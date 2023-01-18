ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dickson, TN

dicksonpost.com

More on the settlers who helped Tennessee become 16th state

James Robertson and his group that settled at Fort Nashborough were not the first European settlers to come to the area we know today as Middle Tennessee. The first settlers of European descent were French fur traders. Jean du Charleville was a French fur trader who settled in what would...
TENNESSEE STATE
wgnsradio.com

Murfreesboro is Ranked as the 2nd Best City in Tennessee for Lunar New Year Celebrations

(Murfreesboro, TN) Out of 200 medium to large sized cities across the United States, Murfreesboro is ranked as the 125th best city for Lunar New Year Celebrations. Nationwide, the number 1 city for those celebrations was New York, New York, followed by San Francisco, California and Los Angeles, California at numbers 2 and 3. At the bottom of the list was Springfield, Missouri. Springfield was also ranked at the bottom of the list when it comes to their “Safety Rank.”
MURFREESBORO, TN
Fast Casual

Bonchon opens in Tennessee

Bonchon, which serves Korean double-fried chicken, opened its first Tennessee location Thursday at 578 Sam Ridley Pkwy. W. "There is a ton of opportunity in Tennessee for Bonchon, and I am happy to be able to be the first to introduce the brand to the state by bringing it to the Smyrna community," Owner Alan Lan said in a company press release. "The restaurant is perfectly located in central Tennessee, which allows us to draw in community members from surrounding areas of Smyrna too. We hope to see more people throughout Tennessee discover the flavors and crunch that make our fried chicken so special."
SMYRNA, TN
Rutherford Source

PaperDoll Handmade Converts Old Books into Works of Art

Sarah Holmes has been making things like flowers and cats and Christmas trees out of discarded books for many years and she has recently expanded her business – PaperDoll Handman – by opening a boutique in a The Painted Tree in Cincinnati, Ohio. She is best known for her locations in The Painted Tree in Murfreesboro, The Painted Tree in Franklin, Simplicity in Bell Buckle, and The Basement Marketplace in Mt. Juliet/Old Hickory.
MURFREESBORO, TN
fox17.com

Booming Middle Tennessee gets pushback from some residents

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — One look at Nashville’s skyline and you see a lot of cranes. While some are all for a growing Middle Tennessee, others wish the focus of city and state leaders were focused on the needs of long-term residents. U-Haul's list of top growth states...
NASHVILLE, TN
mainstreetmaury.com

Katie Pie & Son's a family affair after move

From upstate New York to Columbia, Tennessee, Kate Vacca and her family have decided to make Southern Middle Tennessee their home, bringing with them some of their family’s most sacred recipes and sharing them with Maury County. “If you’ve ever visited upstate New York, there are diners everywhere. I...
COLUMBIA, TN
wgnsradio.com

Celebrated comedian Henry Cho to perform In Murfreesboro

(Murfreesboro, TN) Henry Cho, known for his "clean comedy," will be performing two shows Friday, January 27 at The Walnut House in support of the Murfreesboro Kiwanis Foundation. Cho's one hour Comedy Central special is currently running on Netflix and he can be heard daily on SiriusXM, Blue Collar Radio...
MURFREESBORO, TN
fox17.com

Concerns grow surrounding Hermitage homeless camp near Kroger shopping center

HERMITAGE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Concerns continue to rise as homeless camps grow throughout Nashville. Now, people in Hermitage are calling for action. All week, FOX 17 News has heard from residents and business owners in the Hermitage area say they are having more and more encounters with the homeless population. They add that it doesn't look like its slowing down anytime soon.
NASHVILLE, TN
dicksonpost.com

Dickson Post Athlete of the Week (Week 20)

Congratulations to Jamison Ford who has been voted the Week 20 - Dickson Post's Athlete of the Week for Jan 9-15, 2023. Creek Wood basketball player Ford scored 14 points in the Red Hawks' comeback win over Greenbrier on Friday night.
DICKSON, TN
atozsports.com

Former Vols QB enters NCAA transfer portal

Former Tennessee Vols quarterback JT Shrout reportedly entered the NCAA transfer portal on Tuesday. Shrout played for Colorado the last two seasons after spending his first three years at Tennessee. The California native, a former three-star recruit, was part of Jeremy Pruitt’s first recruiting class in Knoxville (2018 cycle).
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Multiple crashes snarl traffic across Middle Tennessee Thursday

UPDATE (8:06 a.m.)--FOX 17 News is no longer in Code Red Traffic. FOX 17 News is in a Code Red Traffic Alert due to multiple crashes in the Middle Tennessee area. Traffic troubles began early Thursday when two semi trucks crashed in Robertson County on I-65 South near Portland TN. The two crashes were unrelated. Crews have cleared the first crash which happened just after 2 a.m. but the second crash which took place just before 3 a.m. Emergency responders are still on the scene as southbound lanes remain closed while the scene is being investigated.
TENNESSEE STATE

