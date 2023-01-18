Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Three-Time NBA Champion DiesOnlyHomersBoston, MA
5 Must-Try All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in MassachusettsEast Coast TravelerBoston, MA
Boston Red Sox Sign All-Star SluggerOnlyHomersBoston, MA
A guide to planning a girls trip to BostonGenni FranklinBoston, MA
Don't Miss Lowell's Free Winter Fest: Marshmellow Roasting, Live Music & More!Dianna CarneyLowell, MA
Related
Tufts Daily
Tufts receives 34,000+ applications for undergraduate class of 2027￼
Tufts announced on Jan. 17 that it received more than 34,000 applications for the undergraduate class of 2027. The application pool is the university’s most diverse in history, according to Dean of Admissions JT Duck. The applications, which represent Early Decision I and II as well as Regular Decision...
Tufts Daily
Somerville hosts ‘Midterm Ceremonies’ event
The city of Somerville hosted its “Midterm Ceremonies” event on Jan. 3 featuring Mayor Katjana Ballantyne, City Council President Ben Ewen-Campen and School Committee Chair Andre Green. The three officials discussed the progress they made in the past year and their goals for 2023. Mayor Ballantyne reflected on...
Missing Maura Murray billboards to raise awareness in Massachusetts
The Murray family believes “someone knows something” about what happened to Maura Murray, who went missing in 2004. And in February, 19 years after she went missing, billboards will help raise awareness in Massachusetts. “We firmly believe someone knows something and hope the exposure with the billboards will...
Mass. company accused of dumping thousands of tons of contaminated fill says charges are baseless
PROVIDENCE, R.I. — A Massachusetts construction company charged with illegally dumping thousands of tons of contaminated fill in Rhode Island during a highway construction project says it has done nothing wrong. The Rhode Island attorney general’s office announced Wednesday that Barletta Heavy Division, Inc., of Canton, is charged with...
Daily Free Press
Los Angeles tenants gain ownership of all apartment complexes from Boston University
Boston University, who gained ownership of four apartment complexes in Los Angeles last year, agreed to sell the buildings to the Liberty Community Land Trust on Jan. 10, allowing residents to collectively own their homes. Over 130 residents live in the four buildings, located on Corbett Street and Clemson Street...
This Week in History: Brockton Saves Duxbury Bridge By Steamrolling Over It
(MASSACHUSETTS) For those living on the South Shore, the Powder Point Bridge located in Duxbury is a symbol of the picturesque seaside communities that line the coast. The bridge, which was constructed in 1892, just celebrated its 100th year of being owned by a Massachusetts charitable organization, Duxbury Beach Reseravtion, Inc. But did you know that almost one hundred years ago, the bridge had to be steamrolled to be saved?
Tiny 'Town Within a Town' in Massachusetts Is Absolutely Precious
This is like a child's dream come true.
Tufts Daily
Transitioning to college life from a pandemic high school experience
Members of Tufts’ Class of 2026 were high school sophomores when the COVID-19 pandemic left the educational world scrambling to find new ways to teach. The class has just concluded their first semester of college, which for many students also marks the first return to regular school life since the pandemic.
What is hybrid work life doing to Boston’s financial district?
BOSTON — New numbers out show a trend in the wrong direction as Boston tries to recover from Covid. The report says Boston’s commercial vacancy rate across the city is at an all-time high – approaching 20 percent. Experts believe more people working hybrid in some capacity...
Training for the trades: Local company aiming to prepare next generation of workers
Getting an electrician or plumber to make a house call these days is like winning the lottery. Experts expect the problem to get worse as today’s workers retire and fewer young people enter the trades. Local company Forge is attempting to turn the training model upside down in order...
Mayor Wu’s new rent control plan nears formalization
A proposal would limit increases to 10%. Mayor Michelle Wu is ramping up plans to propose a form of rent control in Boston. The proposal, which has not been formalized yet, would tie the allowable rent increases in numerous apartment buildings to inflation, The Boston Globe reported. It would also limit increases to 10% per year.
Mass. General Hospital worker arrested following a criminal complaint at Back Bay Health Center
BOSTON — An employee of Massachusetts General Hospital Back Bay HealthCare Center has been arrested, according to hospital officials. Mass. General confirmed Thursday night that someone who worked at the Back Bay facility has been arrested in connection with a criminal complaint in the workplace. That worker is now on administrative leave pending the investigation.
Mass. firm charged with illegally dumping contaminated fill
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A Massachusetts construction company and a former employee have been charged with illegally dumping thousands of tons of contaminated fill in Providence during a highway construction project, the Rhode Island attorney general’s office said Wednesday. Barletta Heavy Division, Inc., of Canton, is charged with...
The best places to work in Boston
Check out which Bay State companies made the top 100 list by Glassdoor.
Another Boston movie theater is closing its doors
Regal Fenway is one of 39 Cineworld-owned theaters nationwide that will be closing in the coming months. A Boston movie theater located in a historic building is set to close its doors. Regal Fenway, which opened to the public in 2000 in the Landmark Center building (401 Park), is one...
Dorchester Reporter
Morrissey property that includes Lambert's, Puritan Plaza is up for sale
Lambert’s Rainbow Market — and the adjacent Puritan Plaza shopping center on Morrissey Boulevard— is on the market. The 3.63 acre property at 777 Morrissey Blvd. is being offered for sale along with another Lambert’s location in Westwood, MA, according to a listing from the commercial real estate company Newmark, which says it has been retained two sell the two properties. The property is currently owned by a trust controlled by the Lambert family.
‘The world has lost a great person’: Ana Walshe remembered in celebration of life
COHASSET, Mass. — A celebration of life was held to remember mother, friend and businesswoman Ana Walshe less than 24 hours after her husband appeared in court for her murder. Boston 25 News has learned that the private virtual meeting, attended by about 100 people, happened on Wednesday night.
wgbh.org
Co-founder of Embrace Boston on mixed reviews for King sculpture
Boston's newest piece of public art, which honors the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King, was met with mixed reactions after its recent unveiling. While some expressed confusion and distaste for The Embrace, others admired and celebrated the sculpture. The Rev. Liz Walker, co-founder and co-chair of...
Consumer group: Don’t hire duct cleaning companies
DEDHAM, Mass. — Companies that promote air duct cleaning as a remedy for sore throats, allergies, colds, coughs and other maladies are misleading customers with deceptive advertising, according to a consumer advocacy group. Boston Consumers’ Checkbook is warning homeowners they likely don’t need to pay a company to clean...
$3M Mega Millions ticket, 2 $1M scratch tickets sold at stores in Massachusetts this week
BOSTON — A $3 million Mega Millions ticket and a pair of scratch tickets with $1 million prizes were sold at stores in Massachusetts this week. The big Mega Millions winner was won on a ticket sold at Savas Liquors in Lakeville on Tuesday, according to the Massachusetts Lottery.
Comments / 0