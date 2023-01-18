Read full article on original website
Related
How to watch Man City vs Spurs: Live stream, channel guide and free radio commentary
How to watch Man City vs Tottenham Hotspur: City host Spurs as the Premier League action continues. Here’s the channel guide, live stream info and how to listen for free. This might be Manchester City’s biggest game of the season yet. Pep Guardiola’s side are enduring an extremely rare poor run that has handed the initiative in the title race to Arsenal.
CNET
The End of Free Netflix Password Sharing Is Near
Netflix is expected to report new details about account-sharing fees Thursday; check back for updates. Netflix is ratcheting up its efforts to get freeloading viewers to pay up: Starting sometime early this year, it will begin charging accounts for password sharing, instituting a system that adds fees for "extra member" subaccounts when people outside one household use the membership.
TechRadar
Finally, some genuinely good PS5 bundle deals are here
It's taken a little over two years but the first genuinely good PS5 bundle deals are finally here. Ever since Sony's latest console first launched back in November 2020, it's been a chaotic hunt for the latest PS5 restock and the option to pay full price. That changes right now - at least in the UK - as you can buy a PS5 with a host of free or discounted extras such as games, accessories and gift cards.
YouTube TV receives redesigned Library and Live tabs for better content discovery
Google showcases YouTube TV's updated UI for the Library and Live tabs.
Comments / 0