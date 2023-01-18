Read full article on original website
This Division I basketball coach says betting ‘could really change the landscape of what college sports is all about’
Dayton Flyers men’s basketball coach Anthony Grant spoke out about sports betting after it was legalized in Ohio.
New recruiting rankings, Hoophall Classic exploits showcase future UK basketball players
From the newly released Rivals recruiting rankings to highlight-reel performances at an elite tournament, Kentucky men’s basketball’s incoming 2023 class has made headlines in recent days.
Chilling Video Shows Moment Basketball Star Shot and Killed Innocent Alabama Woman
A prominent University of Alabama basketball athlete who sports analysts said was a standout star in the world of college basketball has been arrested and charged with capital murder in the death of a woman near the Tuscaloosa campus early Sunday. Twenty-one-year-old Darius Miles has been accused of opening fire...
Tennis Star Suffers Devastating Injury
Over the past two decades, the rankings of men's professional tennis have been dominated by three men. Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, and Rafael Nadal. With the retirement last year of Roger Federer, just Djokovic and Nadal remain, and Nadal's time on the tour may be running out.
Look: Sports World Reacts To Chris Evert's Announcement
Tennis legend Chris Evert shared some wonderful news on Tuesday afternoon. Evert, who was diagnosed with Stage 1 ovarian cancer in November 2021, revealed today that she is cancer-free. The 18-time major singles champion, who lost her sister to BRCA-related ovarian cancer in February 2020, ...
“Been drug tested like six times this season” - Ja Morant is confused as to why the NBA is after him
The annual drug test the NBA conducts makes sure that players are tested 4 times ever season. It’s also one way for the league to make sure that these athletes aren’t taking performance enhancing substances.
NBA World Praying For Ernie Johnson Tonight
On Thursday night, NBA on TNT remembered the life of Lois Marjorie Johnson, the mother of beloved host Ernie Johnson. Lois passed away this week at the age of 94. Following her passing, Ernie took some time away from the studio floor to spend some time with his family, as he should. Fans took to ...
Tennis Legend Diagnosed With Major Injury
Tennis fans from around the world have been holding their breath for news regarding the injury tennis legend Rafael Nadal suffered on the court during the Australian Open on Tuesday, and now there seems to be word of just how serious it is.
BREAKING: NC State to host Notre Dame in home opener
NC State will start its 2023 home schedule Sept. 9 with a matchup against Notre Dame— a program that just wrapped up a 9-4 record after a win over South Carolina in the Gator Bowl and will likely begin the fall as a top-25 team. This was the most likely scenario for the first game in Carter-Finley Stadium this year, as The Wolfpacker’s Matt Carter detailed last week.
How Miami against Duke reflects strange arc of Canes athletics. And Canes active in portal
Miami’s record — in two sports — against Duke not what would be expected
ESPN personalities on how close Clemson is to getting back in the playoff
Clemson’s football program has created such a high standard that even in a year where the Tigers won another ACC title, entered bowl season ranked in the top 10 and played in a New Year’s Six bowl, the (...)
Bracketology Watch: Pitt Moves Up to Projected Nine Seed
Two NCAA Tournament forecasters have the Pitt Panthers solidly off the bubble.
Longtime NBA Player, Coach Has Died At 74
Chris Ford, a former NBA player and coach, has passed away this week. He was 74 years old. Ford started his NBA career as a second-round pick for the Pistons. After spending several years in the Motor City, he was traded to the Celtics. Arguably the greatest achievement of Ford's...
Court Report: Amid Clemson's best ACC start ever, Brad Brownell opens up about coaching in a hot-seat season
Brad Brownell never brought it up with his players or even his staff. But as spring turned into summer and summer turned into autumn, everyone around the Clemson program realized what was likely on the line for this 2022-23 season: Brownell's job. Brownell's one of a handful of coaches believed...
John Wall explains why he picked Kentucky over home-state North Carolina during college basketball recruitment
While Kentucky coach John Calipari has not experienced as much success recently with his freshman-heavy teams, the Wildcats routinely contended for the national championship early in his tenure thanks to the contributions of top NBA Draft picks like John Wall and DeMarcus Cousins. Wall, who went on to become the No. 1 overall pick in the 2010 NBA Draft, led Kentucky to a No. 1 seed in the 2010 NCAA Tournament after choosing the Wildcats over North Carolina and NC State.
Transfer portal breakdown: The 12 best commitments this week
The transfer portal “season” has been in full swing since a 45-day window to enter opened December 5. That open-window period ended Wednesday, but while players no longer can enter (unless they are a grad student), they are exiting. To that end, here are the 12 best transfer commitments in a busy week.
Jin Young Ko, Minjee Lee face $25,000 fine from LPGA Tour
Two of the LPGA Tour's top players face a $25,000 fine from the circuit because they have violated the LPGA Tour One-in-Four Rule. Jin Young Ko and Minjee Lee face the fine because they are not competing in this week's season-opening Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions. They were both eligible to compete in the winners-only event as players who have won at least one LPGA Tour event in either 2021 or 2022.
Woke Wars, on ice: Ron DeSantis turns anti-Black, discriminatory agenda on the NHL
Ron DeSantis, the governor of Florida, is one of the leading generals in the Woke Wars. He recently battled the NHL and pushes anti-Black agendas.
Djokovic worried about leg, bothered by heckler in Australia
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Novak Djokovic propped up his left shoe on a courtside sign so he could stretch out a hamstring that he acknowledged afterward concerns him. He grimaced while flexing the muscle after one point, hopped on his right leg to keep weight off the left after another. He took a medical timeout while a trainer re-taped him during the second set — which Djokovic would go on to drop. As if he needed another distraction, Djokovic was flustered enough by a heckler that he asked chair umpire Fergus Murphy to have the spectator removed from Rod Laver Arena, telling the official: “The guy’s drunk out of his mind. ... He’s been provoking. He just wants to get in my head.” As Djokovic summed up afterward: “It was a lot happening tonight.” Here’s what did not happen Thursday evening at the Australian Open: Djokovic did not lose his way entirely and, most importantly, he did not lose in the second round, which is what happened to both No. 1 seed Rafael Nadal and No. 2 seed Casper Ruud.
Panthers put coaching interviews on hold following passing of Anton Walkes
The Carolina Panthers have put their upcoming coaching interviews on hold following the passing of Charlotte FC’s Anton Walkes. NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport was first with the news on Thursday night. Walkes, 25, succumbed to injuries sustained from a boating accident that took place in South Florida on...
