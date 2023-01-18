ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cal Poly Baseball ranked 38th in attendance for 2022

By Dusty Baker
KSBY News
 2 days ago
The Cal Poly Mustangs are coming off a 2022 season in which they ranked 38th nationally in attendance.

The NCAA released the top 50 average home attendance numbers Tuesday.

Cal Poly ranked second in the Big West in attendance behind 33rd ranked Hawaii.

The Mustangs completed a 37-21 season in front of those fans, winning 13 of their final 14 games.

Cal Poly averaged 1,905 fans per game and reeled in 57,161 fans during the season.

The Mustangs 2023 season begins in one month on February 17th when they face Missouri State.

KSBY News

