Jacksonville, FL

Baltimore Ravens Part Ways With Coach

The Baltimore Ravens were just eliminated from the playoffs losing a close 24-17 game versus the defending AFC Champions Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, January 15. This was somewhat of a disappointing end to the Baltimore Ravens season where they went 10-7, however, it was expected with Lamar Jackson missing the last six games, including the playoff matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, with a Grade 2 PCL sprain in his knee.
NFL World Praying For Ex-'Monday Night Football' Reporter

Former ESPN reporter Lisa Guerrero has a new memoir coming out that's titled Warrior: My Path to Being Brave. She opened up about a horrifying situation that took place when she was working for Monday Night Football in 2003. Guerrero revealed that she suffered a miscarriage while on the sidelines...
Joe Namath wants Jets to make move for 1 star QB

Legendary New York Jets quarterback Joe Namath would like to see the team make a major move at the quarterback position, and is even willing to do his part to facilitate it. Namath offered a major endorsement of Aaron Rodgers in an appearance on “Tiki & Tierney” on Thursday. Namath said he would like to... The post Joe Namath wants Jets to make move for 1 star QB appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Here's what Jaguars HC Doug Pederson said about rematch with Chiefs in divisional round

The AFC’s divisional-round game is set to feel mighty familiar for the Jacksonville Jaguars. It’s a regular-season rematch with the Kansas City Chiefs, who faced off with the Jaguars at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium back in Week 10. It’s the same opponent and the same location, but the stakes are much higher. Jacksonville also hopes for different results as they lost the initial matchup 27-17 despite Kansas City turning the ball over multiple times.
Scandal At Michigan As Police Search Home Of Football Coach

The day after Head Coach Jim Harbaugh declared he’s returning to the Wolverines instead of heading to the NFL, a report from the Detroit News indicates that one Michigan football coach is potentially in some trouble. According to the Detroit News’ Angelique Chengelis, Michigan co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach...
NFL World Reacts To Miami Dolphins' Firing

Skylar Thompson and the Miami Dolphins outperformed expectations in Sunday's wild-card defeat to the Buffalo Bills. Nevertheless, a loss is a loss, and the Dolphins have begun rebuilding ahead of the 2023 campaign. One of the team's first moves came today, relieving defensive coordinator Josh Boyer of his duties. In...
Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Kansas City Chiefs predictions: Who do NFL experts pick to win?

The Jacksonville Jaguars pulled off a miracle win in the wild-card playoff round. Can they do it again vs. the AFC's top seed, the Kansas City Chiefs?. The Jags rallied from 27 points down to shock the Los Angeles Chargers 31-30 in front of a ravenous home crowd. Trevor Lawrence threw four interceptions in the first half but followed them with four touchdowns. Travis Etienne, Evan Engram and company will have to keep that second-half energy going to keep up with Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and the high-flying Chiefs.
Los Angeles Chargers Fire Coaches

Coaching staff upheaval is not an uncommon occurrence around the NFL, especially when teams close out their seasons in a less-than-stellar fashion, but rarely does a team's season come quite to an abrupt halt like the Los Angeles Chargers did this year.
Emmanuel Sanders' NFL playoff picks have been perfect so far

After announcing his retirement from the NFL last fall, former wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders joined NFL Network as a studio analyst. It’s safe to say he’s an expert on the game. Sanders was the only member of NFL Network’s NFL GameDay Morning program to correctly pick all six...
Saints' Cameron Jordan wins appeal of fine for alleged fake injury

The NFL has rescinded a $50,000 fine against the New Orleans Saints' Cameron Jordan for allegedly faking an injury after the defensive end won his appeal, ESPN reported Thursday. The league had issued a memo in early December notifying teams it will enforce harsh penalties for faking injuries.
Some Jags fans planning road trip to Kansas City

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Some lifelong Jaguars fans will be bringing energy and support from Duval to Kansas City on Saturday. For this group of friends -- instead of flying to the Heart of America they’ll be road tripping it 16 hours to Arrowhead Stadium. [DOWNLOAD: Free Action News...
Vikings fire DC Ed Donatell

The Minnesota Vikings have fired defensive coordinator Ed Donatell, the team confirmed via a released statement Thursday. Donatell, 65, joined the Vikings last offseason, making a move from the Denver Broncos, where he had worked in the same role from 2019-21.
Bengals WR Tee Higgins craves chance to see Damar Hamlin

Cincinnati receiver Tee Higgins is hopeful of getting an opportunity to greet Damar Hamlin this weekend while the Bengals are in Buffalo to face the Bills in the AFC divisional round of the playoffs. Hamlin tackled Higgins in the Jan. 2 game between the teams in Cincinnati and then the...
QB Justin Herbert's voice prominent in Chargers' OC search

Justin Herbert might not get the keys to the Los Angeles Chargers' offensive coordinator search, but the quarterback will steer when general manager Tom Telesco seeks input. "I know that's what (head coach) Brandon (Staley) thinks," Telesco said Thursday. "And that's the way I've always operated with quarterbacks who've kind of earned that."
