dicksonpost.com
More on the settlers who helped Tennessee become 16th state
James Robertson and his group that settled at Fort Nashborough were not the first European settlers to come to the area we know today as Middle Tennessee. The first settlers of European descent were French fur traders. Jean du Charleville was a French fur trader who settled in what would...
wgnsradio.com
Murfreesboro is Ranked as the 2nd Best City in Tennessee for Lunar New Year Celebrations
(Murfreesboro, TN) Out of 200 medium to large sized cities across the United States, Murfreesboro is ranked as the 125th best city for Lunar New Year Celebrations. Nationwide, the number 1 city for those celebrations was New York, New York, followed by San Francisco, California and Los Angeles, California at numbers 2 and 3. At the bottom of the list was Springfield, Missouri. Springfield was also ranked at the bottom of the list when it comes to their “Safety Rank.”
This Is The Top Buffet In Tennessee
Yelp searched around the country to find the best buffets around, including this tasty haven in Tennessee.
Fast Casual
Bonchon opens in Tennessee
Bonchon, which serves Korean double-fried chicken, opened its first Tennessee location Thursday at 578 Sam Ridley Pkwy. W. "There is a ton of opportunity in Tennessee for Bonchon, and I am happy to be able to be the first to introduce the brand to the state by bringing it to the Smyrna community," Owner Alan Lan said in a company press release. "The restaurant is perfectly located in central Tennessee, which allows us to draw in community members from surrounding areas of Smyrna too. We hope to see more people throughout Tennessee discover the flavors and crunch that make our fried chicken so special."
PaperDoll Handmade Converts Old Books into Works of Art
Sarah Holmes has been making things like flowers and cats and Christmas trees out of discarded books for many years and she has recently expanded her business – PaperDoll Handman – by opening a boutique in a The Painted Tree in Cincinnati, Ohio. She is best known for her locations in The Painted Tree in Murfreesboro, The Painted Tree in Franklin, Simplicity in Bell Buckle, and The Basement Marketplace in Mt. Juliet/Old Hickory.
wgnsradio.com
Passing of MTSU Alumnus, Trustee Jacobs Prompts Postponement of Student-Athlete Performance Center Groundbreaking
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — Middle Tennessee State University said Tuesday it will postpone Thursday’s planned groundbreaking ceremony for its new Student-Athlete Performance Center in respect for alumnus and Trustee Joey Jacobs, who died Saturday (Jan. 14). The ceremony will now be held at 4 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, at...
fox17.com
Booming Middle Tennessee gets pushback from some residents
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — One look at Nashville’s skyline and you see a lot of cranes. While some are all for a growing Middle Tennessee, others wish the focus of city and state leaders were focused on the needs of long-term residents. U-Haul's list of top growth states...
clarksvillenow.com
Wyatt Johnson’s Katherine Johnson Cannata, Sidney Johnson honored with Patriot award
CLARKSVILLE, TN – Katherine Johnson Cannata and Sidney Johnson, dealer principals from the Wyatt Johnson Automotive Group, were recently honored with the Patriot Award by the Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve (ESGR). The ESGR is the Defense Department agency promoting cooperation and understanding between civilian employers and...
mainstreetmaury.com
Katie Pie & Son's a family affair after move
From upstate New York to Columbia, Tennessee, Kate Vacca and her family have decided to make Southern Middle Tennessee their home, bringing with them some of their family’s most sacred recipes and sharing them with Maury County. “If you’ve ever visited upstate New York, there are diners everywhere. I...
Popular burger chain to invest $125 million in new corporate office in Franklin and open locations across Tennessee
wgnsradio.com
Celebrated comedian Henry Cho to perform In Murfreesboro
(Murfreesboro, TN) Henry Cho, known for his "clean comedy," will be performing two shows Friday, January 27 at The Walnut House in support of the Murfreesboro Kiwanis Foundation. Cho's one hour Comedy Central special is currently running on Netflix and he can be heard daily on SiriusXM, Blue Collar Radio...
fox17.com
Concerns grow surrounding Hermitage homeless camp near Kroger shopping center
HERMITAGE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Concerns continue to rise as homeless camps grow throughout Nashville. Now, people in Hermitage are calling for action. All week, FOX 17 News has heard from residents and business owners in the Hermitage area say they are having more and more encounters with the homeless population. They add that it doesn't look like its slowing down anytime soon.
Family of missing Tennessee hunter withdraws $15K reward; puts it toward search groups in Alaska
The family of Steve Keel, a Tennessee man who disappeared while hunting in Alaska, has withdrawn a $15,000 reward offered in September to help bring him home.
dicksonpost.com
Dollar General announces mobile health clinics at Cumberland Furnace location
Dollar General announced last week that three stores in Middle Tennessee, including one in Dickson County, now offer mobile health clinics to provide customers with basic, preventative and urgent care services provided by DocGo On-Demand. Services are currently available on Sundays and Mondays at store #1949 at 2780 Highway 48...
dicksonpost.com
Dickson Post Athlete of the Week (Week 20)
Congratulations to Jamison Ford who has been voted the Week 20 - Dickson Post's Athlete of the Week for Jan 9-15, 2023. Creek Wood basketball player Ford scored 14 points in the Red Hawks' comeback win over Greenbrier on Friday night.
atozsports.com
Former Vols QB enters NCAA transfer portal
Former Tennessee Vols quarterback JT Shrout reportedly entered the NCAA transfer portal on Tuesday. Shrout played for Colorado the last two seasons after spending his first three years at Tennessee. The California native, a former three-star recruit, was part of Jeremy Pruitt’s first recruiting class in Knoxville (2018 cycle).
fox17.com
Cheatham County elementary school closed Friday due to gas problem
CHEATHAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — East Cheatham Elementary School (ECES) will be closed on Friday, Jan. 20 due to the smell of gas at the school. The Cheatham County School District has been working with the Pleasant View Volunteer Fire Department to assess the smell. The school will be...
Windy night; heavy downpours possible
More severe storms are possible Wednesday evening through early Thursday morning.
fox17.com
Multiple crashes snarl traffic across Middle Tennessee Thursday
UPDATE (8:06 a.m.)--FOX 17 News is no longer in Code Red Traffic. FOX 17 News is in a Code Red Traffic Alert due to multiple crashes in the Middle Tennessee area. Traffic troubles began early Thursday when two semi trucks crashed in Robertson County on I-65 South near Portland TN. The two crashes were unrelated. Crews have cleared the first crash which happened just after 2 a.m. but the second crash which took place just before 3 a.m. Emergency responders are still on the scene as southbound lanes remain closed while the scene is being investigated.
