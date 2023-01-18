Read full article on original website
WKRC
New Greater Cincinnati restaurant combines steak, sushi with downtown views
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Those seeking a dinner spot with the perfect view can now opt for a steakhouse and sushi restaurant in Northern Kentucky overlooking downtown Cincinnati’s skyline. MRBL, located at 119 Fairfield Ave. in Bellevue, is now open for dinner Wednesday through Sunday. The restaurant, pronounced...
WKRC
Austin-based taco chain opening first Cincinnati-area restaurant
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - An Austin, Texas-based taco chain is growing its presence in Ohio, with plans for its first Greater Cincinnati restaurant. Torchy's Tacos plans to open its first Cincinnati-area location at 7673 Blake St. adjacent to the $350 million Liberty Center development in Liberty Township, a spokeswoman confirmed. The restaurant is slated to open in fall 2023.
Avondale mom faces homelessness for second time amid landlord changes
Eviction filings for the latest two-week period tracked in Cincinnati by the Eviction Lab hit the second-highest number since 2020.
This Northside Revival Once Belonged to a Cincinnati Soap Mogul
A piece of “Millionaire’s Corner” is the last remaining relic of the storied Jergens estate. The post This Northside Revival Once Belonged to a Cincinnati Soap Mogul appeared first on Cincinnati Magazine.
GE Aerospace confirms it will make Cincinnati its corporate headquarters
It’s not clear how many new jobs will result from Friday's announcement, as GE Aviation is already based in the region.
WKRC
What happened to McDonald's at CVG?
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier/WKRC) - The days of passengers at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG) ordering a Big Mac are over. McDonald’s has shut down its longtime location in the airport’s Terminal B food court without giving much of an explanation, CVG officials said. “We were a little...
Local corrections center focusing more on security and higher-risk offenders
The River City Correctional Center's executive director said the facility is focusing more on security and higher risk offenders. Scott McVey said the facility is using new tools to monitor inmates.
Cincinnati Herald
Dhana Bradley Donaldson was Executive Director of the Arts Consortium of Cincinnati
It is with tremendous sadness and shock that we acknowledge the passing of Mrs. Dhana Bradley Donaldson on Friday, November 11, 2022. She leaves behind a legacy of Beauty, Grace, Creativity, Generosity, and a Love of God that continues to enrich all who knew her and many who did not.
districtadministration.com
School board conflicts lead to exits of 2 more well-known superintendents
A school board relationship described as hostile—but in this case, with just one specific member—has led to the resignation of yet another well-known superintendent. Matt Miller stepped down this week after nearly six years as superintendent of Lakota Local School District in Ohio, accusing a board member of retaliating against him for his “efforts to protect Lakota students of all genders and races from her destructive efforts,” according to a letter obtained by the Cincinnati Enquirer.
moversmakers.org
American Jewish Committee honors Pomeranzes with human relations award
Founders of ProScan Imaging, Dr. Stephen and Penny Pomeranz received AJC Cincinnati’s prestigious 2022 National Human Relations Award last November. Xavier University President Dr. Colleen Hanycz was the featured keynote speaker. She spoke passionately about cultivating the proper environment to develop the next-generation of civic-minded, compassionate leaders. The Pomeranzes were joined by their beloved family and friends who served as Dinner Chairs: Bob and Suzi Brant, Doug and Beth Brendamour, Cris and Holly Collinsworth, Dr. Dean and Anne Kereiakes, Dr. Tom and Annette Kereiakes, Mark and Ellen Knue and Mike and Carol O’Brien.
Fox 19
Women open Springdale beauty school to improve lives, community
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Two women in Springdale recently opened a beauty school they hope not only improves lives but also the community around them. Nicole Taylor and Shelia Crossty opened Destiny Beauty Academy this past October. While the focus is learning a new trade, they developed a format minimizing debt...
Top 9 places to eat Buffalo wings in the Tri-State
The Cincinnati Bengals are preparing to crush the Buffalo Bills in the NFL playoffs. In solidarity with the Bengals, here are 9 places around the Tri-State to crush some Buffalo wings.
WLWT 5
Legal problems piling up for Cincinnati property owner
CINCINNATI — A property owner is on probation after the city says he failed to provide heat to tenants after being ordered to do so. Avid Ohad was sentenced last week. Days prior, the city of Cincinnati filed a complaint against one of Ohad's business entities. The filing is part of the city's efforts to crack down on "negligent" and "bad-acting landlords."
beltmag.com
Cincinnati Has a Bridge to Sell You
A massive new highway project in the Queen City could reclaim valuable downtown acres and right a decades-old racial injustice, but only if leaders act. During the three years I lived in Cincinnati, I spent the majority of my free time doing one of two things – shooting pool at Northside Tavern or sitting in traffic on either end of the Brent Spence Bridge.
Fox 19
Bodies found in Mexico likely missing Cincinnati architect, fiancée
HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - The siblings of 36-year-old Jose Gutiérrez say their parents, who live in Mexico, are on their way to give a DNA sample after authorities told them a body found Thursday is likely that of their loved one. Four bodies were found in total. Three are...
wvxu.org
Courtis Fuller on 'extended medical leave'
WLWT-TV weekend anchor missed Martin Luther King Jr. Day events for the first time in 30 years. WLWT-TV's Courtis Fuller, a surprise honoree at the 2015 King Legacy Award Breakfast for his commitment to local Martin Luther King Day events, could not attend Monday's festivities for health reasons. "I’m off...
Officials: Bodies found in Mexico are of missing Butler Co. man’s fiancée, her family
The bodies of a missing Butler County man’s fiancee and two members of her family have been identified, according to officials at the Houston consulate to Mexico. A third body found in the area — a man’s — has not been positively identified yet, according to the Zacatecas State Prosecutor’s Office, according to our news partners at WCPO.
WKRC
Local doctors among first in nation to participate in heart valve replacement trial
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Local doctors are among the first in the nation to participate in a new heart trial. It could potentially reduce the need for complicated procedures that high-risk patients might not survive. Cardiologists gave an update on a trial that looks at technology that helps those in need...
WLWT 5
Crews on scene of a disabled vehicle blocking the right lane on I-75 in Covington
COVINGTON, Ky. — Crews are on scene of a disabled vehicle blocking the right lane on I-75 in Covington. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do...
WLWT 5
Crash delays traffic on west I-275 in Anderson Township
CINCINNATI — A crash is congesting traffic along the interstate in Anderson Township, Thursday evening. According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, the left is blocked along westbound Interstate 275 at U.S. 52 due to a crash. Click the video player above to watch other afternoonheadlines from WLWT News...
