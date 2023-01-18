Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Welcome to the Clifton Gaslight DistrictLibby Shively McAvoyCincinnati, OH
Game Day Firecracker Meatballs 🏈Ridley's WreckageCincinnati, OH
Bitterness From the Baltimore RavensFlurrySportsBaltimore, MD
Police Find Missing Dayton, Ohio Woman's Vehicle Abandoned In Middletown. Where Is Cierra?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedDayton, OH
4 Amazing Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Related
Fox 19
Women open Springdale beauty school to improve lives, community
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Two women in Springdale recently opened a beauty school they hope not only improves lives but also the community around them. Nicole Taylor and Shelia Crossty opened Destiny Beauty Academy this past October. While the focus is learning a new trade, they developed a format minimizing debt...
Five reasons to love Joyland
Joyland is a historic South Atlanta neighborhood not far from Atlanta Technical College and an unpaved section of the BeltLine’s Southside Trail. It was named after a short-lived amusement park that opened here in 1921 to serve Black residents, who were excluded from nearby whites-only Lakewood Fairgrounds—site of today’s film studios and Lakewood Amphitheatre. The post Five reasons to love Joyland appeared first on Atlanta Magazine.
dayton247now.com
Prominent dean of Dayton university announces retirement
DAYTON, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) -- A prominent leader in business education at a regional university has announced his retirement. He will be leaving behind a 35-year legacy in the region. Tom Traynor, dean of the Raj Soin College of Business at Wright State University, will retire from his position...
moversmakers.org
Fifth Third-managed foundations grant $6.5M
Nine private family foundations at Fifth Third Bank announced grants totaling more than $6.5 million. Grants were awarded to organizations that focus on education, arts and culture, civic and community programs, health and human services, and community reinvestment activities that benefit low- to moderate-income earners, small businesses, affordable housing, financial literacy and workforce development efforts.
WATCH: Fritz the hippo plays with his new ball
The ball seemed to be just as big as 425-pound Fritz, however, he had no problem pushing it around the enclosure!
WLWT 5
Video: Soldier surprises kids in Cincinnati after coming home from deployment
A Cincinnati family got a special surprise military homecoming surprise this week. United States Air Force Technical Sergeant Jonathan Capelle surprised his kids at Mars Hill Academy during lunch time. Capelle was greeted with hugs and kisses from his children, second-grader Chanan and kindergartener Liana. Classmates started clapping and singing...
southarkansassun.com
Ohio To Receive $300 Monthly Payments For Two Years Through Lottery
Residents of Yellow Springs and Miami Township in Ohio will be receiving $300 monthly payments for two years. These payments will be randomly given to recipients through a lottery. Residents of Yellow Springs and Miami Township in Ohio will be receiving $300 monthly payments for two years. These payments will...
spectrumnews1.com
As sale numbers dip, organization promotes more Black homeownership in greater Cincinnati
CINCINNATI — Until last year, Susan Rogers didn’t know if she’d ever own her own home. The 62-year-old had rented her entire adult life. But after a rent hike in 2021, the schoolteacher started to think more seriously about buying a place of her own. “I decided...
dayton.com
Dayton tavern closing, new life coming in February
Angie’s Firehouse Tavern closed its doors Jan. 17 at 703 Watervliet Ave. in Dayton’s Belmont neighborhood but new life is on the way. For decades the neighborhood-friendly restaurant has been a spot where generations of families gathered for a home-cooked meal. DeLov and Shawn Ledbetter, the new owners,...
New gourmet food market holds grand opening in downtown Cincinnati
The food market has four station that will rotate biweekly with more than 10 different dining concepts, to-go options and locally made products.
linknky.com
Moms For Liberty group forming in Boone County seeks to remove ‘inappropriate’ books
The appearance of two representatives from Moms For Liberty was lost among the many angry statements from parents of Conner High School students at last week’s Boone County Board of Education Meeting. The louder discussion concerned reinstatement of a student at Conner High School who had formerly threatened other...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Historic Atlanta restaurant that fed Dr. King for years honors his legacy
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - There is a restaurant in our city where you can sit down and feel the presence of civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr, a native son of Atlanta. Paschal’s Soul Food Restaurant is currently on Northside Drive. The original location is where...
The Atlanta Restaurant Farewell, Part One: ‘Leaving the party a little too early’
Editor’s Note: Our dining essayist Sara Delgado is flying the Atlanta coop for new culinary adventures in New York City. This is part one of a five-part series as she looks back at her favorite dining moments in The A. I’ve never been one for saying goodbye. It doesn’t matter if it’s a party or […] The post The Atlanta Restaurant Farewell, Part One: ‘Leaving the party a little too early’ appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
Just sayin’: Talking with the newest inductees into the Northern Kentucky Sports Hall of Fame.
Guest speaker Randy Marsh, Covington’s contribution to the world of Major League baseball umpiring, had just the right tone in his talk at Wednesday’s January induction for the Northern Kentucky Sports Hall of Fame. “They brought me on to the Board (of the NKSHOF) and told me they...
Civil Rights Icon Angela Davis to Virtually Join Cincinnati’s National Day of Racial Healing on Jan. 17
There's still time to register to see Angela Davis during Cincinnati's free National Day of Racial Healing event.
moversmakers.org
PWC raises $93K to help veterans
People Working Cooperatively has raised more than $93,000 to help veterans in need. The funds will go toward home modifications and repairs for local veterans. The money was collected as part of the agency’s Ramp It Up for Veterans campaign, which raises money to provide critical repairs and accessibility modifications in the homes of local veterans.
moversmakers.org
New nonprofit seeks to increase Black businesses in Over-the-Rhine
A collaborative effort several years in the making, Represent Cincy – whose goal is to connect more Black-owned businesses with brick-and-mortar spaces in Over-the-Rhine – is ready to launch as a nonprofit with a new leader. Jared Simmons, an Alabama native with an extensive background in diversity and...
beltmag.com
Cincinnati Has a Bridge to Sell You
A massive new highway project in the Queen City could reclaim valuable downtown acres and right a decades-old racial injustice, but only if leaders act. During the three years I lived in Cincinnati, I spent the majority of my free time doing one of two things – shooting pool at Northside Tavern or sitting in traffic on either end of the Brent Spence Bridge.
qcnews.com
Minor league baseball here to stay for Queen City, but could majors come knocking?
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — We’re 72 days from opening day at Truist Field. That’s where the Charlotte Knights games have been since 2014, but if a Major League Baseball team comes to town, their future in the Queen City could change. It’s all about statistics...
WLWT 5
New cereal bar pours fun, nostalgic energy into Avondale
CINCINNATI — A new restaurant concept is taking Cincinnati by storm. It's part good vibes, part imagination with all the nostalgia of being a kid on weekend mornings. The idea behind Saturday Morning Vibes (SMV) Cereal Bar came from social media. "I was scrolling on Instagram and I saw...
Comments / 0