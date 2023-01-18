NHL roundup: Connor McDavid leads streaking Oilers past Kraken

Connor McDavid scored his NHL-leading 38th goal of the season as the Edmonton Oilers defeated the visiting Seattle Kraken 5-2 on Tuesday night.

Derek Ryan, Warren Foegele, Ryan McLeod and Zach Hyman also tallied for the Oilers, who extended their winning streak to four games. Leon Draisaitl collected two assists to reach the 70-point mark, Hyman added two assists for a three-point night, and goaltender Jack Campbell made 29 saves.

Daniel Sprong and Vince Dunn scored for Seattle, which lost its second straight following an eight-game winning streak. Martin Jones stopped 28 of 33 shots.

Forward Evander Kane finished with seven shots in his return to the Oilers’ lineup for the first time since Nov. 9, when he had his left wrist cut by an opponent’s skate blade.

Canadiens 4, Jets 1

Evgenii Dadonov scored twice and Sam Montembeault made 25 saves as Montreal defeated visiting Winnipeg. Mike Hoffman and Josh Anderson also scored for the Canadiens.

Montembeault was making his fifth straight start for Montreal and has shored up the goaltending position, giving the Canadiens a .925 save percentage or better in each of those starts. This was also the first start during that stretch where the goalie faced fewer than 38 shots.

Kyle Connor scored for the Jets, who had a three-game win streak come to an end. Connor, even with his goal, finished the night minus-4, in a strong encapsulation of the evening for Winnipeg — which scored the game’s first goal and held the lead until nearly eight minutes into the second period.

Blackhawks 4, Sabres 3 (OT)

Seth Jones scored the tying goal in the last minute of regulation, then netted the winner in overtime as Chicago rallied for a win against visiting Buffalo.

Jones, who earlier had an assist, finished off a two-on-one feed from Tyler Johnson at 2:24 of overtime. He forced the extra session when he scored from the blue line with 56 seconds left in the third period. Buffalo challenged the tally for goalie interference, but the call on the ice stood after a video review.

Philipp Kurashev had a goal and two assists, Connor Murphy scored, Johnson had two assists and Petr Mrazek made 30 saves for the Blackhawks, who have won four of their past five games. Tage Thompson, Victor Olofsson and Peyton Krebs scored for the Sabres, who are 1-4-1 in their past six games. Craig Anderson stopped 22 shots.

Maple Leafs 5, Panthers 4 (OT)

William Nylander scored his second goal of the game at 1:53 of overtime and Toronto defeated visiting Florida.

Nylander scored the game-winner, his 24th goal of the season, on a nifty effort after carrying the puck deep into Florida’s zone. Nylander tied the game with the only goal in the third period and added an assist on Auston Matthews’ power-play goal just before the second period ended. Dryden Hunt and Alexander Kerfoot also scored and Mitchell Marner had two assists to extend his home point streak to a club-record 19 games.

Aleksander Barkov had a goal and an assist for the Panthers, who had won their two previous games. Carter Verhaeghe, Anton Lundell and Josh Mahura also scored goals for Florida. Sergei Bobrovsky made 32 saves for Florida, including stoning Nylander on a penalty shot 34 seconds into the third period.

Flyers 5, Ducks 2

Kevin Hayes registered his first career hat trick to lift host Philadelphia past Anaheim for the Flyers’ eight win in their last 10 games.

Rasmus Ristolainen had a goal and an assist and Morgan Frost contributed a goal for the Flyers, who got 25 saves from goaltender Samuel Ersson — now 5-0-0 in his brief career.

Adam Henrique and Frank Vatrano each scored a goal for the struggling Ducks, who have dropped five in a row (0-4-1). Ducks goaltender Anthony Stolarz stopped 34 shots.

Coyotes 4, Red Wings 3 (SO)

Nick Schmaltz and Nick Bjugstad scored during a shootout as Arizona snapped a nine-game losing streak by defeating Detroit in Tempe, Ariz.

Bjugstad also had a goal and an assist during regulation. Travis Boyd and Dylan Guenther scored third-period goals after the Red Wings took a 3-1 lead. Lawson Crouse assisted on all of the goals for Arizona, while Connor Ingram made 37 saves.

Dylan Larkin, Pius Suter and David Perron scored for Detroit. Magnus Hellberg stopped 20 shots.

Wild 4, Capitals 2

Jared Spurgeon scored two goals, Connor Dewar had two assists and Filip Gustavsson made 34 saves as Minnesota beat host Washington for its third straight win.

Jonas Brodin and Joel Eriksson Ek also scored for the Wild. Martin Fehervary had a goal and an assist for the Capitals, while Dylan Strome also scored and Alex Ovechkin had two assists.

Washington is 2-4-0 in its last six games, a slump marked by a lack of offense. The Capitals have only 13 goals in those six games and are 0-for-13 on power-play chances.

Predators 2, Blue Jackets 1

Kevin Lankinen made 39 saves and Cody Glass and Yakov Trenin scored second-period goals as Nashville held off visiting Columbus, handing the reeling Blue Jackets yet another loss.

Backing up Juuse Saros in his first season with Nashville, Lankinen was stout nearly the entire contest while making his 10th start of the season to help his new club win consecutive home games for the first time since Nov. 21 and 29. Gustav Nyquist’s goal with just under 11 minutes remaining in regulation ended Lankinen’s shutout bid.

Columbus, which has just three road victories this season, is 3-14-0 over its last 17 games, scoring 30 non-shootout goals during that stretch.

–Field Level Media

