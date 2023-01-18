San Diego police have identified the woman who was fatally stabbed by a man who police say was later killed by officers after brandishing what appeared to be a shotgun. The woman was identified as Mary Ellen Carter, 66, of Lakeside. Police said it's still too early in the investigation to know what led to Carter's death, other than it appears the suspect and victim were co-workers or employees of the business where the incident occurred. It is also still unknown why the suspect attacked Carter, SDPD Lt. Adam Sharki said.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 16 HOURS AGO