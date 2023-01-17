The Ravens have the 22nd pick in the 2023 NFL draft. Here are five potential targets. [Baltimore Sun :: BZ-RAVENS-HAVE-22ND-PICK-2023-NFL-DRAFT-HERE-20230117]

Read full article on original website
Baltimore Ravens Part Ways With CoachOnlyHomersBaltimore, MD
Major grocery store chain opening new store in Maryland this weekKristen WaltersMaryland State
Exploring Baltimore's Inner HarborEast Coast TravelerBaltimore, MD
Bitterness From the Baltimore RavensFlurrySportsBaltimore, MD
The Disapperance of Akia EgglestonTawana K WatsonBaltimore, MD
NFL world reacts to horrible Dallas Cowboys news
As the Dallas Cowboys head into this weekend’s Division Round showdown with the San Francisco 49ers, it looks like they’ll be without one of their top players. According to Dallas Cowboys reporter Todd Archer of ESPN, Cowboys offensive lineman Jason Peters missed practice once again on Thursday, meaning it’s unlikely he’ll be able to play Read more... The post NFL world reacts to horrible Dallas Cowboys news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
1 NFL Owner Willing To Give Sean Payton Whatever He Wants
Some NFL teams are more desperate than others. And according to Mark Maske of The Washington Post, the Panthers appear to fall into that bucket. Per Maske: "Panthers owner David Tepper would give Sean Payton 'just about anything he wants' to be the team's coach, one source says. It's not clear, ...
Mattress Mack Makes Massive Super Bowl Bet
Mattress Mack is rooting for the Dallas Cowboys.
FOX Sports
Has Lamar Jackson played his final snap as a Baltimore Raven? | THE HERD
Nick Wright joins Colin Cowherd on The Herd to discuss Lamar Jackson’s future with the Baltimore Ravens. Jackson did not travel with the Ravens to Cincinnati in the Wild Card Weekend matchup vs. the Bengals and because of this Nick believes Jackson’s future is over with the Ravens and looks to a possible deal to trade Jackson to the Chicago Bears.
Tom Brady Didn't Go Home To Gisele Bündchen After Loss To Cowboys & What's Next For Him
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys last night with a final score of 31-14. It was a monumental game as it was Tom Brady's last one with his Florida team this season before he moves on to the next chapter. Brady had a tough year following his...
Ravens HC John Harbaugh, GM Eric DeCosta to address media on Thursday
The Baltimore Ravens enter their 2023 offseason with plenty of questions to answer. After a season of high expectations fell flat in 2022 following the team’s Wild Card loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, Baltimore will have to go back to the drawing board and look themselves in the mirror in regards to plenty of different topics.
sportszion.com
Antonio Brown, J.J. Watt’s old picture together goes viral sending NFL fans into frenzy
Not many players can switch their gameplay and become a new person but those who can are undoubtedly exceptional. There may be a handful of these unique players, yet J.J. Watt, at the moment, would be on top. After the defensive end’s retirement, fans constantly request the player to make a comeback.
The Ravens are putting the ball in Lamar Jackson’s court after OC Greg Roman's resignation
Each of the last two seasons, Lamar Jackson had his year cut short in December on a play where he held the ball too long, waiting for a receiver to get open. It’s what he’s had to do in an offense so predicated on the run that free-agent wide receivers declined opportunities to play with a top-five quarterback in the NFL.
Former Dallas Cowboys Player Reportedly Facing Prison Time
The sad saga of Aldon Smith has taken another unfortunate twist. The once-productive pass rusher had his NFL career derailed, multiple times, due to off-field incidents. Now, a report has emerged from TMZ that Smith could be facing up to 16 months in prison. According to the report, Smith has ...
ESPN Computer Predicts Divisional Round Game Winners
The Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs is here. Only eight teams still have Super Bowl dreams. ESPN's Football Power Index (FPI), includes projections for this weekend's games and beyond. The FPI has calculated the odds for each team left in the postseason of making their respective conference ...
Look: Robert Griffin III's Take On Lamar Jackson, Ravens Offense Is Going Viral
There's already been a lot of talk around the NFL lately about the future of Lamar Jackson with the Baltimore Ravens. Get ready for a whole lot more this offseason. As the NFL playoffs wind down, the contract negotiations between the Ravens and Jackson should take center stage as one of the ...
nfltraderumors.co
Cowboys Make Four Roster Moves
The Dallas Cowboys announced four roster moves on Thursday for their playoff game against the 49ers. Cowboys signed DB Sheldrick Redwine to their practice squad. Cowboys placed CB Mackensie Alexander on the practice squad injured reserve. Cowboys designated WR Simi Fehoko and LB Devin Harper to return. Alexander, 29, is...
big10central.com
After breaking every major passing record in Maryland football history, QB Taulia Tagovailoa will return for senior season [Baltimore Sun]
Quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa announced Wednesday that he will return to Maryland for his redshirt senior season. Tagovailoa’s decision comes a few weeks after leading the Terps past NC State in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl, capping off a strong 2022 season, during which he threw for 3,008 yards, 18 touchdowns and eight interceptions while becoming the first Maryland quarterback to be named second-team All-Big Ten Conference.
Game Officials Reportedly Alerted Regarding Possible Use of Illegal Aids on PATs, FGAs
Officials have reportedly been advised to watch for potential scoring breeches.
msn.com
Emmanuel Sanders' NFL playoff picks have been perfect so far
After announcing his retirement from the NFL last fall, former wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders joined NFL Network as a studio analyst. It’s safe to say he’s an expert on the game. Sanders was the only member of NFL Network’s NFL GameDay Morning program to correctly pick all six...
Yardbarker
Ravens HC sends very strong message about Lamar Jackson
Uncertainty has only grown regarding Lamar Jackson’s status with the Baltimore Ravens for 2023, but coach John Harbaugh did his best to put a lid on that Thursday. Harbaugh said Thursday that there is a “200 percent” chance Jackson remains with the Ravens for next season. Harbaugh also added that the quarterback will have some say in the team’s search for a new offensive coordinator to replace Greg Roman.
Los Angeles Chargers Fire Coaches
Coaching staff upheaval is not an uncommon occurrence around the NFL, especially when teams close out their seasons in a less-than-stellar fashion, but rarely does a team's season come quite to an abrupt halt like the Los Angeles Chargers did this year.
Ravens Fire Greg Roman; Could Falcons Hire?
The Atlanta Falcons operate a similar offense to what the Baltimore Ravens have run the past few years. Could they hire Greg Roman to bolster the coaching staff?
Ravens GM Eric DeCosta says team will 'look at' WR position during 2023 offseason
The Baltimore Ravens head into this offseason with a lot of questions marks. Will they get a long-term deal done with quarterback Lamar Jackson? Will they hire an offensive coordinator from within or look outside the organization? What happens at the wide receiver position?. Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta spoke...
Ravens officially hold No. 22 overall pick in 2023 NFL draft
The Baltimore Ravens saw their 2022 season end in the Wild Card round as they lost to the Cincinnati Bengals by the final score of 24-17. The team finished the year at 10-7, and now will turn their attention to the 2023 offseason and the many questions that will need to be answered during it.
