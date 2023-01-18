ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medford, MA

Tufts Daily

Tufts receives 34,000+ applications for undergraduate class of 2027￼

Tufts announced on Jan. 17 that it received more than 34,000 applications for the undergraduate class of 2027. The application pool is the university’s most diverse in history, according to Dean of Admissions JT Duck. The applications, which represent Early Decision I and II as well as Regular Decision...
MEDFORD, MA
Tufts Daily

Somerville hosts ‘Midterm Ceremonies’ event

The city of Somerville hosted its “Midterm Ceremonies” event on Jan. 3 featuring Mayor Katjana Ballantyne, City Council President Ben Ewen-Campen and School Committee Chair Andre Green. The three officials discussed the progress they made in the past year and their goals for 2023. Mayor Ballantyne reflected on...
SOMERVILLE, MA
Dianna Carney

This Week in History: Brockton Saves Duxbury Bridge By Steamrolling Over It

(MASSACHUSETTS) For those living on the South Shore, the Powder Point Bridge located in Duxbury is a symbol of the picturesque seaside communities that line the coast. The bridge, which was constructed in 1892, just celebrated its 100th year of being owned by a Massachusetts charitable organization, Duxbury Beach Reseravtion, Inc. But did you know that almost one hundred years ago, the bridge had to be steamrolled to be saved?
DUXBURY, MA
Tufts Daily

Transitioning to college life from a pandemic high school experience

Members of Tufts’ Class of 2026 were high school sophomores when the COVID-19 pandemic left the educational world scrambling to find new ways to teach. The class has just concluded their first semester of college, which for many students also marks the first return to regular school life since the pandemic.
HARVARD, MA
Boston

Mayor Wu’s new rent control plan nears formalization

A proposal would limit increases to 10%. Mayor Michelle Wu is ramping up plans to propose a form of rent control in Boston. The proposal, which has not been formalized yet, would tie the allowable rent increases in numerous apartment buildings to inflation, The Boston Globe reported. It would also limit increases to 10% per year.
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Mass. General Hospital worker arrested following a criminal complaint at Back Bay Health Center

BOSTON — An employee of Massachusetts General Hospital Back Bay HealthCare Center has been arrested, according to hospital officials. Mass. General confirmed Thursday night that someone who worked at the Back Bay facility has been arrested in connection with a criminal complaint in the workplace. That worker is now on administrative leave pending the investigation.
BOSTON, MA
Boston

Another Boston movie theater is closing its doors

Regal Fenway is one of 39 Cineworld-owned theaters nationwide that will be closing in the coming months. A Boston movie theater located in a historic building is set to close its doors. Regal Fenway, which opened to the public in 2000 in the Landmark Center building (401 Park), is one...
BOSTON, MA
Dorchester Reporter

Morrissey property that includes Lambert's, Puritan Plaza is up for sale

Lambert’s Rainbow Market — and the adjacent Puritan Plaza shopping center on Morrissey Boulevard— is on the market. The 3.63 acre property at 777 Morrissey Blvd. is being offered for sale along with another Lambert’s location in Westwood, MA, according to a listing from the commercial real estate company Newmark, which says it has been retained two sell the two properties. The property is currently owned by a trust controlled by the Lambert family.
WESTWOOD, MA
wgbh.org

Co-founder of Embrace Boston on mixed reviews for King sculpture

Boston's newest piece of public art, which honors the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King, was met with mixed reactions after its recent unveiling. While some expressed confusion and distaste for The Embrace, others admired and celebrated the sculpture. The Rev. Liz Walker, co-founder and co-chair of...
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Consumer group: Don’t hire duct cleaning companies

DEDHAM, Mass. — Companies that promote air duct cleaning as a remedy for sore throats, allergies, colds, coughs and other maladies are misleading customers with deceptive advertising, according to a consumer advocacy group. Boston Consumers’ Checkbook is warning homeowners they likely don’t need to pay a company to clean...
BOSTON, MA

