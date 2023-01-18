ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CNET

The End of Free Netflix Password Sharing Is Near

Netflix is expected to report new details about account-sharing fees Thursday; check back for updates. Netflix is ratcheting up its efforts to get freeloading viewers to pay up: Starting sometime early this year, it will begin charging accounts for password sharing, instituting a system that adds fees for "extra member" subaccounts when people outside one household use the membership.
TechRadar

Finally, some genuinely good PS5 bundle deals are here

It's taken a little over two years but the first genuinely good PS5 bundle deals are finally here. Ever since Sony's latest console first launched back in November 2020, it's been a chaotic hunt for the latest PS5 restock and the option to pay full price. That changes right now - at least in the UK - as you can buy a PS5 with a host of free or discounted extras such as games, accessories and gift cards.

