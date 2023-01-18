ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norwalk, CT

New Haven Independent

Coliseum Site Construction Now Underway

Dirt was on the move — and not just in a ceremonial fashion — at a now-bustling construction site that once housed the long-gone Coliseum. A bright yellow excavator was busy digging up that former parking lot as hard-hatted construction workers ambled atop tarp-covered piles of soil on Tuesday afternoon on the 3.5‑acre block bordered by Orange Street, George Street, State Street, and MLK Boulevard.
NORWALK, CT
tunxis.edu

CT State Swears In First Chief of Police

Connecticut native Christopher Chute is now Connecticut State Community College’s inaugural chief of police following a public swearing-in ceremony today at Naugatuck Valley Community College. The event included students, faculty and staff from Connecticut State Community College’s (CT State) 12 community colleges, Chute’s family, and police and municipal leaders...
FARMINGTON, CT
Nancy on Norwalk

Norwalk photos: Chestnut Hill Road fire

NORWALK, Conn. — No one was injured in a house fire at 150 Chestnut Hill Road, reported at 12:59 p.m., the Norwalk Fire Department said. Residents self-evacuated after the fire started in a finished attic, Deputy Chief Michael McCallum said. Firefighters brought the fire under control in 25 minutes and the house sustained heavy fire and smoke damage.
NORWALK, CT
FOX 61

Small plane vanishes near Connecticut border

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. — A small plane vanished while approaching a suburban airport near the New York/Connecticut border Thursday evening. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said preliminary information indicates the pilot of a single-engine Beechcraft A36 reported engine trouble about a mile (1.6 km) from the Westchester County Airport around 6:15 p.m., Federal Aviation Administration spokesperson Elizabeth Isham Cory said.
WHITE PLAINS, NY
connecticutexplorer.com

6 AMAZING Portuguese Restaurants in CT in 2023

Are you looking for some amazing Portuguese restaurants in CT? If so, you’re in the right place. Portuguese food is so delicious and unique in its preparation. The garlic, the olives, the kids of pasta – everything is just so delicious and beautifully prepared. Whether you’re in the...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

UI customers to receive monthly credit to help pay electric bill

(WFSB) - United Illuminating customers are about to see some financial help as they face increasing electric bills. All UI customers will receive a 10-dollar credit on their monthly bills from January to April as a result of UI’s clean energy investments. Those already on financial hardship with UI,...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
connecticuthistory.org

Civic Center Roof Collapses – Today in History: January 18

On January 18, 1978, at about 4:20 in the morning, the Hartford Civic Center roof collapsed. Ten days of bad weather coupled with a snowstorm the prior evening were responsible for the weighty accumulation of snow and ice that led to the rooftop’s failure. Planned in 1970 as part...
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Dry winter hurting Connecticut snowplow, shoveling companies

ROCKY HILL, Conn. (WTNH) — This year’s winter has been unseasonably warm, bringing rain — but hardly any snow — to Connecticut. According to Storm Team 8, there are no snowstorms on the radar for the next couple weeks. While many residents are rejoicing, no snow means no work for some businesses. “We are at […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
Nancy on Norwalk

Nancy on Norwalk

NancyOnNorwalk.com was conceived as the place to go for Norwalk residents to get the real, unvarnished story about what is going on in and around their city.

