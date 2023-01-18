Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Yonkers Woman Struck & Pinned By CarBridget MulroyYonkers, NY
Leonardo DiCaprio Puts Spotlight On Book About Climate Change, Helping Two Fairfield Girl ScoutsFlorence CarmelaFairfield, CT
Newly Remodeled Walmart Supercenters Offer Enhanced Shopping Experience With Innovative FeaturesTy D.Farmingdale, NY
Chick-fil-A to Open New Location in Yonkers, New YorkBryan DijkhuizenYonkers, NY
Coming Soon: One Rare Italian Steakhouse 16 East Parkway, Scarsdale, NY 10583Bassey BYScarsdale, NY
Related
Apartments, small retail approved for Westport Avenue and Renzulli Road
NORWALK, Conn. — The Norwalk Planning and Zoning Commission unanimously approved plans for a mixed-use development, featuring 136 apartment units, more than 6,800 square feet of retail space, and amenities for residents at Westport Avenue and Renzulli Road, near the Westport border. Currently the site includes a dry cleaner...
darientimes.com
Danbury approves second cannabis retail shop in as many weeks — this one on the booming west side
DANBURY — Planners have approved the city’s second retail cannabis location in as many weeks, giving an existing medicinal cannabis dispensary on the booming west side permission to sell recreational cannabis to adults as a hybrid retailer. The Planning Commission’s approval on Wednesday for The Botanist on Mill...
Coliseum Site Construction Now Underway
Dirt was on the move — and not just in a ceremonial fashion — at a now-bustling construction site that once housed the long-gone Coliseum. A bright yellow excavator was busy digging up that former parking lot as hard-hatted construction workers ambled atop tarp-covered piles of soil on Tuesday afternoon on the 3.5‑acre block bordered by Orange Street, George Street, State Street, and MLK Boulevard.
Step Inside the Cheapest Condo on the Market in Connecticut
I bought my condo a year ago, and the fun I had through that entire process was looking at the cheapest condos that I could find. Prices have recently started to fall, and there are some places available around Connecticut for just over 20 thousand dollars. I took a look...
Mayor’s Ball rescheduled; a helping hand; business expands; Art Space
NORWALK, Conn. — Some Norwalk announcements for you:. The 2023 Norwalk Mayor’s Ball, themed “I Love Norwalk,” is rescheduled to Friday April 21 at 6:30 p.m. at Stamford Marriott Hotel and Spa, 243 Tresser Boulevard, Stamford, according to a news release. “The money raised for the...
Planning and Zoning Commission delays approval for Norwalk High School plans
NORWALK, Conn. — The Planning and Zoning Commission is asking the Board of Education and city staff to gather more information about how other schools have handled solar and other “energy-optimization” projects before they officially vote to approve the plans for the new Norwalk High School. “My...
tunxis.edu
CT State Swears In First Chief of Police
Connecticut native Christopher Chute is now Connecticut State Community College’s inaugural chief of police following a public swearing-in ceremony today at Naugatuck Valley Community College. The event included students, faculty and staff from Connecticut State Community College’s (CT State) 12 community colleges, Chute’s family, and police and municipal leaders...
Norwalk photos: Chestnut Hill Road fire
NORWALK, Conn. — No one was injured in a house fire at 150 Chestnut Hill Road, reported at 12:59 p.m., the Norwalk Fire Department said. Residents self-evacuated after the fire started in a finished attic, Deputy Chief Michael McCallum said. Firefighters brought the fire under control in 25 minutes and the house sustained heavy fire and smoke damage.
Small plane vanishes near Connecticut border
WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. — A small plane vanished while approaching a suburban airport near the New York/Connecticut border Thursday evening. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said preliminary information indicates the pilot of a single-engine Beechcraft A36 reported engine trouble about a mile (1.6 km) from the Westchester County Airport around 6:15 p.m., Federal Aviation Administration spokesperson Elizabeth Isham Cory said.
connecticutexplorer.com
6 AMAZING Portuguese Restaurants in CT in 2023
Are you looking for some amazing Portuguese restaurants in CT? If so, you’re in the right place. Portuguese food is so delicious and unique in its preparation. The garlic, the olives, the kids of pasta – everything is just so delicious and beautifully prepared. Whether you’re in the...
Eyewitness News
Key measure could curb inflation, rein in grocery store prices
WEST HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - After months of sticker shock at the grocery store, some much needed relief for shoppers may be on the way. A key measure aimed to curb inflation could finally rein in store prices. Thursday, Rep. Rosa DeLauro scheduled a news conference in West Haven to...
Eyewitness News
UI customers to receive monthly credit to help pay electric bill
(WFSB) - United Illuminating customers are about to see some financial help as they face increasing electric bills. All UI customers will receive a 10-dollar credit on their monthly bills from January to April as a result of UI’s clean energy investments. Those already on financial hardship with UI,...
WKTV
Dispensaries are busy for the first week of recreational marijuana sales in Connecticut
NEWINGTON, Connecticut (WFSB) -- Sales of adult-use marijuana started this week and Connecticut dispensaries say they’ve been busy. Seven dispensaries are now selling both medical weed and adult use, and many will soon be up and running. Eyewitness News visited Fine Fettle in Newington. Fine Fettle is what’s called...
Auditors vow to descend on CT if law passed putting rules on First Amendment
RIDGEFIELD, Conn. — It was shortly before Christmas when a team calling themselves First Amendment auditors entered the Ridgefield Town Hall with cameras and started interacting with government officials. “Can you please shut that off?” said town employee Patricia Pacheco. “No, that's silly,” said Josh Abrams. “What do you...
Where is the Best Public Place in Fairfield County to See Manhattan?
I've always loved seeing the Manhattan skyline from a distance. I geek out when I can see the Empire State Building from Westport, the beacon of light coming off of One World Trade. To me, Manhattan is one of the wonders of the world, and it's an amazing sight. When...
connecticuthistory.org
Civic Center Roof Collapses – Today in History: January 18
On January 18, 1978, at about 4:20 in the morning, the Hartford Civic Center roof collapsed. Ten days of bad weather coupled with a snowstorm the prior evening were responsible for the weighty accumulation of snow and ice that led to the rooftop’s failure. Planned in 1970 as part...
Bank of America customers outraged at money missing from their accounts
Some Bank of America customers are concerned after seeing money missing from their accounts Wednesday morning, according to social media posts.
Dry winter hurting Connecticut snowplow, shoveling companies
ROCKY HILL, Conn. (WTNH) — This year’s winter has been unseasonably warm, bringing rain — but hardly any snow — to Connecticut. According to Storm Team 8, there are no snowstorms on the radar for the next couple weeks. While many residents are rejoicing, no snow means no work for some businesses. “We are at […]
Eyewitness News
There’s a ray of hope amidst the increase of home heating oil costs
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - As temperatures continue to drop, the cost of heating your home is on the rise. Today, Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro held a roundtable discussion in Derby to discuss federal initiatives to lower the costs of home heating oil. The CT Gov online portal listed the average that...
NPS union leaders decry ‘extreme’ work environment, ask BoE to ‘constantly inquire’
NORWALK, Conn. — The negative tone, the distrust, the disrespect and the overwork all add up to “no way to run a (school) district,” leaders of three unions told the Norwalk Board of Education on Tuesday. The Board of Education Coalition, representing unionized administrators, certified teachers, custodians...
Nancy on Norwalk
Norwalk, CT
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
457K+
Views
ABOUT
NancyOnNorwalk.com was conceived as the place to go for Norwalk residents to get the real, unvarnished story about what is going on in and around their city.https://www.nancyonnorwalk.com/
Comments / 0