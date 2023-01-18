Read full article on original website
All the new non-stop flights coming to DIA in 2023Brittany AnasDenver, CO
Centennial Water raises rates for 2023Natasha LovatoDouglas County, CO
A guide to spending 4 days in Denver, ColoradoGenni FranklinDenver, CO
Castle Rock's snow plowing can miss some areasMike McKibbinCastle Rock, CO
More back houses, 'granny flats' may sprout from Denver home lotsDavid HeitzDenver, CO
“That was so stupid!” -Charles Barkley labels Rudy Gobert’s trade to Minnesota Timberwolves as ‘Worst in NBA history’
Former Phoenix Suns and Philadelphia 76ers star Charles Barkley thumped Rudy Gobert’s trade to Minnesota Timberwolves as the WORST EVER
Sports World Reacts To The Bill Walton Announcement
Fans of Bill Walton's commentary will be happy to know that he'll provide alternate broadcasts of NBA games starting next Monday. According to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, Walton is getting his own branded series of games on the NBA's League Pass. It's going to be called the "Throw ...
Camera angle proves Nikola Jokic elbowed Naz Reid in the face
Jokic was called for a foul before a replay review overturned the call.
msn.com
Longtime NBA Player, Coach Has Died At 74
Chris Ford, a former NBA player and coach, has passed away this week. He was 74 years old. Ford started his NBA career as a second-round pick for the Pistons. After spending several years in the Motor City, he was traded to the Celtics. Arguably the greatest achievement of Ford's...
“Been drug tested like six times this season” - Ja Morant is confused as to why the NBA is after him
The annual drug test the NBA conducts makes sure that players are tested 4 times ever season. It’s also one way for the league to make sure that these athletes aren’t taking performance enhancing substances.
msn.com
NBA World Praying For Ernie Johnson Tonight
On Thursday night, NBA on TNT remembered the life of Lois Marjorie Johnson, the mother of beloved host Ernie Johnson. Lois passed away this week at the age of 94. Following her passing, Ernie took some time away from the studio floor to spend some time with his family, as he should.
FOX Sports
Los Angeles faces Utah on 4-game road skid
Los Angeles Clippers (23-23, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Utah Jazz (23-24, eighth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles visits Utah looking to stop its four-game road losing streak. The Jazz have gone 17-14 against Western Conference opponents. Utah ranks eighth in the Western Conference shooting 36.0%...
Timberwolves show some guts in comeback win over Raptors
Minnesota rallied from 14 points down with under 10 minutes to play.
sportingalert.com
How to follow Grizzlies vs Cavaliers tonight?
MEMPHIS (Jan. 18) — The Memphis Grizzlies are currently on a 10-game winning streak and are set to face off against the Cleveland Cavaliers tonight at FedExForum. Led by one of the league’s top scorers, Ja Morant, the Grizzlies hold a record of 30-13 and are 19-3 at home.
LeBron James scoring tracker: The race to eclipse Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's NBA points record
LeBron James should pass former Los Angeles Lakers great Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and become the NBA’s all-time leading scorer in early February.
SB Nation
The Grizzlies are hotter than the sun
Yet another memorable nine-game night in the NBA is in the books, one that brimmed with potential playoff previews and outings that will make perfect cornerstone arguments for All-Star campaigns aplenty. Let’s recap the scores. Grizzlies down Cavs with late tip-in to win 11th straight, 115-114 The night’s one...
FOX Sports
Nuggets play the Pacers on 8-game win streak
Indiana Pacers (23-23, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (32-13, first in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Denver looks to keep its eight-game win streak going when the Nuggets take on Indiana. The Nuggets are 21-3 on their home court. Denver ranks eighth in the Western Conference with...
FOX Sports
Green leads Houston against Minnesota after 41-point game
Houston Rockets (10-35, 15th in the Western Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (23-24, eighth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Houston plays the Minnesota Timberwolves after Jalen Green scored 41 points in the Rockets' 122-117 loss to the Charlotte Hornets. The Timberwolves are 14-15 in Western Conference games. Minnesota is seventh...
FOX Sports
Durant, Nets set for matchup against the Jazz
Brooklyn Nets (27-17, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Utah Jazz (24-24, sixth in the Western Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Jazz -6; over/under is 227.5. BOTTOM LINE: Kevin Durant leads Brooklyn into a matchup with Utah. He's seventh in the league scoring 29.7 points per game. The Jazz are...
Anthony Edwards And Rudy Gobert's Injury Status For Raptors-Timberwolves Game
Anthony Edwards and Rudy Gobert are both on the injury report for Thursday’s game.
