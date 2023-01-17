ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

The Ravens have the 22nd pick in the 2023 NFL draft. Here are five potential targets. [Baltimore Sun :: BZ-RAVENS-HAVE-22ND-PICK-2023-NFL-DRAFT-HERE-20230117]

By C.J. Doon, Baltimore Sun
big10central.com
 2 days ago
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Comeback

NFL world reacts to horrible Dallas Cowboys news

As the Dallas Cowboys head into this weekend’s Division Round showdown with the San Francisco 49ers, it looks like they’ll be without one of their top players. According to Dallas Cowboys reporter Todd Archer of ESPN, Cowboys offensive lineman Jason Peters missed practice once again on Thursday, meaning it’s unlikely he’ll be able to play Read more... The post NFL world reacts to horrible Dallas Cowboys news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
FOX Sports

Has Lamar Jackson played his final snap as a Baltimore Raven? | THE HERD

Nick Wright joins Colin Cowherd on The Herd to discuss Lamar Jackson’s future with the Baltimore Ravens. Jackson did not travel with the Ravens to Cincinnati in the Wild Card Weekend matchup vs. the Bengals and because of this Nick believes Jackson’s future is over with the Ravens and looks to a possible deal to trade Jackson to the Chicago Bears.
BALTIMORE, MD
Athlon Sports

Former Dallas Cowboys Player Reportedly Facing Prison Time

The sad saga of Aldon Smith has taken another unfortunate twist. The once-productive pass rusher had his NFL career derailed, multiple times, due to off-field incidents. Now, a report has emerged from TMZ that Smith could be facing up to 16 months in prison. According to the report, Smith has ...
The Spun

ESPN Computer Predicts Divisional Round Game Winners

The Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs is here. Only eight teams still have Super Bowl dreams. ESPN's Football Power Index (FPI), includes projections for this weekend's games and beyond. The FPI has calculated the odds for each team left in the postseason of making their respective conference ...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
nfltraderumors.co

Cowboys Make Four Roster Moves

The Dallas Cowboys announced four roster moves on Thursday for their playoff game against the 49ers. Cowboys signed DB Sheldrick Redwine to their practice squad. Cowboys placed CB Mackensie Alexander on the practice squad injured reserve. Cowboys designated WR Simi Fehoko and LB Devin Harper to return. Alexander, 29, is...
big10central.com

After breaking every major passing record in Maryland football history, QB Taulia Tagovailoa will return for senior season [Baltimore Sun]

Quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa announced Wednesday that he will return to Maryland for his redshirt senior season. Tagovailoa’s decision comes a few weeks after leading the Terps past NC State in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl, capping off a strong 2022 season, during which he threw for 3,008 yards, 18 touchdowns and eight interceptions while becoming the first Maryland quarterback to be named second-team All-Big Ten Conference.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
msn.com

Emmanuel Sanders' NFL playoff picks have been perfect so far

After announcing his retirement from the NFL last fall, former wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders joined NFL Network as a studio analyst. It’s safe to say he’s an expert on the game. Sanders was the only member of NFL Network’s NFL GameDay Morning program to correctly pick all six...
MICHIGAN STATE
Yardbarker

Ravens HC sends very strong message about Lamar Jackson

Uncertainty has only grown regarding Lamar Jackson’s status with the Baltimore Ravens for 2023, but coach John Harbaugh did his best to put a lid on that Thursday. Harbaugh said Thursday that there is a “200 percent” chance Jackson remains with the Ravens for next season. Harbaugh also added that the quarterback will have some say in the team’s search for a new offensive coordinator to replace Greg Roman.
BALTIMORE, MD
OnlyHomers

Los Angeles Chargers Fire Coaches

Coaching staff upheaval is not an uncommon occurrence around the NFL, especially when teams close out their seasons in a less-than-stellar fashion, but rarely does a team's season come quite to an abrupt halt like the Los Angeles Chargers did this year.

Comments / 0

Community Policy