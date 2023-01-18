ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

OnlyHomers

Tennis Star Suffers Devastating Injury

Over the past two decades, the rankings of men's professional tennis have been dominated by three men. Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, and Rafael Nadal. With the retirement last year of Roger Federer, just Djokovic and Nadal remain, and Nadal's time on the tour may be running out.
The Spun

Look: Sports World Reacts To Chris Evert's Announcement

Tennis legend Chris Evert shared some wonderful news on Tuesday afternoon. Evert, who was diagnosed with Stage 1 ovarian cancer in November 2021, revealed today that she is cancer-free. The 18-time major singles champion, who lost her sister to BRCA-related ovarian cancer in February 2020,  ...
The Spun

NBA World Praying For Ernie Johnson Tonight

On Thursday night, NBA on TNT remembered the life of Lois Marjorie Johnson, the mother of beloved host Ernie Johnson. Lois passed away this week at the age of 94. Following her passing, Ernie took some time away from the studio floor to spend some time with his family, as he should. Fans took to ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
OnlyHomers

Tennis Legend Diagnosed With Major Injury

Tennis fans from around the world have been holding their breath for news regarding the injury tennis legend Rafael Nadal suffered on the court during the Australian Open on Tuesday, and now there seems to be word of just how serious it is.
On3.com

BREAKING: NC State to host Notre Dame in home opener

NC State will start its 2023 home schedule Sept. 9 with a matchup against Notre Dame— a program that just wrapped up a 9-4 record after a win over South Carolina in the Gator Bowl and will likely begin the fall as a top-25 team. This was the most likely scenario for the first game in Carter-Finley Stadium this year, as The Wolfpacker’s Matt Carter detailed last week.
RALEIGH, NC
msn.com

Longtime NBA Player, Coach Has Died At 74

Chris Ford, a former NBA player and coach, has passed away this week. He was 74 years old. Ford started his NBA career as a second-round pick for the Pistons. After spending several years in the Motor City, he was traded to the Celtics. Arguably the greatest achievement of Ford's...
247Sports

John Wall explains why he picked Kentucky over home-state North Carolina during college basketball recruitment

While Kentucky coach John Calipari has not experienced as much success recently with his freshman-heavy teams, the Wildcats routinely contended for the national championship early in his tenure thanks to the contributions of top NBA Draft picks like John Wall and DeMarcus Cousins. Wall, who went on to become the No. 1 overall pick in the 2010 NBA Draft, led Kentucky to a No. 1 seed in the 2010 NCAA Tournament after choosing the Wildcats over North Carolina and NC State.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
On3.com

Transfer portal breakdown: The 12 best commitments this week

The transfer portal “season” has been in full swing since a 45-day window to enter opened December 5. That open-window period ended Wednesday, but while players no longer can enter (unless they are a grad student), they are exiting. To that end, here are the 12 best transfer commitments in a busy week.
ALABAMA STATE
thegolfnewsnet.com

Jin Young Ko, Minjee Lee face $25,000 fine from LPGA Tour

Two of the LPGA Tour's top players face a $25,000 fine from the circuit because they have violated the LPGA Tour One-in-Four Rule. Jin Young Ko and Minjee Lee face the fine because they are not competing in this week's season-opening Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions. They were both eligible to compete in the winners-only event as players who have won at least one LPGA Tour event in either 2021 or 2022.
The Associated Press

Djokovic worried about leg, bothered by heckler in Australia

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Novak Djokovic propped up his left shoe on a courtside sign so he could stretch out a hamstring that he acknowledged afterward concerns him. He grimaced while flexing the muscle after one point, hopped on his right leg to keep weight off the left after another. He took a medical timeout while a trainer re-taped him during the second set — which Djokovic would go on to drop. As if he needed another distraction, Djokovic was flustered enough by a heckler that he asked chair umpire Fergus Murphy to have the spectator removed from Rod Laver Arena, telling the official: “The guy’s drunk out of his mind. ... He’s been provoking. He just wants to get in my head.” As Djokovic summed up afterward: “It was a lot happening tonight.” Here’s what did not happen Thursday evening at the Australian Open: Djokovic did not lose his way entirely and, most importantly, he did not lose in the second round, which is what happened to both No. 1 seed Rafael Nadal and No. 2 seed Casper Ruud.

