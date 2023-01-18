Lafayette Boys Hoops Holds off Comeaux 48-41
BOYS BASKETBALL
Lafayette 48, Comeaux 41
Abbeville 66, Erath 54
Acadiana 39, Crowley 33
Central Catholic 67, Hanson Memorial 40
David Thibodaux 48, Elton 40
Donaldsonville 69, Berwick 47
ESA 58, Bell City 47
JS Clark Leadership Academy 66, Midland 39
Loreauville 59, Delcambre 55
Mamou 64, Teurlings Catholic 57
Merryville 55, Church Point 10
Notre Dame 45, DeQuincy 25
New Iberia 57, Iowa 52
North Vermilion 59, Iota 58
Northside 68, Westgate 61
Patterson 55, E.D. White 47
Pine Prairie 76, Basile 46
Southside 67, Northwest 40
St. Martinville 72, Kaplan 34
Vermilion Catholic 82, Centerville 44
Welsh 61, Lake Arthur 52
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Abbeville 50, Erath 37
Barbe 56, Southside 34
Carencro 57, Comeaux 29
Central Catholic 55, Hanson Memorial 44
Delcambre 33, Loreauville 11
Donaldsonville 44, Berwick 11
Hathaway 67, Lacassine 40
Highland Baptist 58, Jeanerette 24
Kaplan 45, St. Martinville 37
Lake Arthur 63, Welsh 27
Merryville 43, Church Point 39
Midland 41, JS Clark Leadership Academy 36
New Iberia 36, Acadiana 24
North Vermilion 49, Iota 44
Patterson 44, E.D. White 36
Rayne 57, Washington-Marion 54
St. Edmund Catholic 54, North Central 42
St. Louis 55, Jennings 46
Teurlings Catholic 42, Mamou 39
West St. Mary 73, Westgate 23
Westminster Christian 59, False River Academy 12
------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.
To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE .
Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers
Comments / 0