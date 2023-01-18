ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Longtime Hawaii Politician Ron Menor Has Died

Ron Menor, a longtime Hawaii politician who brought decades of “passionate service” to elected seats in the Legislature and Honolulu City Council, has died. He was 67. Gov. Josh Green announced the news Tuesday evening, saying that Menor died a day earlier following an “unexpected medical emergency.”
‘Seen And Heard’: Biden Pledges More Support for Asian, Hawaiian And Pacific Communities

Advocates for Native Hawaiians, Pacific Islanders and Asian Americans in Hawaii say the president’s new plan to support their communities is an important step toward addressing longstanding inequities both locally and nationally. President Joe Biden’s administration held a lengthy webinar Tuesday discussing the details of the national strategy focusing...
Hawaii House GOP: Government Reform Is A Priority

On Wednesday the leader of Republicans in the state House of Representatives announced that the Legislature had essentially let Hawaii down. “Our legislative body has lost the trust of the people,” Rep. Lauren Matsumoto said in her opening day speech, which was delivered to an audience that included most of Hawaii’s top elected and appointed officials. “In order to earn that trust back, government reform is imperative.”
Renewable Energy Projects Are Back On Track After Pandemic Lull

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, Hawaii’s efforts to reshape its energy economy stalled. Widespread supply chain issues hindered the development of large-scale solar projects, a key component of the state-mandated requirement to produce all electricity with renewable resources by 2045. The problem was underscored by a series of gloomy announcements....
Hawaii Lawmakers Are Usually A Cautious Bunch, But The New Governor Wants Action

A new session of the Legislature will convene on Wednesday with an entirely new dynamic between lawmakers and the state’s chief executive, and it could be quite a show. Emboldened lawmakers who are accustomed to the unassuming style of former Gov. David Ige are about to mix it up with a new governor known for making his pitches directly to the public. Gov. Josh Green is no Ige, and he appears to be already advancing his political agenda without worrying too much about what the other players think.
Congressman Worries Wespac Proposal Is A Gateway To Commercial Fishing In Monument

Prominent Native Hawaiian practitioners and U.S. Rep. Ed Case are pushing back against new proposals from the Western Pacific Regional Fishery Management Council, saying such rules could open the waters protected in Pahahanaumokuakea Marine National Monument to commercial fishing. Wespac’s proposal explicitly prohibits commercial fishing in those waters around the...
Honolulu Civil Beat is a 501(c)3 tax-exempt news organization dedicated to cultivating an informed body of citizens, all striving to make Hawaii a better place to live.

