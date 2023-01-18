Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
"Cheesy" local restaurant opening new location in OhioKristen WaltersAthens, OH
A month ago, a 27-year-old woman left a restaurant with an older man. She hasn't been seen since. Where is Gretchen?Fatim HemrajParkersburg, WV
4 Amazing Pizza Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Deli Serves some of the Best Bagels in all of OhioTravel MavenAthens, OH
Related
WHIZ
Zanesville Resident Charged After Tuesday Pursuit
A 24-year-old Zanesville resident has been charged after a chase through the city on Tuesday. Zanesville Police said that around 6:30am, Jordyn Dudley took a vehicle without permission. Dudley was reported to be hallucinating at the time. Detective Sgt. Phil Michel said patrol officers located the vehicle on Maple Avenue, but Dudley failed to stop and a pursuit was initiated.
WHIZ
Murgatroyd Wanted by ZPD
The Zanesville Police need the community’s assistance in locating a wanted suspect. Zanesville Police said Devin L.M. Murgatroyd is possibly armed and dangerous. He’s wanted on having a weapon under disability, aggravated menacing and domestic violence threats. He’s described as being 6’0, 190lbs with blonde hair and blue...
2 men wanted, 1 arrested in West Virginia after string of car break-ins
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)– After several vehicles were broken into on Jan. 13, one man is in custody, and two are wanted by police. According to the Charleston Police Department, Bandon Boucher, 21, of Leon, and Brucey Hancock, 30, of Charleston, both have active warrants for grand larceny. The third suspect, Braden Buford, 21, of Charleston, […]
thepostathens.com
Police Blotter: Mystery person calls for help, burglar turns out to be trapped bird
A burglary in progress at The Plains Fire Department was reported to the Athens County Sheriff’s Office. Upon arrival, officers determined it to be a bird flying around inside of the building. Angry dogs. Nelsonville Police Department requested the Sheriff’s Office deputies to assist in an incident involving several...
Belmont County Ohio man allegedly stabbed victim in the back of the neck
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) A 37-year-old Tiltonsville man remains in the Belmont County Jail after an alleged stabbing incident on Sunday. Authorities say Calen Antonacci faces charges of burglary and felonious assault. They say it stemmed from an incident inside the victim’s home on Farmington Road in Colerain, in which the victim was allegedly stabbed […]
WTAP
One arrested following chase in Jackson, Wood counties
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - One person was arrested Tuesday afternoon following a pursuit with police beginning in Jackson County and ending in Wood County. According to Jackson County 911 officials, around 12:21 p.m., a chase began at the 146.5-mile marker on I-77 Northbound in Jackson County. A deputy attempted a...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Two charged with drug trafficking in Meigs County
POMEROY – A man charged with drug trafficking in December was arrested Sunday from a separate warrant and search of his home, according to the Meigs County Sheriff’s Department. David “Davie” Lawson, 49, 30958 Durst Ridge Road, was charged Sunday with drug trafficking after deputies and agents of...
WTAP
The Southeast Major Crimes Drug Task Force completes drug bust
ATHENS, Ohio (WTAP) - The Southeast Major Crimes Drug Task Force along with the Athens County Special Response Team worked on a drug bust in Athens. The drug task force concluded a long-term investigation into drug trafficking where they executed a search warrant and arrest of the prime suspect. During the search, over three ounces of suspected cocaine, numerous pounds of marijuana, controlled pills, cash and guns were seized.
Man arrested after absconding from home confinement to steal Nissan
CROSS LANES, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A man faces Grand Larceny charges following the theft of a vehicle in the Cross Lanes area. According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, the theft of a vehicle from a Pring Drive residence was under investigation by Corporal Dolin.
Search for ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect in Ohio robbery continues, vehicle impounded
MEIGS COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – The Meigs County Sheriff’s Office is still searching for a man considered “armed and dangerous” who is accused of robbing a home at gunpoint. Meigs County Sheriff Scott Fitch says the alleged incident happened on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023 at a home along State Route 7 in Tuppers Plains, Ohio. […]
WTAP
Belpre man pleads guilty to fentanyl crime
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTAP) - A Belpre man has pleaded guilty Tuesday, January 17 to a fentanyl crime, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of West Virginia. Timothy Edwin Payne Jr., 41, of Belpre, Ohio, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with...
Ohio man, woman plead not guilty to West Virginia murder
MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Two people accused of murder pled not guilty at their arraignment in Mason County Circuit Court on Wednesday. 32-year-old Bobby Wolford, of Cleveland, Ohio, and 25-year-old Rikki Parsons-Wise, of Racine, Ohio, were indicted for murder, robbery, conspiracy, and concealment of a deceased human body on Jan. 4. On March 8, […]
WHIZ
Nashport Man Sentenced in Overdose Death Case
A Nashport man received a prison sentence Wednesday morning for contributing to a Zanesville man’s fatal overdose this past summer. The Muskingum County Prosecutor’s Office announced Joshua O’Neil was sentenced to eight mandatory years after pleading guilty to one first-degree felony count of involuntary manslaughter, one second-degree felony count of corrupting another with drugs and one fourth and one fifth-degree felony count of trafficking drugs.
WTAP
100 Women Who Care MOV gives $6 thousand to Special Olympics of Wash. Co.
WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va. (WTAP) - The One Hundred Women Who Care of the Mid-Ohio Valley held its latest quarterly meeting at Da Vinci’s. The women’s group its second meeting of its second year together. And this time it is one of the largest the group has had since its inception in October 2021.
WTAP
California man arrested following police pursuit in Jackson, Wood counties
MINERAL WELLS, W.Va. (WTAP) - One person was arrested Tuesday afternoon following a pursuit with police beginning in Jackson County and ending in Wood County. Andrew Nathaniel Lewis, of Berkley, California, was charged with Possession with Intent to Deliver and Fleeing. According to Jackson County 911 officials, around 12:21 p.m.,...
California man with ‘payload of drugs’ arrested after high speed chase in Wood County
MINERAL WELLS, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A California man has been arrested following a high-speed pursuit on I-77. According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department, Andrew Nathaniel Lewis of Berkley, California has been arrested in a sequence of events which began with a basic vehicle stop for a traffic infraction.
WTAP
Where the Armory homeless center stands in 2023
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - With the challenges Marietta faced with the Armory’s homeless center last winter, WTAP checked in with the mayor to see where things stand in 2023. Mayor Schlicher said the homeless center is open when it’s below freezing. The city tried to get another facility for this winter but nothing panned out. Schlicher attributes this to a lack of resources.
meigsindypress.com
Search warrants executed in the investigation of trafficking illegal narcotics
Search warrants executed in the investigation of trafficking illegal narcotics. Editors Note ALL suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Meigs County Sheriff Scott Fitch reports that on January 15th, 2023 Deputies with the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office and Agents with the Southeast Major Crimes Task Force executed multiple search warrants as part of an ongoing investigation into the trafficking of illegal narcotics. The location of the search warrants were 30958 Durst Ridge Road in Lebanon Township, the residence of Davie Lawson. Another search warrant was executed simultaneously at 909 Elm Street in Racine, Sutton Township, the residence of Wanda Merinar (Adkins).
Pre-trial in case of man accused of Ohio, West Virginia murders continued for psych evaluation
MEIGS COUNTY, OH (WOWK)—The pre-trial conference for a man accused of a Meigs County murder has been continued pending a psychological evaluation. According to Meigs County Common Pleas Judge Linda Warner’s office, the defense for Wayne Leib Jr. requested a continuance so a psychological could be completed. The pre-trial conference was originally scheduled for Wednesday, […]
WTAP
Firefighters looking to get repaid on damages for inadequate holiday pay
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - International Association for Firefighters Local 91 president and Parkersburg firefighter, Lt. Brandon Brown says that the city has paid the firefighters incorrectly on holidays for decades. “The city was splitting our shift. Whereas everything we do is in a 24-hour increment,” says Brown. For the...
Comments / 0