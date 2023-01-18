ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To The Bill Walton Announcement

Fans of Bill Walton's commentary will be happy to know that he'll provide alternate broadcasts of NBA games starting next Monday.  According to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, Walton is getting his own branded series of games on the NBA's League Pass. It's going to be called the "Throw ...
NEVADA STATE
msn.com

Longtime NBA Player, Coach Has Died At 74

Chris Ford, a former NBA player and coach, has passed away this week. He was 74 years old. Ford started his NBA career as a second-round pick for the Pistons. After spending several years in the Motor City, he was traded to the Celtics. Arguably the greatest achievement of Ford's...
msn.com

NBA World Praying For Ernie Johnson Tonight

On Thursday night, NBA on TNT remembered the life of Lois Marjorie Johnson, the mother of beloved host Ernie Johnson. Lois passed away this week at the age of 94. Following her passing, Ernie took some time away from the studio floor to spend some time with his family, as he should.
FOX Sports

Los Angeles faces Utah on 4-game road skid

Los Angeles Clippers (23-23, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Utah Jazz (23-24, eighth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles visits Utah looking to stop its four-game road losing streak. The Jazz have gone 17-14 against Western Conference opponents. Utah ranks eighth in the Western Conference shooting 36.0%...
LOS ANGELES, CA
sportingalert.com

How to follow Grizzlies vs Cavaliers tonight?

MEMPHIS (Jan. 18) — The Memphis Grizzlies are currently on a 10-game winning streak and are set to face off against the Cleveland Cavaliers tonight at FedExForum. Led by one of the league’s top scorers, Ja Morant, the Grizzlies hold a record of 30-13 and are 19-3 at home.
MEMPHIS, TN
SB Nation

The Grizzlies are hotter than the sun

Yet another memorable nine-game night in the NBA is in the books, one that brimmed with potential playoff previews and outings that will make perfect cornerstone arguments for All-Star campaigns aplenty. Let’s recap the scores. Grizzlies down Cavs with late tip-in to win 11th straight, 115-114 The night’s one...
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX Sports

Nuggets play the Pacers on 8-game win streak

Indiana Pacers (23-23, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (32-13, first in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Denver looks to keep its eight-game win streak going when the Nuggets take on Indiana. The Nuggets are 21-3 on their home court. Denver ranks eighth in the Western Conference with...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX Sports

Green leads Houston against Minnesota after 41-point game

Houston Rockets (10-35, 15th in the Western Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (23-24, eighth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Houston plays the Minnesota Timberwolves after Jalen Green scored 41 points in the Rockets' 122-117 loss to the Charlotte Hornets. The Timberwolves are 14-15 in Western Conference games. Minnesota is seventh...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
FOX Sports

Durant, Nets set for matchup against the Jazz

Brooklyn Nets (27-17, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Utah Jazz (24-24, sixth in the Western Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Jazz -6; over/under is 227.5. BOTTOM LINE: Kevin Durant leads Brooklyn into a matchup with Utah. He's seventh in the league scoring 29.7 points per game. The Jazz are...
BROOKLYN, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy