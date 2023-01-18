ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Fox 19

Women open Springdale beauty school to improve lives, community

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Two women in Springdale recently opened a beauty school they hope not only improves lives but also the community around them. Nicole Taylor and Shelia Crossty opened Destiny Beauty Academy this past October. While the focus is learning a new trade, they developed a format minimizing debt...
SPRINGDALE, OH
Atlanta Magazine

Five reasons to love Joyland

Joyland is a historic South Atlanta neighborhood not far from Atlanta Technical College and an unpaved section of the BeltLine’s Southside Trail. It was named after a short-lived amusement park that opened here in 1921 to serve Black residents, who were excluded from nearby whites-only Lakewood Fairgrounds—site of today’s film studios and Lakewood Amphitheatre. The post Five reasons to love Joyland appeared first on Atlanta Magazine.
ATLANTA, GA
dayton247now.com

Prominent dean of Dayton university announces retirement

DAYTON, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) -- A prominent leader in business education at a regional university has announced his retirement. He will be leaving behind a 35-year legacy in the region. Tom Traynor, dean of the Raj Soin College of Business at Wright State University, will retire from his position...
DAYTON, OH
moversmakers.org

Fifth Third-managed foundations grant $6.5M

Nine private family foundations at Fifth Third Bank announced grants totaling more than $6.5 million. Grants were awarded to organizations that focus on education, arts and culture, civic and community programs, health and human services, and community reinvestment activities that benefit low- to moderate-income earners, small businesses, affordable housing, financial literacy and workforce development efforts.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Video: Soldier surprises kids in Cincinnati after coming home from deployment

A Cincinnati family got a special surprise military homecoming surprise this week. United States Air Force Technical Sergeant Jonathan Capelle surprised his kids at Mars Hill Academy during lunch time. Capelle was greeted with hugs and kisses from his children, second-grader Chanan and kindergartener Liana. Classmates started clapping and singing...
CINCINNATI, OH
southarkansassun.com

Ohio To Receive $300 Monthly Payments For Two Years Through Lottery

Residents of Yellow Springs and Miami Township in Ohio will be receiving $300 monthly payments for two years. These payments will be randomly given to recipients through a lottery. Residents of Yellow Springs and Miami Township in Ohio will be receiving $300 monthly payments for two years. These payments will...
YELLOW SPRINGS, OH
dayton.com

Dayton tavern closing, new life coming in February

Angie’s Firehouse Tavern closed its doors Jan. 17 at 703 Watervliet Ave. in Dayton’s Belmont neighborhood but new life is on the way. For decades the neighborhood-friendly restaurant has been a spot where generations of families gathered for a home-cooked meal. DeLov and Shawn Ledbetter, the new owners,...
DAYTON, OH
Rough Draft Atlanta

The Atlanta Restaurant Farewell, Part One: ‘Leaving the party a little too early’

Editor’s Note: Our dining essayist Sara Delgado is flying the Atlanta coop for new culinary adventures in New York City. This is part one of a five-part series as she looks back at her favorite dining moments in The A. I’ve never been one for saying goodbye. It doesn’t matter if it’s a party or […] The post The Atlanta Restaurant Farewell, Part One: ‘Leaving the party a little too early’ appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
moversmakers.org

PWC raises $93K to help veterans

People Working Cooperatively has raised more than $93,000 to help veterans in need. The funds will go toward home modifications and repairs for local veterans. The money was collected as part of the agency’s Ramp It Up for Veterans campaign, which raises money to provide critical repairs and accessibility modifications in the homes of local veterans.
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH
moversmakers.org

New nonprofit seeks to increase Black businesses in Over-the-Rhine

A collaborative effort several years in the making, Represent Cincy – whose goal is to connect more Black-owned businesses with brick-and-mortar spaces in Over-the-Rhine – is ready to launch as a nonprofit with a new leader. Jared Simmons, an Alabama native with an extensive background in diversity and...
CINCINNATI, OH
beltmag.com

Cincinnati Has a Bridge to Sell You

A massive new highway project in the Queen City could reclaim valuable downtown acres and right a decades-old racial injustice, but only if leaders act. During the three years I lived in Cincinnati, I spent the majority of my free time doing one of two things – shooting pool at Northside Tavern or sitting in traffic on either end of the Brent Spence Bridge.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

New cereal bar pours fun, nostalgic energy into Avondale

CINCINNATI — A new restaurant concept is taking Cincinnati by storm. It's part good vibes, part imagination with all the nostalgia of being a kid on weekend mornings. The idea behind Saturday Morning Vibes (SMV) Cereal Bar came from social media. "I was scrolling on Instagram and I saw...
CINCINNATI, OH

