NBC San Diego
Ready for Some Football? SDSU Aztecs Season Kickoff Announced
The San Diego State Aztecs will kick off their 2023 football season by hosting the Ohio University Bobcats at Snapdragon Stadium on Aug. 26, it was announced Wednesday. It will be the first of three straight home games to open the season for SDSU. The Bobcats, from Athens, Ohio, went...
NBC San Diego
Plane Lands on Beach in Carlsbad
Carlsbad officials confirmed on Thursday morning that an aircraft had landed on a beach in the North County community. The plane came down around 7:40 a.m. near Tower 25, just off the 7100 block of Carlsbad Boulevard, according to Carlsbad police. That strip of beach is part of South Carlsbad State Beach and is just south of Poinsettia Lane.
NBC San Diego
Rainstorms Are Boosting San Diego's Water Supplies — But It's Not Enough
San Diego’s recent rainstorms was a much-needed boost to 24 reservoirs around the county. “We talk about often as pennies from the sky and yesterday was millions from the sky,” smiled Carlos Quintero, the General Manager for the Sweetwater Authority. Quintero said the Sweetwater Reservoir in Spring Valley...
NBC San Diego
San Diego Police ID Woman Who Was Fatally Stabbed in Pharmacy in College Area
San Diego police have identified the woman who was fatally stabbed by a man who police say was later killed by officers after brandishing what appeared to be a shotgun. The woman was identified as Mary Ellen Carter, 66, of Lakeside. Police said it's still too early in the investigation to know what led to Carter's death, other than it appears the suspect and victim were co-workers or employees of the business where the incident occurred. It is also still unknown why the suspect attacked Carter, SDPD Lt. Adam Sharki said.
NBC San Diego
San Diego's Homeless Program That Works
There have been many approaches taken to try to solve San Diego’s homelessness problem, but more people in the county become homeless than are housed by community efforts. The city of San Diego’s emergency rent vouchers, however, are one program that's showing promise. “I started to live in...
NBC San Diego
Theft Ring Targeting Elderly Asians in San Diego is Stealing Victims' Pride, and Their Valuables
As police hunt down more than 30 people whose alleged theft ring has been targeting elderly people across San Diego since at least 2020, the lead prosecutor of such crimes says it's important for them to be caught so they can't do any more irreversible damage. "They are damaged for...
NBC San Diego
Pregnant Woman Struck by San Diego City Truck in Mission Bay Parking Lot
A pregnant woman was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries Tuesday after being struck by a City of San Diego work vehicle in a parking lot, police said. Officers from the San Diego Police Department were dispatched to the 2100 block of East Mission Bay Drive at 5:22 a.m. and found the woman had suffered minor scrapes and bruises, according to police. She had been walking in a parking lot prior to being hit.
NBC San Diego
East San Diego County Neighbors ‘Shocked' One of Their Own is Suspected Killer
The Crest neighborhood is once again calm after a day many neighbors won’t soon forget. Around 5 p.m. Tuesday, San Diego Police Officers and Sheriff’s Deputies surrounded a home on the 800 Block of La Cresta Blvd. They were looking for a 77-year-old pharmacist accused of stabbing his...
NBC San Diego
San Diego Police Hunting Dozens Connected to Crime Ring That Targets Asian Elders
Millions of dollars in stolen jewelry, more than a dozen arrests and investigating detectives say it’s just the tip of the iceberg. The San Diego Police Department is asking for the public’s help taking down what investigators call an international organized theft ring that has been operating in San Diego since 2020. Police say the ring preys on the Asian and elderly communities.
NBC San Diego
San Diego Police Shoot, Kill Man Suspected of Stabbing Woman to Death at College Area Pharmacy
An investigation into a deadly stabbing at a College Area pharmacy led San Diego police to an East County home Tuesday night, where a suspect was fatally shot by officers after brandishing what appeared to be a shotgun, investigators said Wednesday. San Diego police officers were first called around 4...
NBC San Diego
After Flashing Gun, Larry Millete Said, ‘Papa, I Will Kill Her or Him,' Maya's Dad Testifies
Taking the stand Tuesday in the downtown courthouse was May "Maya" Millete's 72-year-old father, Pablito Tabalanza, who made a series of startling revelations. May was last seen Jan. 7, 2021. A preliminary hearing to determine probable cause for her husband, Larry — with whom she has three young children and who is accused of her murder — is underway in Dept. 2201 of the San Diego Superior Court.
NBC San Diego
Man Sentenced to Multiple Life in Prison Terms for Gaslamp Shooting Spree
A man who carried out a shooting spree in the Gaslamp Quarter that left one man dead and four others wounded was sentenced Thursday to multiple life terms in prison. Travis Fereydoun Sarreshteh, 34, was convicted by a San Diego jury of first-degree murder on April 22, 2021, shooting death of 28-year-old Justice Boldin, a parking valet who was shot in front of the Pendry San Diego Hotel where he worked.
NBC San Diego
$51.3M Erased From Overdue SDG&E Bills. Here's How to Check Your Bill
Around 113,000 San Diego Gas & Electric customers with overdue bills incurred during the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic have automatically received debt relief through the California Arrearage Payment Program, it was announced Tuesday. Over the weekend, the CAPP erased a total of $51.3 million in overdue balances SDG&E...
NBC San Diego
SUV Appears Split in Half After Oceanside Crash That Killed Mom, 6-Year-Old, Injured 4 Others
A mother and child were killed after an SUV crashed into a tree and practically split in two on a two-lane residential road in Oceanside Tuesday night, police said. Oceanside police said a 30-year-old woman was driving an SUV "at a high rate of speed" on Douglas Drive just south of Pala Road when the vehicle crashed into a tree and rolled over several times at about 8:15 p.m., appearing to split in half.
NBC San Diego
Thousands of Crickets Die in Fire at Farm in Lakeside
Thousands of crickets died and an employee of an East County farm was injured when several structures on the property went up in flames Thursday morning, the Lakeside Fire Protection District said. The fire began shortly after 8 a.m. at 14950 El Monte Rd., according to Heartland Fire said, which...
