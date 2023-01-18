Search warrants executed in the investigation of trafficking illegal narcotics. Editors Note ALL suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Meigs County Sheriff Scott Fitch reports that on January 15th, 2023 Deputies with the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office and Agents with the Southeast Major Crimes Task Force executed multiple search warrants as part of an ongoing investigation into the trafficking of illegal narcotics. The location of the search warrants were 30958 Durst Ridge Road in Lebanon Township, the residence of Davie Lawson. Another search warrant was executed simultaneously at 909 Elm Street in Racine, Sutton Township, the residence of Wanda Merinar (Adkins).

MEIGS COUNTY, OH ・ 3 DAYS AGO