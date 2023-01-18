ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

cbs19news

Former city mayor tosses hat into House of Delegates race

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A familiar face in Charlottesville politics is getting back in the game, this time seeking a state-level position. Former Charlottesville Mayor Dave Norris says he’s running for the newly-redrawn 54th District seat in the House of Delegates. Sally Hudson currently represents the are covered...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

Two UVA student organizations found guilty of hazing violations

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Two organizations with the University of Virginia were found guilty of hazing violations. The university must provide a report of hazing misconduct in accordance with Adam’s Law. The Club Gymnastics Team and the University Guide Service have both been referred to the University Judiciary Committee...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WHSV

SWAT Team executes warrants in Stuarts Draft

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - A search and arrest warrant was executed in Stuarts Draft Thursday afternoon, according to a press release from the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office. (ACSO) According to the ACSO, they were contacted by the Danville Police Department about a malicious wounding case that happened in...
STUARTS DRAFT, VA
Inside Nova

Culpeper juvenile arrested on shooting charges

Culpeper Town Police have charged a juvenile male teenager after he reportedly fired a handgun at a vehicle while driving past a residence. On Jan. 14 at approximately 11:11 p.m., the Culpeper County E-911 Center received two 9-1-1 calls about possible gunshots heard in the area of Thomas Way, according to a press release from the department.
CULPEPER, VA
Inside Nova

VSP: Major Culpeper cocaine supplier arrested in Gainesville

A Baltimore, Maryland man was arrested on Jan. 13 and charged with multiple drug-related offenses. The investigation led the Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force officers to Prince William County, where they arrested Reginald L. Morgan, 56. He was taken into custody without incident in the 14400 block of Lee Highway in Gainesville.
GAINESVILLE, VA
cvilletomorrow.org

Charlottesville and Albemarle are now quickly changing the names of their public schools

Did someone forward you this email? Maybe you’re reading it on web? Here’s where you can subscribe for free!. Charlottesville and Albemarle County are now swiftly changing the names of local schools — specifically those who were named for people who were central to our racists legacies. In the last two weeks, Albemarle renamed its Meriwether Lewis Elementary School to Ivy and Charlottesville renamed Clark and Venable elementary schools to Summit and Trailblazers.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
The MadRapp Recorder

Ruckersville woman given suspended time on drug charge in Rapp Circuit Court

A Ruckersville woman given a second chance by Greene County Circuit Court back on December 20, 2021 for felony drug possession found herself in Rappahannock County Circuit Court on Thursday, facing a judge for sentencing on a similar charge. Sandra Adair Wynn, 40, admitted to Judge Stephen E. Sincavage that she’s "used poor judgement” in the past. According to a summary of facts presented in court Commonwealth’s Attorney Arthur L. Goff said law enforcement stopped Wynn for speeding at the intersection of Zachary Taylor Highway and Hillsboro Road in Huntly on June 6, 2021. Wynn gave Rappahannock County Sheriff’s Office Deputy David Meade permission to search her vehicle and he "found...
RUCKERSVILLE, VA
cbs19news

ACPD identifies pedestrian killed in crash on Seminole Trail

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Albemarle County Police Department has released the identity of a Charlottesville man who was killed in a crash on Friday. According to police, 53-year-old Harry Steven Allen was killed in the incident involving pedestrians at Seminole Trail and Rio Road East. The crash...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Police: Four shot in two separate locations in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) – Police in Lynchburg are investigating after they say four people were shot in two separate locations, late Wednesday night. Police officials on scene at one of the locations, near Joe Beans on Old Forest Road, tell WFXR News that two people were shot there, and two others at a second location. We were also told at least two of the victims were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. There’s no word on the other victims.
LYNCHBURG, VA
wfxrtv.com

Charlottesville Regal movie theater among 39 set to close

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — Nearly 40 additional Regal Cinemas locations are expected to close after parent company Cineworld filed for bankruptcy last year. According to a Tuesday U.S. Bankruptcy Court filing, the company plans to reject the leases of 39 locations effective Feb. 15. Middleburg Town Square Stadium in...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WHSV

Threat made to Harrisonburg High School

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - According to officials, a false threat was made to Harrisonburg High School (HHS) and the school was put on a soft-lockdown. Harrisonburg City Public Schools Superintendent Michael Richards told WHSV that multiple threats were made to the school early this morning, but they were deemed ‘not credible’ and the soft-lockdown was lifted.
HARRISONBURG, VA
1061thecorner.com

Highly pathogenic avian influenza detected in commercial turkey operation in Rockingham County

The Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (VDACS) has confirmed the state’s first positive case of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) in a flock of commercial turkeys in Rockingham County. Samples from the flock tested positive at the VDACS Regional Animal Health Laboratory in Harrisonburg, part of the National Animal Health Laboratory Network. Samples were also sent to the USDA Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) National Veterinary Services Laboratories in Ames, Iowa for further confirmation.
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, VA
1061thecorner.com

Albemarle Police release ID of Charlottesville man killed in Friday night 29 pedestrian crash

CHARLOTTESVILLE (WINA) – Albemarle Police have released the identity of the person killed Friday night in a vehicle-versus-pedestrian accident on 29 near Rio Road. Police say 53-year old Harry Steven Allen of Charlottesville was among three pedestrians crossing northbound Seminole Trail where the road separates for the grade interchange when two of them were struck.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA

