable energy bills.A survey for Age UK suggests that 24% of over-60s are living in homes which are colder than they would like them to be, rising to 27% for older people with...
Rochdale MP Tony Lloyd reveals chemotherapy treatment after diagnosis
A veteran Labour MP has revealed he is having chemotherapy after a recent cancer diagnosis, meaning he will not attend Parliament. Tony Lloyd, who has served Rochdale since 2017, said his doctors had told him to "socially isolate and avoid meetings". He said his immune system was "compromised" so he...
Westminster has dragged trans people into its attack on Scotland’s powers
This week the UK government has made an order under section 35 of the Scotland Act to veto the gender recognition reforms passed by the Scottish parliament. Tuesday’s announcement by the Scottish secretary, Alister Jack, is harmful to trans people, who have waited long enough for improvements to the gender recognition process as – contrary to some claims being made – this legislation has been long proposed, consulted on and debated.
Stormont stalemate: Latest deadline for restoring devolution passes
The latest deadline to restore Northern Ireland's devolved government at Stormont has passed without an agreement. The law says the UK government must call another election within 12 weeks. But Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris could opt to delay a poll, as he has done previously via legislation at Westminster.
Transgender people lose NHS waiting times High Court case
A group of transgender people have lost their legal case against NHS England over waiting times to get seen by a gender specialist. The two trans adults and two trans children had tried to get the wait times - more than four years in one of their cases - deemed illegal.
