In front of a few hundred listeners at Phoenix Raceway in Avondale, newly elected Gov. Katie Hobbs delivered her State of the State speech at a luncheon co-hosted by Phoenix Raceway and WESTMARC. Among those in attendance were officials from Glendale, Peoria, Tolleson, Avondale, Goodyear, Buckeye, Litchfield Park and Phoenix.

ARIZONA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO