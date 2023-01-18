ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WHIZ

Zanesville Resident Charged After Tuesday Pursuit

A 24-year-old Zanesville resident has been charged after a chase through the city on Tuesday. Zanesville Police said that around 6:30am, Jordyn Dudley took a vehicle without permission. Dudley was reported to be hallucinating at the time. Detective Sgt. Phil Michel said patrol officers located the vehicle on Maple Avenue, but Dudley failed to stop and a pursuit was initiated.
ZANESVILLE, OH
WHIZ

Murgatroyd Wanted by ZPD

The Zanesville Police need the community’s assistance in locating a wanted suspect. Zanesville Police said Devin L.M. Murgatroyd is possibly armed and dangerous. He’s wanted on having a weapon under disability, aggravated menacing and domestic violence threats. He’s described as being 6’0, 190lbs with blonde hair and blue...
ZANESVILLE, OH
WTAP

One arrested following chase in Jackson, Wood counties

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - One person was arrested Tuesday afternoon following a pursuit with police beginning in Jackson County and ending in Wood County. According to Jackson County 911 officials, around 12:21 p.m., a chase began at the 146.5-mile marker on I-77 Northbound in Jackson County. A deputy attempted a...
WOOD COUNTY, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Two charged with drug trafficking in Meigs County

POMEROY – A man charged with drug trafficking in December was arrested Sunday from a separate warrant and search of his home, according to the Meigs County Sheriff’s Department. David “Davie” Lawson, 49, 30958 Durst Ridge Road, was charged Sunday with drug trafficking after deputies and agents of...
MEIGS COUNTY, OH
WTAP

The Southeast Major Crimes Drug Task Force completes drug bust

ATHENS, Ohio (WTAP) - The Southeast Major Crimes Drug Task Force along with the Athens County Special Response Team worked on a drug bust in Athens. The drug task force concluded a long-term investigation into drug trafficking where they executed a search warrant and arrest of the prime suspect. During the search, over three ounces of suspected cocaine, numerous pounds of marijuana, controlled pills, cash and guns were seized.
ATHENS COUNTY, OH
WTAP

Belpre man pleads guilty to fentanyl crime

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTAP) - A Belpre man has pleaded guilty Tuesday, January 17 to a fentanyl crime, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of West Virginia. Timothy Edwin Payne Jr., 41, of Belpre, Ohio, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with...
BELPRE, OH
WOWK 13 News

Ohio man, woman plead not guilty to West Virginia murder

MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Two people accused of murder pled not guilty at their arraignment in Mason County Circuit Court on Wednesday. 32-year-old Bobby Wolford, of Cleveland, Ohio, and 25-year-old Rikki Parsons-Wise, of Racine, Ohio, were indicted for murder, robbery, conspiracy, and concealment of a deceased human body on Jan. 4. On March 8, […]
CLEVELAND, OH
WHIZ

Nashport Man Sentenced in Overdose Death Case

A Nashport man received a prison sentence Wednesday morning for contributing to a Zanesville man’s fatal overdose this past summer. The Muskingum County Prosecutor’s Office announced Joshua O’Neil was sentenced to eight mandatory years after pleading guilty to one first-degree felony count of involuntary manslaughter, one second-degree felony count of corrupting another with drugs and one fourth and one fifth-degree felony count of trafficking drugs.
NASHPORT, OH
WTAP

California man arrested following police pursuit in Jackson, Wood counties

MINERAL WELLS, W.Va. (WTAP) - One person was arrested Tuesday afternoon following a pursuit with police beginning in Jackson County and ending in Wood County. Andrew Nathaniel Lewis, of Berkley, California, was charged with Possession with Intent to Deliver and Fleeing. According to Jackson County 911 officials, around 12:21 p.m.,...
WOOD COUNTY, WV
WTAP

Where the Armory homeless center stands in 2023

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - With the challenges Marietta faced with the Armory’s homeless center last winter, WTAP checked in with the mayor to see where things stand in 2023. Mayor Schlicher said the homeless center is open when it’s below freezing. The city tried to get another facility for this winter but nothing panned out. Schlicher attributes this to a lack of resources.
MARIETTA, OH
meigsindypress.com

Search warrants executed in the investigation of trafficking illegal narcotics

Search warrants executed in the investigation of trafficking illegal narcotics. Editors Note ALL suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Meigs County Sheriff Scott Fitch reports that on January 15th, 2023 Deputies with the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office and Agents with the Southeast Major Crimes Task Force executed multiple search warrants as part of an ongoing investigation into the trafficking of illegal narcotics. The location of the search warrants were 30958 Durst Ridge Road in Lebanon Township, the residence of Davie Lawson. Another search warrant was executed simultaneously at 909 Elm Street in Racine, Sutton Township, the residence of Wanda Merinar (Adkins).
MEIGS COUNTY, OH
WOWK 13 News

Pre-trial in case of man accused of Ohio, West Virginia murders continued for psych evaluation

MEIGS COUNTY, OH (WOWK)—The pre-trial conference for a man accused of a Meigs County murder has been continued pending a psychological evaluation. According to Meigs County Common Pleas Judge Linda Warner’s office, the defense for Wayne Leib Jr. requested a continuance so a psychological could be completed. The pre-trial conference was originally scheduled for Wednesday, […]
MEIGS COUNTY, OH
WTAP

Firefighters looking to get repaid on damages for inadequate holiday pay

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - International Association for Firefighters Local 91 president and Parkersburg firefighter, Lt. Brandon Brown says that the city has paid the firefighters incorrectly on holidays for decades. “The city was splitting our shift. Whereas everything we do is in a 24-hour increment,” says Brown. For the...
