Atlanta Hawks Fined Trae Young Because He Used A Private Jet And Didn't Fly Back With The Team After A Playoff Loss
Atlanta Hawks ended up fining Trae Young after he used a private jet to fly back during last season's disappointing playoffs.
Lakers: Russell Westbrook Got Into Heated Conversation With LA Coaches Last Night
"Ya’ll gotta be better than that."
Seth Curry Calls Out The Brooklyn Nets For Relying Too Much On Kevin Durant And Kyrie Irving
Seth Curry gave his Brooklyn Nets teammates a reality check about relying too much on. Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving and being too focused on playing isolation basketball.
Former teammate responds after getting dissed by John Wall
Former NBA center Justin Patton was just minding his own business, only to get hit with an unexpected diss. LA Clippers guard John Wall appeared this week on the “Run Your Race” podcast and pulled no punches while discussing his time on the Houston Rockets. Wall, who was with Houston for two seasons from 2020... The post Former teammate responds after getting dissed by John Wall appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Hakeem Olajuwon On If Shaquille O'Neal Played In Today's NBA: “He’d Be A Monster! Who’s Going To Stop Him?”
Hakeem imagines what Shaquille O'Neal could do in the modern NBA.
Kwame Brown Didn't Want To Play With Kobe Bryant, But Then The Black Mamba Changed His View Of Basketball
Kwame Brown explains how his mindset changed about Kobe Bryant after playing with him.
"I just laughed about it" — When DeMar DeRozan was mistaken for a trespasser at Air Canada Centre
The security personnel asked DeMar DeRozan if he was an employee.
Stephen Jackson Says Spurs Would Have Won More Championships If Tony Parker Was Less Selfish
Stephen Jackson had a hot take on Tony Parker.
NBA World Praying For Ernie Johnson Tonight
On Thursday night, NBA on TNT remembered the life of Lois Marjorie Johnson, the mother of beloved host Ernie Johnson. Lois passed away this week at the age of 94. Following her passing, Ernie took some time away from the studio floor to spend some time with his family, as he should. Fans took to ...
Lakers Assistant Coach Phil Handy On Arguing With Russell Westbrook On The Bench: "Self-Reflection Is Always The Key"
Lakers assistant coach Phil Handy reacted to the viral clip of his argument with Russell Westbrook during their game against the Houston Rockets.
Pelicans Guard CJ McCollum Suggests He'd Be A Multiple-Time All-Star If He Played In The East
CJ McCollum says he'd be a multiple time All-Star in the East.
Kwame Brown Blasts Gilbert Arenas: "He’s What’s Wrong With Our Community"
Kwame Brown had a heated response to all the negative comments Gilbert Arenas has made about him over the years.
Blockbuster Trade Scenario: New York Knicks Acquire Bradley Beal
This trade sends Bradley Beal to the New York Knicks.
Former Rockets Player Responds To John Wall After He Brutally Called Him Out In An Interview: "I Thought We Were Cool"
Justin Patton responded to John Wall calling him out while discussing his disastrous tenure with the Houston Rockets.
Jason Kidd slaps Mavs with harsh Luka Doncic reality after loss to Hawks
Jason Kidd didn’t hold back in his assessment of the Dallas Mavericks’ poor play after they lost their third straight game on Wednesday against the Atlanta Hawks. The Mavs actually played a good game offensively. Luka Doncic, Spencer Dinwiddie and Christian Wood combined for 72 points in the game, with the team shooting 52.4 percent […] The post Jason Kidd slaps Mavs with harsh Luka Doncic reality after loss to Hawks appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Kwame Brown On Michael Jordan’s Mentality As A 39-Year-Old: “He Thought That If He Could Get Go The Playoffs, He Could Win A Championship.”
Kwame Brown reveals Michael Jordan wanted to win an NBA Championship even as a 39-year-old.
Damian Lillard joins Oscar Robertson as only players ever to record feat not even Russell Westbrook has achieved
The Portland Blazers failed in their attempt to extend their win streak to three games Tuesday night in Mile High City, but not before Damian Lillard exploded yet again for another sterling scoring performance. Lillard went off for 44 points on 12-for-20 shooting from the field on the strength of a 6-for-12 shooting from deep […] The post Damian Lillard joins Oscar Robertson as only players ever to record feat not even Russell Westbrook has achieved appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jamal Crawford Slams StatMuse After They Didn't Want To Mention His Name In Michael Jordan And LeBron James Stats Conversation
Jamal Crawford was mad after StatMuse boldly ignored his name in a graphic including Michael Jordan and LeBron James.
Jeanie Buss Has Directed Lakers To "Not Sell Out Their Future" On Win-Now Trades
Jeanie Buss is not looking to do any trades that may hurt the Lakers' future, according to a new report.
The Blockbuster Trade That Sends Clippers $102 Million Hawks Big Man
This trade sends the Clippers a good big man.
