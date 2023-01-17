The Ravens have the 22nd pick in the 2023 NFL draft. Here are five potential targets. [Baltimore Sun :: BZ-RAVENS-HAVE-22ND-PICK-2023-NFL-DRAFT-HERE-20230117]

Uncertainty has only grown regarding Lamar Jackson’s status with the Baltimore Ravens for 2023, but coach John Harbaugh did his best to put a lid on that Thursday. Harbaugh said Thursday that there is a “200 percent” chance Jackson remains with the Ravens for next season. Harbaugh also added that the quarterback will have some say in the team’s search for a new offensive coordinator to replace Greg Roman.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 11 HOURS AGO