It's taken a little over two years but the first genuinely good PS5 bundle deals are finally here. Ever since Sony's latest console first launched back in November 2020, it's been a chaotic hunt for the latest PS5 restock and the option to pay full price. That changes right now - at least in the UK - as you can buy a PS5 with a host of free or discounted extras such as games, accessories and gift cards.

1 DAY AGO