Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
cbs19news
Former city mayor tosses hat into House of Delegates race
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A familiar face in Charlottesville politics is getting back in the game, this time seeking a state-level position. Former Charlottesville Mayor Dave Norris says he’s running for the newly-redrawn 54th District seat in the House of Delegates. Sally Hudson currently represents the are covered...
WSET
New Lynchburg councilman sues City, LFD, fellow councilman, others after 2021 cartoon post
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Now-Lynchburg City Councilman Martin Misjuns filed a lawsuit in 2021 against the City of Lynchburg, the Lynchburg Fire Department, and other former and current city officials. On Tuesday, Jan. 10, it was filed with the Western District Federal Court of Virginia. At the time that...
NBC 29 News
Two UVA student organizations found guilty of hazing violations
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Two organizations with the University of Virginia were found guilty of hazing violations. The university must provide a report of hazing misconduct in accordance with Adam’s Law. The Club Gymnastics Team and the University Guide Service have both been referred to the University Judiciary Committee...
WHSV
SWAT Team executes warrants in Stuarts Draft
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - A search and arrest warrant was executed in Stuarts Draft Thursday afternoon, according to a press release from the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office. (ACSO) According to the ACSO, they were contacted by the Danville Police Department about a malicious wounding case that happened in...
Inside Nova
Culpeper juvenile arrested on shooting charges
Culpeper Town Police have charged a juvenile male teenager after he reportedly fired a handgun at a vehicle while driving past a residence. On Jan. 14 at approximately 11:11 p.m., the Culpeper County E-911 Center received two 9-1-1 calls about possible gunshots heard in the area of Thomas Way, according to a press release from the department.
Inside Nova
VSP: Major Culpeper cocaine supplier arrested in Gainesville
A Baltimore, Maryland man was arrested on Jan. 13 and charged with multiple drug-related offenses. The investigation led the Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force officers to Prince William County, where they arrested Reginald L. Morgan, 56. He was taken into custody without incident in the 14400 block of Lee Highway in Gainesville.
cvilletomorrow.org
Charlottesville and Albemarle are now quickly changing the names of their public schools
Did someone forward you this email? Maybe you’re reading it on web? Here’s where you can subscribe for free!. Charlottesville and Albemarle County are now swiftly changing the names of local schools — specifically those who were named for people who were central to our racists legacies. In the last two weeks, Albemarle renamed its Meriwether Lewis Elementary School to Ivy and Charlottesville renamed Clark and Venable elementary schools to Summit and Trailblazers.
WTOP
US Capitol statue of Va. teenage civil rights pioneer being sculpted in Maryland
The bronze likeness of a civil rights pioneer — a Black Virginia teenager who helped desegregate schools seven decades ago — is being sculpted by an artist in Brentwood, Maryland. Barbara Rose Johns led a student strike in 1951 to protest conditions at Robert Russa Moton High School...
Ruckersville woman given suspended time on drug charge in Rapp Circuit Court
A Ruckersville woman given a second chance by Greene County Circuit Court back on December 20, 2021 for felony drug possession found herself in Rappahannock County Circuit Court on Thursday, facing a judge for sentencing on a similar charge. Sandra Adair Wynn, 40, admitted to Judge Stephen E. Sincavage that she’s "used poor judgement” in the past. According to a summary of facts presented in court Commonwealth’s Attorney Arthur L. Goff said law enforcement stopped Wynn for speeding at the intersection of Zachary Taylor Highway and Hillsboro Road in Huntly on June 6, 2021. Wynn gave Rappahannock County Sheriff’s Office Deputy David Meade permission to search her vehicle and he "found...
cbs19news
ACPD identifies pedestrian killed in crash on Seminole Trail
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Albemarle County Police Department has released the identity of a Charlottesville man who was killed in a crash on Friday. According to police, 53-year-old Harry Steven Allen was killed in the incident involving pedestrians at Seminole Trail and Rio Road East. The crash...
Virginia residents reject massive solar farm plan for third time over environmental concerns
A northern Virginia county moved closer to denying a third application for a large solar farm, citing concerns over environmental and agriculture impacts.
NBC 29 News
Charlottesville’s Salvation Army seeks to replace Ridge Street buildings
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Salvation Army in Charlottesville wants to knock down all three of its Ridge Street buildings and replace them with one new facility. The trick will be doing this and staying open at the same time. “When construction begins, we will be taking down the apartment...
wfxrtv.com
Police: Four shot in two separate locations in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) – Police in Lynchburg are investigating after they say four people were shot in two separate locations, late Wednesday night. Police officials on scene at one of the locations, near Joe Beans on Old Forest Road, tell WFXR News that two people were shot there, and two others at a second location. We were also told at least two of the victims were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. There’s no word on the other victims.
wfxrtv.com
Charlottesville Regal movie theater among 39 set to close
AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — Nearly 40 additional Regal Cinemas locations are expected to close after parent company Cineworld filed for bankruptcy last year. According to a Tuesday U.S. Bankruptcy Court filing, the company plans to reject the leases of 39 locations effective Feb. 15. Middleburg Town Square Stadium in...
Augusta Free Press
Sweet expansion possible at Hershey Chocolate of Virginia with $450,000 rail grant
Hershey Chocolate of Stuarts Draft is the recipient of a $450,000 grant through the Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation (DRPT)’s Rail Industrial Access Program. The grant will support construction of a new 4,750-foot rail spur, which will grow capacity for 145 new annual carloads and create 111...
WHSV
Threat made to Harrisonburg High School
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - According to officials, a false threat was made to Harrisonburg High School (HHS) and the school was put on a soft-lockdown. Harrisonburg City Public Schools Superintendent Michael Richards told WHSV that multiple threats were made to the school early this morning, but they were deemed ‘not credible’ and the soft-lockdown was lifted.
1061thecorner.com
Highly pathogenic avian influenza detected in commercial turkey operation in Rockingham County
The Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (VDACS) has confirmed the state’s first positive case of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) in a flock of commercial turkeys in Rockingham County. Samples from the flock tested positive at the VDACS Regional Animal Health Laboratory in Harrisonburg, part of the National Animal Health Laboratory Network. Samples were also sent to the USDA Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) National Veterinary Services Laboratories in Ames, Iowa for further confirmation.
1061thecorner.com
Albemarle Police release ID of Charlottesville man killed in Friday night 29 pedestrian crash
CHARLOTTESVILLE (WINA) – Albemarle Police have released the identity of the person killed Friday night in a vehicle-versus-pedestrian accident on 29 near Rio Road. Police say 53-year old Harry Steven Allen of Charlottesville was among three pedestrians crossing northbound Seminole Trail where the road separates for the grade interchange when two of them were struck.
Eight teens charged after fight at Spotsylvania high school
Eight teens between the ages of 14 and 17 have been charged in connection to a fight at a high school in Spotsylvania that police say sent a 17-year-old to the hospital.
Video Shows Brawl At Spotsylvania HS That Left Teen Hospitalized
Parents are demanding safety improvements after a violent fight caught on video sent at least one student to the hospital with head injuries, reports NBC 4. The fight broke out at Riverbend High School before classes started on Tuesday, Jan. 17. The video shows several students punching each o…
Comments / 0