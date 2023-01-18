The Jacksonville Jaguars pulled off a miracle win in the wild-card playoff round. Can they do it again vs. the AFC's top seed, the Kansas City Chiefs?. The Jags rallied from 27 points down to shock the Los Angeles Chargers 31-30 in front of a ravenous home crowd. Trevor Lawrence threw four interceptions in the first half but followed them with four touchdowns. Travis Etienne, Evan Engram and company will have to keep that second-half energy going to keep up with Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and the high-flying Chiefs.

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 18 HOURS AGO