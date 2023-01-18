Read full article on original website
Related
UH Journalism Students Join Civil Beat To Cover The Legislature
It’s that time of year again. The legislative session opened Wednesday, kicking off a period where Hawaii should see some fresh ideas. Readers will also start to see some fresh, new faces in the online pages of Civil Beat. We’re partnering with the University of Hawaii Manoa journalism program...
‘It’s Horrendous’: The Deaths Of 2 Doctors Deepen The Void In Rural Health Care Access
Doctors have long been in short supply on Molokai, where residents must board a plane to access specialized care and routine treatment is propped up by a revolving door of fly-in physicians. But for decades primary care on this island of fewer than 7,000 residents was buoyed by a pair...
Tourists, Guns, Business: Here’s What Hawaii Lawmakers Plan To Tackle In 2023
The Legislature convened the 2023 session Wednesday, with much fanfare not seen since before the start of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020. In reality, legislators have been working for weeks to come up with policy ideas for the session. One of those seeks to target short term vacation rentals in Hawaii.
Gov. Josh Green Wants ‘A Better Proposal’ For New Oahu Jail
The Hawaii correctional system is requesting another $25 million to pay for planning and procurement of a new jail on Oahu, but Gov. Josh Green has told his staff to come up with “a better proposal.”. The state has already spent $10 million on planning the new facility, which...
Hawaii Legislature Opens With Show Of Goodwill By Green, Lawmakers
The Legislature convened on Wednesday with crowds, entertainment, lobbying and even a minor disruption by a citizen at the State Capitol, all signs that things are finally getting back to normal after two years of pandemic shutdowns and restrictions. House and Senate leaders used their opening day speeches to float...
Eric Stinton: Hawaii's Zoning Laws Are A Self-Inflicted Wound. It's Hurting Our Housing
There are many factors contributing to Hawaii’s housing crisis, but the core of the problem is straightforward: there just aren’t enough places to live that regular people can afford. Available housing is usually priced out of reach for most local people, and since high-end homes tend to be...
Chad Blair: Lawmakers Are Rushing To Hold Last-Minute Fundraisers Before Session Begins
A new law that went into effect Jan. 1 bans elected state and county officials from holding fundraisers that suggest specific contribution amounts for attendance when the Hawaii Legislature is in regular or special session. The reason for the law, as the authors of the bill themselves explained, is that...
Longtime Hawaii Politician Ron Menor Has Died
Ron Menor, a longtime Hawaii politician who brought decades of “passionate service” to elected seats in the Legislature and Honolulu City Council, has died. He was 67. Gov. Josh Green announced the news Tuesday evening, saying that Menor died a day earlier following an “unexpected medical emergency.”
‘Seen And Heard’: Biden Pledges More Support for Asian, Hawaiian And Pacific Communities
Advocates for Native Hawaiians, Pacific Islanders and Asian Americans in Hawaii say the president’s new plan to support their communities is an important step toward addressing longstanding inequities both locally and nationally. President Joe Biden’s administration held a lengthy webinar Tuesday discussing the details of the national strategy focusing...
Hawaii Gov Signals He'll Sign Ethics Reform Bills That Land On His Desk
Putting pressure on lawmakers, Gov. Josh Green said Wednesday that he is strongly inclined to approve major parts of a package of government reform legislation if they are approved by the Hawaii Legislature. Specifically, Green was asked about 31 proposals recommended by a special committee to help restore public trust...
Rocks Or Glass? Hawaii Weighs Alternatives To Water In Capitol Pools
The Hawaii State Capitol reflecting pools – well known equally for their uniqueness among U.S. Capitol buildings as well as their propensity for leaking – could one day be covered with glass instead of water. Water in the pools leaked into Capitol offices several years ago, and replacing...
Danny De Gracia: It’s Time To Follow King's Legacy And Do Big Things In Hawaii Again
The legacy of the late Martin Luther King Jr. is something so many of us gladly celebrate with a day off here in Hawaii, but how many of us in government are committed to continuing his legacy?. If you were born in the 1970s or later, like me, you probably...
Hawaii House GOP: Government Reform Is A Priority
On Wednesday the leader of Republicans in the state House of Representatives announced that the Legislature had essentially let Hawaii down. “Our legislative body has lost the trust of the people,” Rep. Lauren Matsumoto said in her opening day speech, which was delivered to an audience that included most of Hawaii’s top elected and appointed officials. “In order to earn that trust back, government reform is imperative.”
Denby Fawcett: Is The Funeral Of Abigail Kawananakoa The Last Hawaiian Royal Burial?
The public ceremony to commemorate the death of “Her late Royal Highness Princess Abigail Kinoiki Kekaulike Kawananakoa” was announced in full-page ads Wednesday and Sunday in the Honolulu Star-Advertiser. “I think her funeral is a great honor. Royal funerals are expensive. They rarely happen. It is an opportunity...
Ex-Defense Contractor Pleads Not Guilty To Mortgage Fraud In Hawaii
Former defense contractor Martin Kao indicated on Wednesday he plans to fight a new federal charge accusing him of lying on the mortgage application for his Kahala home. Kao is the former CEO of Navatek, now called PacMar, a Honolulu-based company that designs ships for the Navy. He pleaded not guilty to one count of bank fraud.
Renewable Energy Projects Are Back On Track After Pandemic Lull
Amid the coronavirus pandemic, Hawaii’s efforts to reshape its energy economy stalled. Widespread supply chain issues hindered the development of large-scale solar projects, a key component of the state-mandated requirement to produce all electricity with renewable resources by 2045. The problem was underscored by a series of gloomy announcements....
The Storms Hitting California Start Near Hawaii. So Why Is It So Calm In The Islands?
Here at the starting point of “the Pineapple Express,” it’s a little hard to imagine being at one end of a 2,500-mile ribbon of moisture that in California fills rivers to overflowing, triggers mudslides and breaches levees. And yet, it’s right there on satellite maps: sometimes originating...
Hawaii Lawmakers Are Usually A Cautious Bunch, But The New Governor Wants Action
A new session of the Legislature will convene on Wednesday with an entirely new dynamic between lawmakers and the state’s chief executive, and it could be quite a show. Emboldened lawmakers who are accustomed to the unassuming style of former Gov. David Ige are about to mix it up with a new governor known for making his pitches directly to the public. Gov. Josh Green is no Ige, and he appears to be already advancing his political agenda without worrying too much about what the other players think.
Hawaii’s Governor Vowed To Cut Homelessness. Will The Legislature Go Along?
Expanding access to mental health aid and boosting existing homeless services in Hawaii are some of the top priorities homeless service providers and outreach workers want state lawmakers to address this year. Gov. Josh Green has promised to prioritize the issue and included a request for more than $25 million...
Congressman Worries Wespac Proposal Is A Gateway To Commercial Fishing In Monument
Prominent Native Hawaiian practitioners and U.S. Rep. Ed Case are pushing back against new proposals from the Western Pacific Regional Fishery Management Council, saying such rules could open the waters protected in Pahahanaumokuakea Marine National Monument to commercial fishing. Wespac’s proposal explicitly prohibits commercial fishing in those waters around the...
Honolulu Civil Beat
Honolulu, HI
8K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Honolulu Civil Beat is a 501(c)3 tax-exempt news organization dedicated to cultivating an informed body of citizens, all striving to make Hawaii a better place to live.https://www.civilbeat.org/
Comments / 0